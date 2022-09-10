Read full article on original website
'The Mandalorian' Season 3 Trailer Breakdown: A Clan of Two
Fans of The Mandalorian rejoiced on Saturday when the trailer for the Disney+ series' third season debuted during the Lucasfilm/Marvel Studios/20th Century Studios panel at the D23 Expo. Din Djarin (Pedro Pascal/Brendan Wayne) had recently reappeared in The Book of Boba Fett, helping the titular bounty hunter turned crime lord (Temuera Morrison) to hold onto his seat of power. The Fett finale also saw Djarin reunited with his surrogate son Grogu, who turned from the ways of the Jedi to live with his armored father figure. Now, the Season 3 trailer shows the two traveling the galaxy once again, encountering familiar faces as Djarin learns more about his Mandalorian heritage.
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
David Harbour To Star In Sony Pictures and Playstation Productions Adaptation Of ‘Gran Turismo’
David Harbour is set to star in Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions film adaptation of Gran Turismo. Neill Blomkamp is directing the film based on a screenplay written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylan. PlayStation Production’s Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad, and Dana Brunetti are producing. Game creator Kazunori Yamauchi and Hall are executive producing.Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters on August 11,...
The Bizarre History of the Lost 'Kingdom Hearts' TV Pilot
The year is 2002. The biggest things in the world right now are the Star Wars prequels, Harry Potter, and The Lord of the Rings. All epic franchises of grand journeys, all super successful, and all major franchises that are still churning out new content to this day. While Fox, Warner Bros, and New Line were set for success in these franchises, every other production at the time was aiming to create something with a similar scope and demographic. For Disney, 10 years away from just outright buying Star Wars and Lucasfilm, had their answer for filling this gap right in front of them in an IP they already owned. That IP was their recent release, Kingdom Hearts, the first entry in a now long-running game series.
'Entergalactic': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
From A Hard Day’s Night by The Beatles, Intersella 555 by Daft Punk to Lemonade by Beyoncé, more and more visual albums are being produced by musicians who want to tell their album's stories through the powerful medium of film. Rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, though, is trying...
How to Watch ‘War of the Worlds’ Season 3
After two successful seasons, the highly acclaimed sci-fi series, War of the Worlds, is returning this fall. A re-imagination of the eponymous classic, the series is set in contemporary Britain and France but builds on the same premise. The series is created and written by Howard Overman, who is best known for his earlier projects like the BAFTA-winning series, Misfits.
'Titans' Showrunner Says Titus Welliver Was a Giant Fan Before Joining Season 4
There are a lot of shows to look forward to in the upcoming fall season. On the superhero side of things, there’s Titans Season 4 which premieres this November. This season will see many exciting iconic DC villains going up against the Titans, but the most famous of all of them is Lex Luthor who will be played by Titus Welliver. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Titans showrunner Greg Walker has teased what to expect from the villain this season.
How to Watch ‘The Woman King’
Viola Davis has played such a variety of characters that it’s not surprising to see her do something new and different every single time. But The Woman King will see the Academy Award-winning actor in a never-seen-before role, and we can’t wait for it to land at the theaters this fall.
How to Watch 'The Handmaid's Tale' Season 5
The Handmaid’s Tale has never been the most comfortable show to watch, but it definitely keeps us glued to our seats. The dystopian television series, an adaptation of the 1985 novel written by Margaret Atwood, is a gritty take on what happens when the United States collapses and is overruled by a totalitarian, theocratic government. The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 picks up where Season 4 left off. Last time, in an epic plot twist of sorts, main protagonist June Osbourne (Elisabeth Moss) and her former Handmaids had their revenge on their ex-master Fred Waterford (Joseph Fiennes). Without getting too much into details (and spoilers), let’s just say things didn’t end so well for Fred.
Disney's New York Comic-Con Panels Include 'Solar Opposites,' 'Muppets Mayhem,' and More
In just a few weeks, ReedPop will be holding its next edition of New York Comic Con. As the programming and guest announcements keep coming, Disney and its respective properties have revealed the panel lineup for the convention weekend. Ten shows are heading to NYCC spanning from returning shows including The Owl House and Solar Opposites to new shows including Kindred and Koala Man.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 3 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
The third episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally brought audiences to the shores of Númenor, and pulled back the curtain on a number of the plot developments that had been hinted at in previous episodes. Along with that new episode, though, came a whole new set of Easter eggs based on other elements of Tolkien’s work, and a number that recalled the Peter Jackson trilogy as well. Here are all the Easter eggs you might have missed in Episode 3.
Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood on Going Big as Weird Al & Madonna in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
Just as Weird Al is a one-of-a-kind creator and artist, you’ve never seen a biopic quite like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. This exaggerated biopic features Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic, a young man expected to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a factory worker — that is until he gets his hands on an accordion. His father may not support his dream, but that doesn’t stop Al from embracing his passion and talent for whipping up brilliant song parodies, a craft that turns him into a chart-topping sensation.
The Misguided Moral of the 'Pinocchio' Tale
Pinocchio is structured similarly to one of Aesop's Fables in that its has an overt thesis tied to its tale: Don't behave badly, or bad things will happen to you. It's not a particularly objectionable message, and has proven its ability to stand the test of time. The iconic story is still being brought to life on film more than 80 years after the Disney classic hit theaters, and almost a century and a half since the novel was published. It's a story filled not only with magic, captured more eloquently in some adaptations than others, but also a moral message that might serve as a northern star for children as they come across the countless crossroads they will face on their odyssey of growing up. But as outwardly un-condemnable as the message might seem, it has some major flaws that might misguide children as they try to navigate their still unfamiliar world. Pinocchio has sinister subtext that preaches blind acceptance, one that refuses to differentiate between enacting and understanding.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Who is Elrond's Brother Elros?
Editor's Note: The following article contains spoilers for The Rings of Power Episodes 1-3.Episode 3 of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally introduced audiences to the island kingdom of Númenor: a place that, like so much else in Tolkien’s invented world, has a rich and layered story of art, artifact, and history. Of the many new characters strewn throughout the episode, some of the more obscure were the multiple references to the Númenorean noble known as “Elros," referenced by Galadriel (Morfydd Clark) and Elendil (Lloyd Owen). So who is this Elros?
Michael Keaton Wins For Lead Actor in Limited Series | Emmys 2022
Michael Keaton has won the Emmy for Best Actor in a Limited Anthology Series at the 74th Television Academy Awards, for his role in Hulu's critically acclaimed Dopesick series. The competition was steep, as he was up against Colin Firth in The Staircase, Andrew Garfield in Under the Banner of Heaven, Oscar Isaac in Scenes from a Marriage, Himmesh Patel in Station Eleven, and Sebastian Stan in Pam & Tommy.
'Goodnight Mommy' Images Show an Unsettling Naomi Watts in Horror Movie Remake
Matt Sobel's unsettling remake of the Austrian horror film Goodnight Mommy is gearing up for its Amazon Prime Video premiere on September 16. Ahead of its streaming debut, we have an official gallery of stills to share showcasing Cameron (The Boys) and Nicholas Crovetti's (Big Little Lies) growing suspicions that the woman under those bandages claiming to be their mother may not be who she says she is. The photos give us a sneak peek at the supporting characters, as well as an intimate glimpse at Naomi Watt's starring role as the psychologically unnerving Mother.
'Stranger Things': Shawn Levy Addresses the Possibility of Eddie Munson Returning for Season 5
Netflix's wildly popular sci-fi original series Stranger Things garnered a total of 13 Emmy nominations this year, and took home five of those, including Outstanding Music Supervision and, unsurprisingly, Outstanding Prosthetic Makeup. There to represent the series was executive producer Shawn Levy who has seen the show through since Season 1, episode 1. During his brief interview with The Hollywood Reporter, what began as a beautiful ode to fans inevitably gave way to whether or not those fans will be seeing more of Eddie Munson (Joseph Quinn) in the future.
The Mandalorian and Grogu Arrive in Galaxy's Edge in First Image
Just when you think your love Din Djarin can't get any worse, Disney goes ahead and adds him to Galaxy's Edge. The Mandalorian is one of the biggest entries into the Star Wars franchise on Disney+ so it wasn't a surprise when it was announced back at Star Wars Celebration that we'd get to see the Mandalorian himself (and obviously with Grogu at his side) come to Galaxy's Edge. It was then announced at D23 that we'll see the duo in parks sometime this November!
'Avatar' Gets Two Stunning New Posters as Tickets Go On Sale for Theatrical Re-Release
Fans can return to the world of Pandora in a way they have never seen before as tickets for the theatrical re-release of James Cameron's Avatar are now on sale via an announcement from the film's official Twitter account. With the launch of ticket sales, two exclusive posters for the movie have been released to celebrate its triumphant return to theaters.
'Elvis' Rocks Past $150 Million at the Domestic Box Office
Despite being available on both PVOD and the HBO Max streaming service, director Baz Luhrmann’s Elvis is still making noise at the box office. The maximalist music biopic has now passed the $150 million mark at the domestic box office, after over two months of release. It's currently the eighth-biggest film of the year, ahead of major titles such as Nope, Lightyear and Uncharted. Worldwide, the film has made more than $280 million, and has a shot at passing the $300 million mark when the dust settles. As they say, it ain’t over till the fat lady sings, or until Tom Hanks’ Colonel Tom Parker croaks.
