Hernando County, FL

Springstead murals made possible by arts grant

When folks drive by Springstead High School these days, they absolutely take note of the beautiful murals that now adorn the school’s exterior walls. They may not realize that these works of art represent the artistic product of a community collaboration and of a grant program that, year after year, continues to bring beauty and inspiration to the Hernando community.
Brooksville, FL
County to purchase ‘Tracers Building‘

The Hernando County government will purchase the building at 15470 Flight Path Drive for some of their offices. The building, informally known as “The Tracers Building,” is next door to the Brooksville – Tampa Bay Regional Airport (BKV) offices. The purchase price was $2,514,156.04. The property has...
Pasco’s Academy at the Farm wins $13.5M in support grants

The funding was the second-largest grant lawmakers provided through the new local support program. State lawmakers have awarded $13.5 million in federal funding for a Pasco County agriculture charter school to expand its program after Gov. Ron DeSantis initially vetoed $11.9 million for a new high school. The Academy at...
HCSO seeks runaway teen

Deputies from the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) are hoping that the public can help locate a runaway teen who has been missing since May. According to the HCSO, on May 17, Jacob Bedson, 17, who is under the care of Youth and Family Alternatives (YFA) was taken by a YFA staff member to a Spring Hill store in the 5300 block of Spring Hill Drive to shop for clothing. Once there, the teen eluded the YFA staffer by slipping out the rear door of the store.
Beware of these government-related scams in Pasco and Hillsborough

Officials in Pasco and Hillsborough county governments have recently put out the word regarding scams involving the government that have been occurring in the area. Pasco County Clerk & Comptroller Nikki Alvarez-Sowles is warning people about a scam involving jury duty. It works this way, Alvarez-Sowles said: “An individual is...
Noah adopted after 532 days at Sumter County Animal Shelter

A recent event was a huge success in part because a dog was adopted after 532 days in the Sumter County Animal Shelter. Sumter County Animal Services participated in the Clear the Shelters event held during the month of August. Thanks to the event, 12 animals left the shelter with...
AT&T glitch downs 9-1-1 calls on 9-11

Both administrative and emergency calls into the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office (HCSO) were brought down on Sept. 11 by a glitch in the telecommunications hub belonging to AT&T. By Sept. 12, the outage had been resolved, the HCSO said. According to Hernando County Sheriff Al Nienhuis, at about 4...
Furniture retailer to open massive showroom in Wesley Chapel

El Dorado Furniture, one of the largest furniture retailers in Florida, will open its new 70,000-square-foot Wesley Chapel showroom on the weekend of Sept. 24-25. The two-day grand opening event, according to a news release, will feature giveaways of a limited supply of $200 gift cards and comforter sets. The store is located at 25171 Highway 54 in Lutz.
Watson Clinic Announces August 2022 PEER Award Winner

Watson Clinic recognizes one outstanding employee every month as part of their Program for Employee Excellence and Recognition (PEER) award. The PEER Award is given to an employee who best exemplifies the patient-focused customer service standards that Watson Clinic strives to excel at every day. The following employee was recognized for this current month:
Pasco adopts new rules for car dealerships

Pasco County has adopted new regulations relating to motor vehicle dealerships. The new ordinance addresses concerns expressed by the Pasco County Commission about the overstocking of cars on-site, posing potential safety hazards and making it difficult for consumers to access sites. The new regulations address general standards for sites approved...
