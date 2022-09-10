Effective: 2022-09-14 20:00:00 EDT Expires: 2022-09-15 00:45:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. The next statement will be issued late tonight at 1245 AM EDT. Target Area: Polk The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Florida Peace River At Bartow affecting Polk County. .With recent heavy rainfall, several area rivers have reached minor flood stage, or are expected to reach minor flood stage in the coming days. For the Peace...including Bartow, Arcadia at SR 70...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT FROM THIS EVENING UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Peace River At Bartow. * WHEN...From this evening until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 8.0 feet, Private roads downstream flood. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM EDT Wednesday the stage was 7.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage this evening and continue rising to 8.2 feet Friday evening. Additional rises are possible thereafter. - Flood stage is 8.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 8.2 feet on 09/29/1948. - https://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (8 am EDT) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Thu Fri Sat Sun Mon Peace River Bartow 8.0 7.9 Wed 9 am 8.0 8.1 8.2 8.1 8.1

POLK COUNTY, FL ・ 3 HOURS AGO