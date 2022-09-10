Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are hoping that the public can help locate a runaway teen who has been missing since May. According to the HCSO, on May 17, Jacob Bedson, 17, who is under the care of Youth and Family Alternatives (YFA) was taken by a YFA staff member to a Spring Hill store in the 5300 block of Spring Hill Drive to shop for clothing. Once there, the teen eluded the YFA staffer by slipping out the rear door of the store.

HERNANDO COUNTY, FL ・ 23 HOURS AGO