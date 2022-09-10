Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Related
KOLO TV Reno
Woman arrested for DUI in fatal crash
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, California (KOLO) - A California woman has been arrested for Felony DUI after a fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe on Sunday. California Highway Patrol say Diana Shemyakina was driving north on Pioneer Trail when she turned in an unsafe manner, causing the vehicle to overturn and travel into an embankment near the southbound lane, resulting in major damage to her car.
KOLO TV Reno
Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Reno in connection to a nearly 50 year old homicide case in Hawaii. On Jan. 1 1972, a roommate discovered the lifeless body of a woman in her Waikiki apartment. After the Hawaii Police Department investigated, no viable leads were initially discovered.
Passenger killed in rollover crash near South Lake Tahoe; Antelope woman suspected of DUI
EL DORADO COUNTY – A woman suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after a crash near South Lake Tahoe that left her passenger dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 p.m., a driver made an unsafe turn near Pioneer and Golden Bear trails. Her car then overturned, causing major damage to the roof. Officers say the right front passenger, a 34-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe, died in the crash. The driver, 26-year-old Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say she showed objective signs of being drunk. Shemyakina also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment.
thefallonpost.org
Arrests and Bookings August 29 through September 4
All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Lancer Wagar, Fallon PD; Rogers County District Court, 12th Judicial District Court. Kyle...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Woman Injured In A Pedestrian Accident In Carson (Carson, NV)
According to the Carson City Fire Department and sheriff’s deputies, a pedestrian accident occurred on Monday afternoon. The officials stated that a woman was struck by a vehicle in the area of South Carson Street and Fairview. The driver of the vehicle failed to render aid and fled the...
sacramentoinjuryattorneysblog.com
South Lake Tahoe Fatal Crash Caused When Vehicle Exits Road
Fatal Crash Occurs When Vehicle Exits Pioneer Trail. A fatal crash in South Lake Tahoe was reported by authorities on September 11. According to the incident report by the California Highway Patrol (CHP), the accident happened just before 7:00 p.m. at Pioneer and Golden Lake trails when the vehicle went off the roadway for unknown reasons and rolled over into a tree. The driver died in the collision.
2news.com
Police Investigate Crash Near Sparks & Baring Boulevards
Police say a motorcyclist rear-ended a car near Sparks and Baring Boulevards in Sparks. The crash happened before 10:45 a.m. on Tuesday. Police say the motorcycle rider was transported to a nearby hospital with unknown injuries. They say speed was a factor. No one was hurt inside the car.
Man arrested in Reno after DNA links him to 1972 Waikiki murder
HONOLULU (KHON2) — A DNA comparison has led to an arrest in a cold murder case. Honolulu police investigated after Nancy Elaine Anderson was found slain in her Waikiki apartment in January 1972. There were no witnesses. Anderson’s roommate, who was asleep in another bedroom, as well neighbors reported that they did not hear or […]
IN THIS ARTICLE
KOLO TV Reno
Reno police crack down on aggressive motorcycle driving
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Reno Police Department cracked down on aggressive and hazardous driving by motorcyclists on Friday and made three arrests, the department said Saturday. Police also gave 13 citations and three warnings and towed four motorcycles. One arrest was for driving under the influence, one for reckless driving...
mynews4.com
Sparks Blvd. reopens after crash involving motorcyclist
SPARKS, Nev. (News 4 & Fox 11) — A portion of Sparks Blvd. was shut down Tuesday morning after a crash involving a motorcyclist. The motorcyclist was taken to the hospital. Their condition is unknown. The roadway fully reopened just after noon. The Sparks Police Department is continuing their...
Record-Courier
Man in custody after Labor Day standoff in Johnson Lane
A man accused of being drunk when he crashed his car and then held deputies at bay for a half-hour on Labor Day will be held without bail until at least next week. Charles Edward Wilkinson, 25, was on court conditions Sept. 5 around 6:30 p.m. Monday when emergency personnel responded to a report of a collision at Highway 395 and Johnson Lane.
2news.com
Troy Driver To Be Mentally Evaluated Before Trial
There was no specific date given on when Driver will be evaluated or will appear in court again. Troy Driver was scheduled to appear in justice court in Fernley Sept. 13-15.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
KOLO TV Reno
Two arrested in Reno for allegedly trafficking almost 6 lbs of drugs
RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -The Regional Narcotics Unit arrested two men Aug. 31 on suspicion of trafficking almost 6 pounds of illegal drugs, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday. Kerry “Fab” Williams, 34, and James Plummer, 40, were booked on a variety of drug charges, including trafficking level charges....
2news.com
Sparks Police Seek Eight-Year-Old Boy Last Seen Near Scheels Drive
Sparks Police need your help finding an eight-year-old boy who was last seen near the Galaxy Theatres Legends early Sunday morning. Police say there's no current information the boy is in immediate danger, they just want to check on his welfare. Police say the boy is described as Hispanic and...
Nevada Appeal
Washoe County to get $88.9 million for U.S. 395 work
The federal transportation department has awarded $88.9 million to Washoe County for work on U.S. 395 including additional lanes and improvements on North Virginia Street. U.S. Sens. Catherine Cortez Masto and Jacky Rosen, Nevada Democrats, said the funding is through the Bipartisan Infrastructure Bill. Cortez Masto said the award is...
KOLO TV Reno
Target shooting apparently started east Sparks brush fire
SPARKS, Nev. (KOLO) -The Sparks Fire Department believes target shooting started a brushfire in east Sparks Sunday afternoon that burned 8 acres to 10 acres. The fire department went to the fire east of Belmar Drive and South Los Altos Parkway at about 2 p.m. after receiving several calls about a fire.
At least 1 Died In A Fatal Collision On I-80 (Reno, NV)
The officials reported that the crash happened on I-80 east near Wells Avenue on Thursday. The emergency crew rushed to the scene. The officials did not disclose the number of injuries that occurred during the crash. The identities of the victims were not released by the Police. No additional information...
California's I-80 to Tahoe partially closed due to Dutch Fire, evacuations lifted
A wildfire ignited in the Sierra Foothills near Dutch Flat on Tuesday afternoon.
Update: WCSD to check conditions, deliberate calling a smoke day at 4:30 a.m. Tuesday
6:30 p.m. Monday update: The Washoe County School District will meet around 4:30 a.m. Tuesday to look at air quality data and predictions for the day before deciding whether to call a smoke day. ...
2news.com
WCHD, Reno-Sparks Indian Colony partner on air quality initiative in Hungry Valley
The Washoe County Health District – Air Quality Management Division (AQMD) partnered with the Reno-Sparks Indian Colony (RSIC) to install two air quality sensors on tribal land and with other community organizations. The air quality initiative gave people in both Hungry Valley (approximately 800 residents) and the Prosperity Street...
Comments / 1