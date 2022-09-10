ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Decomposed Body in Tijuana River Prompts San Diego Police Homicide Investigation

A badly decomposed body was found in the Tijuana River Channel near the U.S.-Mexico border and a homicide investigation was launched, authorities said Tuesday. U.S. Customs and Border Protection reported to police an "obviously deceased" body in a hard-to-reach area on the United States side of the Tijuana River at about 1:30 p.m. Monday, the San Diego Police Department said.
Vista Toddler Safe After Kidnapping, Manhunt Underway For Suspect

The San Diego County Sheriff's Department was searching across the county and beyond Tuesday for a 3-year-old boy who was kidnapped from Vista late Monday. The child was found and safely returned to his mother, sheriff's said Tuesday afternoon. The suspect, 46-year-old Donta Law, is wanted for kidnapping the child...
