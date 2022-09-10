Pinocchio is structured similarly to one of Aesop's Fables in that its has an overt thesis tied to its tale: Don't behave badly, or bad things will happen to you. It's not a particularly objectionable message, and has proven its ability to stand the test of time. The iconic story is still being brought to life on film more than 80 years after the Disney classic hit theaters, and almost a century and a half since the novel was published. It's a story filled not only with magic, captured more eloquently in some adaptations than others, but also a moral message that might serve as a northern star for children as they come across the countless crossroads they will face on their odyssey of growing up. But as outwardly un-condemnable as the message might seem, it has some major flaws that might misguide children as they try to navigate their still unfamiliar world. Pinocchio has sinister subtext that preaches blind acceptance, one that refuses to differentiate between enacting and understanding.

MOVIES ・ 3 DAYS AGO