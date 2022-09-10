Read full article on original website
Caught on video: Hit-and-run crash in Spring Valley injures motorcyclist
Surveillance video shows the hit-and-run collision between a pickup truck and a motorcycle on a Spring Valley road, which left the motorcyclist with serious injuries.
Car crashes onto Carlsbad beach
A car crashed onto a Carlsbad beach early Tuesday morning, authorities said.
Man killed crossing North County street
A 79-year-old man was struck and killed by a pickup truck while trying to cross a road Monday in Encinitas, authorities said.
1 dead, 1 injured after car crashes into power pole, brick wall in El Cajon
One person was killed and another was injured in a single vehicle crash in El Cajon early Monday morning, authorities said.
El Cajon woman mourns fiance killed in wrong-way, suspected DUI crash
El Cajon woman mourns fiance, killed in wrong-way crash by suspected drunk driver on SR-52 near I-805
Car found submerged in Mission Bay
A car was found submerged in Mission Bay Tuesday morning, but divers found no one inside, authorities said.
Motorist Not Expected to Survive Injuries Sustained in Crash Following CHP Pursuit
A driver suffered life-threatening injuries in El Cajon Sunday when he lost control of his car and it flipped while he was fleeing officers during a pursuit. The chase began in Santee at 7:50 a.m., when a California Highway Patrol sergeant had attempted to stop a male suspected of speeding at Mission Gorge Road and state Route 52, according to OnScene.TV.
NBC San Diego
Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation
A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
NBC San Diego
Vista Toddler Safe After Kidnapping, Manhunt Underway For Suspect
The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista late Monday. The child was found and safely returned to his mother, sheriff's said Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, 46-year-old Donta Law, is wanted for kidnapping the child...
Man killed in Bonita stabbing
A man was killed after a stabbing attack in Bonita Sunday, San Diego County Sheriff's Department announced.
Woman found fatally shot on beach
A woman was shot and killed on the sand in Pacific Beach early Tuesday, San Diego police said.
Carlsbad police help rescue woman after her car goes over cliff
Police jumped into action after a woman's car went over a cliff following a crash in Carlsbad Tuesday morning.
Man crossing Rancho Bernardo street killed in hit-and-run collision
A driver turned himself into San Diego Police following a hit-and-run crash in Rancho Bernardo that killed a pedestrian Sunday night.
Man arrested after SWAT standoff near Skyline
A man wanted by the United States Marshals Service is under arrest after a standoff with SWAT Tuesday evening.
Murder suspect arrested after fight leaves man dead
Authorities arrested a man on suspicion of murder after a fight in Lemon Grove left another man dead Monday.
Fugitive holes up in Lomita-area home, leads to SWAT standoff
The U.S. Marshals Service was looking for suspect Arcadio Cruz, who was wanted for a federal bail jumping warrant.
Pedestrian struck, killed by car in Oceanside
The Oceanside Police Department is investigating a fatal collision between a vehicle and a pedestrian, authorities said.
