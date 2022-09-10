Read full article on original website
impact601.com
Tigers shock the Tornadoes on Dragon Night
In what was expected to be a showdown between two talented teams, Friday night’s contest between the Laurel Tornadoes and Mendenhall Tigers was exactly that, but ended in a bit of an upset as Mendenhall defeated Laurel 13-10. The Tornadoes made a statement early when quarterback Javonta Caldwell put...
The Daily South
Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale
Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
PRCC to host watch party for AGT’s Finals episode
POPLARVILLE, Miss. (WHLT) – Pearl River Community College (PRCC) will host a free outdoor watch party for the America’s Got Talent (AGT) Finals episode in support of local stars, Chapel Hart. Chapel Hart is a country music band from Poplarville. The trio is made up of sisters Danica and Devynn Hart and their cousin Trea […]
Lucedale natives to perform at Mississippi Songwriters Festival
LUCEDALE, Miss. (WKRG) — Dozens of performers will take the stage at the Mississippi Songwriters Festival this week. Performers from George and Greene counties include: Double Dee, Americana duo: 8 p.m. Friday at Marina Cantina, Saturday at Julep Room and 3 p.m. Sunday at Murky Waters Blues & BBQ Wayward Jones, country-folk duo: 9 p.m. […]
mageenews.com
Trust in the Lord with all your heart…
Please note that this post contains affiliate links and any sales made through such links will reward MageeNews.com a small commission – at no extra cost to you. The Scriptural passage selected for today is found in Proverbs 3:5-6: “Trust in the Lord with all your heart and lean not on your own understanding; in all your ways acknowledge Him, and He will make your paths straight.” The Word of God for the people of God; thanks be to God. We are admonished to put our full trust and faith in God and not in ourselves. Our minds and hearts are fickle and uncertain if left to our own devices. God will guide and direct if we put our focus on and our confidence in Him. He is our Father, and, as such, He will not lead us astray, but will make our path sure and certain. We must “trust and obey, for there’s no other way to be happy in Jesus, but to trust and obey.” Amen!
WDAM-TV
Pork Rock Fest debuts in Laurel Saturday
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) - Texas Pitmaster BBQ hosted the inaugural Pork Rock Fest Saturday in Laurel. The event allowed customers to enjoy barbeque while listening to live rock music from artists around the Pine Belt. “We’re trying to make it very kid-friendly, and just try to bring the community with...
WDAM-TV
Driver escapes serious injury in Jones Co. wreck
MOSELLE, Miss. (WDAM) - A driver escaped serious injury Sunday in a single-vehicle accident in Jones County. Moselle and South Jones volunteer fire departments responded to a single-vehicle rollover in the southbound lanes of Interstate 59, just north of the Moselle exit. The driver self-extricated herself from the Mercedes C-300...
Crash causes fire at David’s Grocery in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A 39-year-old Jones County business was damaged by a fire Monday night. The fire happened at David’s Grocery on Lower Myrick Road around 9:00 p.m. According to Jones County deputies, the fire started after a pickup truck crashed into the building and ignited the fire. Investigators identified the driver as […]
Man charged with statutory rape in Jones County
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man was charged with statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor in connection to two reported runaway girls in Jones County. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department (JCSD) said Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, picked up the 12 and 13-year-old girls […]
Mississippi man dies after being hit by train
A Mississippi man died Saturday after being hit by a train. Emergency crews in Hattiesburg responded to the scene near West Pine Street and Highway 49. shortly after 7 a .m. Saturday. Officials from the Forrest County Coroner’s office have identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, 37, of Hattiesburg.
WDAM-TV
PHOTOS: Pickup truck causes fire after crashing into David’s Grocery; driver arrested
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - An arrest has been made in the investigation of a local business that was heavily damaged by fire in Jones County Monday night. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, 21-year-old Kalyn Gail Jones, of Laurel, drove into David’s Grocery, located at 959 Lower Myrick Road in Laurel, with a Ford Ranger pickup truck, causing a blaze that brought fire and smoke damage to the business.
Jones County rape suspect released on bond
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – A man who has been charged with statutory rape has been let out on bond after being arrested over the weekend. Jones County deputies said 44-year-old Jonathan Harrelson picked up two underage runaways from a residence and a school Friday evening. By Sunday, the two juveniles were located in Stringer […]
Body of missing Mississippi man found after cell phone was pinged, his debit card was reportedly used nearby
The body of a missing man has been found after his cell phone was pinged at a location in New Hebron. Carson Sistrunk, of Pearl, was reported missing Monday. A report was filed with the Rankin County Sheriff’s Department and listed on NCIC. In addition to his cell phone...
WLOX
Arrest made in case of 2 missing Jones Co. minors
ELLISVILLLE, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Sheriff’s Department arrested Jonathan Harrelson, 44, of Jasper County, on a charge of statutory rape and two counts of contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Harrelson was given $100,000 bond Sunday afternoon during his first appearance in Jones County Justice Court...
Man dies after being hit by train in Hattiesburg
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WHLT) – A man died after being hit by a train in Hattiesburg on Saturday, September 10. Officials with the Hattiesburg Police Department (HPD) said emergency crews responded to the scene around 7:15 a.m. near West Pine Street and Highway 49. Forrest County Deputy Coroner Lisa Klem identified the victim as Antonio Fisher, […]
WDAM-TV
Cruisin' The Pearl returns
After Queen Elizabeth’s abrupt passing on Thursday, Sept. 8, many people were left in shock and despair. Hattiesburg leaders, emergency personnel and high school students came together at Hattiesburg High for its First Responders’ Day event.
Woman found dead in Mississippi hotel room identified
A woman was found dead in a Mississippi motel room, a victim of an apparent overdose, officials say. WDAM in Hattiesburg reports that Laurel Police responded to a call at the Budget Inn on Ellisville Boulevard shortly before 3:30 p.m. Thursday. When they arrived at the scene they found a...
WDAM-TV
2 injured in Columbia house fire overnight
COLUMBIA, Miss. (WDAM) - The Columbia Fire Dept. responded to a house fire around 8:30 p.m. on Monday, Sept. 12, which injured two civilians. The fire occurred in the neighborhood around Virginia Avenue and C Street, where witnesses said heavy smoke was coming from the building. Crews from Rescue Station...
WTOK-TV
Marion, Quitman receive multi-million dollar water grants
MARION, Miss. (WTOK) -The $3.4 million grant coming from the U.S. Army Corp of Engineers is going to be used throughout the town for its water infrastructure. A good portion of the grant is going to a new water tank. The mayor said he believes that with this new water tank, the town will have more to offer as businesses look for new places to grow.
WDAM-TV
Board of Supervisors discuss MDOT plan for Highway 15
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - The Jones County Board of Supervisors called a special meeting on Monday, Sep. 12, to discuss the Mississippi Department of Transportation’s Highway 15 Safety Improvement Project. The potential construction project would create a barrier down the middle of the median on 16th avenue. The...
