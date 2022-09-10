Read full article on original website
fox32chicago.com
South Shore man charged for pickpocketing on CTA
CHICAGO - A South Shore man was charged for pickpocketing people on the CTA over the past two weeks. Police say Guy Davis, 57, was responsible for several pickpocket thefts that happened from Aug. 29-Sept 3. The incidents happened at the below locations:. On Aug. 29 in the 1200 block...
fox32chicago.com
Driver flees police, hits 6 cars on Chicago's Near North Side
CHICAGO - A driver fled police during a traffic stop and hit 6 other cars Tuesday night on Chicago's Near North Side. Chicago police pulled over a driver in a black Infinity sedan around 9 p.m. in the first block of West Ohio Street. When the officers approached the car they saw the man driving was armed.
fox32chicago.com
Suspect wanted for pushing woman to ground, stealing her belongings at CTA Blue Line station
CHICAGO - Mass Transit Detectives released a photo of a suspect wanted in a strong-armed robbery that occurred last month at a CTA Blue Line station. At about 12:20 a.m. on Aug. 23, the victim was attempting to exit the CTA Blue Line station at Kedzie when she was approached by a male suspect, police said.
Renovated apartment complex opening at site of vacant Copley Hospital in Aurora
CHICAGO (CBS)-- An abandoned hospital is reopening with a new name and purpose Tuesday in Aurora after a major makeover. Broken windows, graffiti and overgrown lots were the reality for Copley Hospital, which has been vacant for five years. After a $125 million renovation, it's reopening as Weston Bridges, a 53-unit apartment community for people with intellectual and developmental disabilities. There will be a ribbon cutting Tuesday afternoon.
2 hospitalized after driver hits pedestrian in Norwood Park, CPD says
People who live nearby said speeding is an ongoing problem in the neighborhood and safety changes need to be made.
Streetsblog Capitol Hill
Cop ran stop sign without lights or siren, creamed bike rider in Humboldt Park
Content warning: This post includes a video of a bike rider being struck (but not seriously injured) by a police officer. Update 9/12/22: After the publication of this piece, Police News Affairs responded to Streetsblog’s question about whether the officer could potentially face disciplinary action, simply stating, “There is an open investigation into that incident.”
fox32chicago.com
Police recover gun from man smoking at CTA Red Line station
CHICAGO - A man who was smoking on CTA property has been charged after police found a gun on him Monday in the Chatham neighborhood. Joshua Nelson, 36, is accused of smoking on CTA property near the 79th Street Red Line station. When officers approached him, they discovered he was in possession of a gun, police said.
WATCH: 'Torrential Downpour' In Chicago Causes Rare Sidewalk Geysers
'Sometimes you need to let Mother Nature burp a little.'
fox32chicago.com
Chicago Skyway sold — again — generating windfall for beleaguered taxpayers
CHICAGO - The Chicago Skyway is changing hands — for the second time in seven years — generating another transaction tax windfall for Chicago taxpayers. Canadian pension plans that control the Skyway were looking to sell their one-third stakes for a handsome profit that valued the overall roadway at $4 billion, courtesy of drivers forking over tolls that have risen steadily since the city leased it to private operators in 2005.
Northwest suburban mayors, first responders, business owners oppose massive $31B railroad merger
Politicians, emergency responders, business owners and even Metra itself are all opposed to a massive merger of the Canadian Pacific and Kansas City southern railroads.
fox32chicago.com
'It's another tragic incident': 9 shot, 2 fatally at Washington Park on South Side
CHICAGO - Two people were killed, and seven others were wounded after gunfire rang out Tuesday night at a park on Chicago's South Side. The shooting occurred at 5531 South King Drive around 7:46 p.m. in Washington Park, Deputy Chief Fred Melean said during a news conference at the nearby University of Chicago Medical Center.
fox32chicago.com
Suburban police issue warning to businesses about suspects using fake $100 bills
ROMEOVILLE, Ill. - A warning has been issued by police in the southwest suburbs. Several gas stations and convenience stores in Romeoville have been hit by counterfeiters with fake $100 bills. Police say the suspects are using the fake cash to buy items, like Lottery tickets. Businesses are encouraged to...
Chicago police hope to prevent catalytic converter thefts with spray paint
The hope is for neon-colored paint to deter thieves from taking the converters, or at least make them easier to track down.
UPDATE: 2 killed, 7 wounded in Washington Park shooting, police say
Police said the shooting broke out in Washington Park around 7:45 p.m. at 51st and Champlain. Chicago Police Deputy Chief Fred Melean said two groups began arguing, and it went from shouting at each other to shooting at each other. 2 people died.
fox32chicago.com
Chicago police prep for potential Mexican Independence Day celebrations downtown
CHICAGO - The Mexican Independence Day Parade was held Sunday in Little Village after a three-year pause. But — celebrations aren't over because Mexican Independence Day is this Friday. Chicago police say they are prepared for spontaneous celebrations this weekend as hundreds, or even thousands, of cars may gather...
‘It’s going to look messy’; Chicago police brace for Mexican Independence Day celebrations
Thousands of vehicles are expected to make their way through Chicago for Mexican Independence Day on Friday. Although Chicago police have done a lot of planning this year, officials said traffic is going to be a challenge.
cwbchicago.com
Video shows armed men mugging victim in Wicker Park — minutes before Chicago cops were ordered to stop chasing them
A newly released surveillance video shows a serial armed robbery team mugging a man at gunpoint in Wicker Park on Friday morning. Minutes after the footage was recorded, Chicago police officers spotted the robbers in their getaway car nearby, but a CPD supervisor ordered the cops to stop following the vehicle.
fox32chicago.com
2 men shot in Chicago's Grand Crossing neighborhood
CHICAGO - Two men were shot on Chicago's South Side Monday night. At about 7:45 p.m., two men were in the 7100 block of South State when they were shot, police said. A 24-year-old man was shot in the arm, and transported to an area hospital in good condition. A...
cwbchicago.com
8 armed robberies and carjackings reported during overnight spree from West Loop to Edgewater
Chicago police are investigating an overnight crime wave that rolled from the West Loop to Wicker Park to Edgewater, leaving at least six carjacking victims and two armed robbery victims in its wake. No arrests have been made. It started around 12:15 a.m. Sunday in the 2500 block of West...
fox32chicago.com
Some Chicagoans put pressure on city leaders to end mega festivals like Riot Fest
CHICAGO - Just days before the return of Riot Fest, neighbors of Douglass Park are putting more pressure on the city to stop mega festivals. On Tuesday, members of Chicago’s Lawndale neighborhood presented a letter to city leaders. This weekend's Riot Fest is the third massive festival to be...
