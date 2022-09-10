Read full article on original website
hernandosun.com
Springstead murals made possible by arts grant
When folks drive by Springstead High School these days, they absolutely take note of the beautiful murals that now adorn the school’s exterior walls. They may not realize that these works of art represent the artistic product of a community collaboration and of a grant program that, year after year, continues to bring beauty and inspiration to the Hernando community.
Removal of LGBTQ ‘safe space’ stickers prompts large turnout at Pasco school board meeting
Parents, students and teachers wearing purple packed the Pasco County School Board meeting and overflow room Monday night as they spoke out against the district’s removal of “safe space” stickers from school property.
Dessert cafe Mochinut opens in Pinellas Park this weekend
Chewy mochi doughnuts and Korean corn dogs are the stars of Mochinut’s menu.
‘Life-changing’ salary increase for employees at Hard Rock Tampa
One of the Bay area’s largest employers is investing $100 million into its team members. Hard Rock International and Seminole Gaming said they are increasing wages for half of their workforce.
hernandosun.com
County to purchase ‘Tracers Building‘
The Hernando County government will purchase the building at 15470 Flight Path Drive for some of their offices. The building, informally known as “The Tracers Building,” is next door to the Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport (BKV) offices. The purchase price was $2,514,156.04. The property has...
fox13news.com
Couple hopes to find U-Haul with all their belongings stolen outside Clearwater hotel
RIVERVIEW, Fla. - A couple moving from St. Louis to Tampa is desperate to find their U-Haul after deputies said it was stolen from a hotel in Clearwater. It had everything they own inside from clothes to furniture to irreplaceable family mementos. Stan Brown and his wife just moved into...
floridapolitics.com
Pasco’s Academy at the Farm wins $13.5M in support grants
The funding was the second-largest grant lawmakers provided through the new local support program. State lawmakers have awarded $13.5 million in federal funding for a Pasco County agriculture charter school to expand its program after Gov. Ron DeSantis initially vetoed $11.9 million for a new high school. The Academy at...
hernandosun.com
HCSO seeks runaway teen
Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are hoping that the public can help locate a runaway teen who has been missing since May. According to the HCSO, on May 17, Jacob Bedson, 17, who is under the care of Youth and Family Alternatives (YFA) was taken by a YFA staff member to a Spring Hill store in the 5300 block of Spring Hill Drive to shop for clothing. Once there, the teen eluded the YFA staffer by slipping out the rear door of the store.
Pinellas school student injured during arrest, family wants answers
The family said as far as they know, there is no security footage of what happened or witnesses, but the teen said she was roughed up by a police sergeant.
The Laker/Lutz News
Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough
Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
villages-news.com
Noah adopted after 532 days at Sumter County Animal Shelter
A recent event was a huge success in part because a dog was adopted after 532 days in the Sumter County Animal Shelter. Sumter County Animal Services participated in the Clear the Shelters event held during the month of August. Thanks to the event, 12 animals left the shelter with...
hernandosun.com
AT&T glitch downs 9-1-1 calls on 9-11
Both administrative and emergency calls into the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were brought down on Sept. 11 by a glitch in the telecommunications hub belonging to AT&T. By Sept. 12, the outage had been resolved, the HCSO said. According to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, at about 4...
businessobserverfl.com
Furniture retailer to open massive showroom in Wesley Chapel
El Dorado Furniture, one of the largest furniture retailers in Florida, will open its new 70,000-square-foot Wesley Chapel showroom on the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The two-day grand opening event, according to a news release, will feature giveaways of a limited supply of $200 gift cards and comforter sets. The store is located at 25171 Highway 54 in Lutz.
Tampa tree service company fined more than $234K for cutting down protected trees
TAMPA, Fla. — Mayor Jane Castor had a strong and simple message for anyone looking to cut down protected trees illegally: pay up. A Hillsborough County judge upheld the city’s largest fine for illegally cutting down protected trees in Tampa. Tree service company Miller & Sons LLC in Tampa was required to pay $234,427.50.
New Tampa chocolate factory's secret ingredient is brotherly love
Austin and Grant Gappelberg carry on the family business by opening up the Hampton Chocolate Factory in Sparkman Wharf this past January.
Many Tampa Bay museums offering free admission Saturday
Many museums throughout Tampa Bay are offering free admission on Saturday for "Museum Day" for those in the area to get out and explore.
Tampa Bay News Wire
Watson Clinic Announces August 2022 PEER Award Winner
Watson Clinic recognizes one outstanding employee every month as part of their Program for Employee Excellence and Recognition (PEER) award. The PEER Award is given to an employee who best exemplifies the patient-focused customer service standards that Watson Clinic strives to excel at every day. The following employee was recognized for this current month:
The Laker/Lutz News
Pasco adopts new rules for car dealerships
Pasco County has adopted new regulations relating to motor vehicle dealerships. The new ordinance addresses concerns expressed by the Pasco County Commission about the overstocking of cars on-site, posing potential safety hazards and making it difficult for consumers to access sites. The new regulations address general standards for sites approved...
This Is Florida's Best Sub Sandwich Shop
LoveFood spotted the best sub sandwich shops in every state.
Neighbors pushing for safety changes near Wesley Chapel intersection
WESLEY CHAPEL, Fla. — Neighbors are pushing for safety improvements near County Line Road and Solitude Drive in Wesley Chapel. People living nearby witnessed a bad car accident on Friday, and they believe it was caused by speeding. "It knocked a hole in the concrete wall over here," neighbor...
