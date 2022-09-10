ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Queen Elizabeth

Aussie politician recalls the day the Queen invited him to lunch at Balmoral before she helped with the dishes and sent him off to round up her seven corgis from a creek

By Olivia Day
 5 days ago

An Australian politician has recalled the day Queen Elizabeth invited him to an intimate lunch at Balmoral before helping to pack away the dishes.

Former Victorian Premier John Brumby (pictured) said Her Majesty had made him feel like part of her family when he visited her Balmoral estate in October, 2009

Former Victorian Premier John Brumby said Her Majesty had quickly put him at ease when he visited her Balmoral Estate in the Scottish Highlands in late 2009.

The premier said he and the Queen had discussed the Black Saturday bushfires that had killed 139 people and devastated large swathes of his state earlier that year.

The hospitable monarch had then suggested he and his wife Rosemary join her for lunch at one of the cottages on her rambling Balmoral estate.

The Queen personally drove the pair, and seven of her beloved corgis, to a cottage near the river where they were served cold beef, salmon and potato salad.

'So we finished the lunch, and we've all got to clean up, which was taking the dirty dishes, cutlery, glasses and leftovers back to the house,' he told the Herald Sun.

'And we all jump up and start stacking the plates and glasses, and then she jumps up and joins in.'

However, the afternoon's surprises didn't end there.

Mr Brumby said the Queen personally drove the pair, and seven of her beloved corgis, to a cottage near the river on her Balmoral Estate (pictured, the monarch with her dogs in 1980)
An Australian politician has remembered how several of the Queen's corgis escaped following a lunch with Her Majesty at her Balmoral estate (pictured, the Queen strokes her corgi Candy)

Several of the Queen's beloved corgis escaped down to the river after lunch, with the former Labor leader offering to round them up.

He successfully returned the pets to Her Majesty, and said it had been the rescue mission that had ultimately 'endeared' him to the grateful monarch.

The Labor politician said he had been impressed by the Queen's 'great care and affection' for the victims of the Black Saturday tragedy.

The Royals made a significant donation to recovery efforts and asked for daily briefings from the Victorian Government on their progress.

The Royals made a significant donation to recovery efforts following Victoria's devastating Black Saturday bushfires (pictured, the Queen receives flowers in Sydney in 2006)

Mr Brumby served as Victoria's premier from 2007 to 2010, Victorian Treasurer from 2000 to 2007 and leader of the Victorian Opposition for six years.

He resigned as Labor leader after the 2010 state election.

The former premier is the latest in a string of high-profile Australians who have shared fond memories with the Queen.

Former Prime Minister Scott Morrison told the Kyle and Jackie O show last week that it had been his 'greatest honour' as Australia's leader to meet with the monarch.

'It's a moment of terrible sadness for the whole world, not just Australians,' he said.

'There was a fondness for Her Majesty the world over because of the special person that she was. I'm grateful for her life of amazing service.'

Scott Morrison has thanked God for the gift of Queen Elizabeth II in a heartfelt tribute to the monarch who has died at her castle in Balmoral at the age of 96 (pictured, their last meeting)

He said while he had been advised he only had 20 minutes, the Queen had been up for a 'big chat' in which they discussed the drought and the mice plague.

Mr Morrison said he and Jenny had gifted her a book about Winx, a champion Australian race horse, after former PM John Howard told him she loves racing.

'While she had familiarity with you, and she engaged with you, at the same time you always knew you were talking to the Queen,' he said.

'She always seemed to get that balance right, being a monarch and also being a compassionate person, and a very interested person.'

Queen Elizabeth III died 'peacefully' at her castle in Balmoral in the Scottish Highlands on September 8 at the age of 96, ending her 70-year reign.

Daily Mail

Daily Mail

