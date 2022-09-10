ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
fox32chicago.com

South Shore man charged for pickpocketing on CTA

CHICAGO - A South Shore man was charged for pickpocketing people on the CTA over the past two weeks. Police say Guy Davis, 57, was responsible for several pickpocket thefts that happened from Aug. 29-Sept 3. The incidents happened at the below locations:. On Aug. 29 in the 1200 block...
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Driver flees police, hits 6 cars on Chicago's Near North Side

CHICAGO - A driver fled police during a traffic stop and hit 6 other cars Tuesday night on Chicago's Near North Side. Chicago police pulled over a driver in a black Infinity sedan around 9 p.m. in the first block of West Ohio Street. When the officers approached the car they saw the man driving was armed.
CHICAGO, IL
CBS Chicago

Renovated apartment complex opening at site of vacant Copley Hospital in Aurora

CHICAGO (CBS)-- An abandoned hospital is reopening with a new name and purpose Tuesday in Aurora after a major makeover. Broken windows, graffiti and overgrown lots were the reality for Copley Hospital, which has been vacant for five years. After a $125 million renovation, it's reopening as Weston Bridges, a 53-unit apartment community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon. 
AURORA, IL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Chicago, IL
Crime & Safety
City
Chicago, IL
Local
Illinois Crime & Safety
Streetsblog Capitol Hill

Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park

Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
CHICAGO, IL
fox32chicago.com

Police recover gun from man smoking at CTA Red Line station

CHICAGO - A man who was smoking on CTA property has been charged after police found a gun on him Monday in the Chatham neighborhood. Joshua Nelson, 36, is accused of smoking on CTA property near the 79th Street Red Line station. When officers approached him, they discovered he was in possession of a gun, police said.
CHICAGO, IL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Chicago Police#Burglary#Robber#Sweatshirt#Nike#East Solidarity Drive
fox32chicago.com

Chicago Skyway sold — again — generating windfall for beleaguered taxpayers

CHICAGO - The Chicago Skyway is changing hands — for the second time in seven years — generating another transaction tax windfall for Chicago taxpayers. Canadian pension plans that control the Skyway were looking to sell their one-third stakes for a handsome profit that valued the overall roadway at $4 billion, courtesy of drivers forking over tolls that have risen steadily since the city leased it to private operators in 2005.
CHICAGO, IL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
fox32chicago.com

2 men shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood

CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., two men were in the 7100 block of South State when they were shot, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition. A...
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy