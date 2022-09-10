Read full article on original website
Reacher: Season 2 of Amazon Hit Adds Outer Range's Shaun Sipos
Coming off his Season 1 run as Outer Range‘s villainous Luke Tillerson, Shaun Sipos has booked another Prime Video gig — in Season 2 of the streamer’s hit Reacher adaptation. Reacher star Alan Ritchson back in May tweeted a photo of ceramic brass knuckles and a blade (below) — which fans of the novels might recognize as belonging to David O’Donnell, the member of Reacher’s old 110th MP unit who figures into Bad Luck and Trouble, the 11th book in the series. Prime Video subsequently confirmed that Bad Luck and Trouble is the basis for Season 2, adding that besides Ritchson, Maria...
How to Watch 'Atlanta' Season 4
This Fall we bid farewell to one of FX's most notable shows, Atlanta, which will wrap up its story with the fourth and final season. The Emmy-winning comedy-drama first premiered in 2016 and hooked audiences immediately with its focus on the Atlanta rap culture and modern-day socio-political commentary about Black people. The series subverted the expectations of critics and audiences with its unpredictability and absurdist tone that has been steadfast through all of its seasons. Despite its positive momentum, Atlanta experienced a four-year wait between its second and third seasons due to scheduling conflicts and the pandemic. However, the early 2019 renewal of Season 4 allowed the back-to-back filming of Seasons 3 and 4 leading to its double-season feature on FX this year.
'The Witcher' Wraps Production on Season 3
After some troubles and turbulence, Henry Cavill-led The Witcher has wrapped production on Season 3, a new report from Redanian Intelligence reveals. Bola Ogun, who directed the final two episodes of the season confirmed the wrap via her Instagram stories. Executive producer Steve Gaub also took to the social media site to post a picture from the set to confirm.
'Percy Jackson' Trailer Breakdown: Camp Half-Blood Has a New Arrival
In all the D23 excitement of the past weekend, Disney released the first teaser trailer for their upcoming streaming series Percy Jackson and the Olympians. Based on the best-selling book series by the same name written by Rick Riordan, the show will follow the plot of the first novel in the series Percy Jackson and the Lighting Thief. It tells the story of twelve-year-old Percy Jackson (Walker Scobell) as he discovers that he is the half-human son of a Greek god. He goes to Camp Half-blood, the only safe place for modern demigods, where he learns of a brewing conflict between the gods. Zeus' master bolt is missing, and everyone seems to think Percy is to blame. So Percy must set out on a quest to clear his name and stop the impending war between the gods. The Disney+ series will be the second adaption of the books, following the 2010 Percy Jackson and the Lighting Thief film starring Logan Lerman, which was not well received by fans of the books.
Lee Jung-Jae is the First Korean Actor to Win the Emmy for Lead Actor in a Drama Series
Lee Jung-jae has become the first Korean actor to win the Emmy Award for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series for his role in the global phenomenon Squid Game. In another notable milestone, he is the first to win the award for a non-English-speaking role. Lee won the award...
'The White Lotus' Wins Outstanding Limited Series | Emmys 2022
The White Lotus has won the Emmy Award for Outstanding Limited Series. The limited series was up against Dopesick, The Dropout, Inventing Anna, and Pam & Tommy. The series was created, written, and directed by Mike White who also won this evening for directing the series. The White Lotus was a fan-favorite this evening, with Jennifer Coolidge and Murray Bartlett winning for their supporting roles.
Millions of Netflix users all did the same thing when Queen Elizabeth died
Netflix didn’t exist the last time a British monarch passed away, but it certainly does now — and, moreover, it provided something of a collective experience in the immediate after of Queen Elizabeth II’s passing last Thursday. In short, based on new weekly data revealed by the streamer, it seems that millions of Netflix subscribers greeted the news of the 96-year-old monarch’s death by … returning to Season 1 of the hit Netflix original series The Crown.
'Titans' Showrunner Says Titus Welliver Was a Giant Fan Before Joining Season 4
There are a lot of shows to look forward to in the upcoming fall season. On the superhero side of things, there’s Titans Season 4 which premieres this November. This season will see many exciting iconic DC villains going up against the Titans, but the most famous of all of them is Lex Luthor who will be played by Titus Welliver. Now, in an interview with Entertainment Weekly, Titans showrunner Greg Walker has teased what to expect from the villain this season.
How Ti West Nailed Found Footage Horror With 'The Sacrament'
Upon making one of the most terrifying segments in the V/H/S franchise, “Second Honeymoon,” Ti West had already proven himself gifted in directing found footage. His segment was relentlessly eerie in its calculated restraint and helped further emphasize how the act of simply sleeping can be so damn terrifying. Here’s looking at you, Paranormal Activity. West, however, solidified his talent in found footage a year later with The Sacrament. Found footage usually relies heavily on the extremely controlled perspective given to audiences through either one hand-held camera, a number of strategically placed static cameras, or a combination of the two. Unlike more traditionally shot horror films, the audience is positioned completely at the mercy of whatever the characters are able to capture in their (often last) moments of utter terror. For these reasons, the sub-genre is ripe for depicting supernatural scares but is often underutilized when it comes to emphasizing how the actions of other people can be just as horrific as even the strongest demonic entity.
'Entergalactic': Release Date, Trailer, Cast, and Everything You Need to Know
From A Hard Day’s Night by The Beatles, Intersella 555 by Daft Punk to Lemonade by Beyoncé, more and more visual albums are being produced by musicians who want to tell their album's stories through the powerful medium of film. Rapper Scott “Kid Cudi” Mescudi, though, is trying...
Disney's New York Comic-Con Panels Include 'Solar Opposites,' 'Muppets Mayhem,' and More
In just a few weeks, ReedPop will be holding its next edition of New York Comic Con. As the programming and guest announcements keep coming, Disney and its respective properties have revealed the panel lineup for the convention weekend. Ten shows are heading to NYCC spanning from returning shows including The Owl House and Solar Opposites to new shows including Kindred and Koala Man.
‘Vampire Academy’ Sinks Its Teeth Into a Beloved Series and Makes It Even Better | Review
Fifteen years ago, myself and a whole legion of teenage readers were introduced to Richelle Meade’s world of moroi, dhampirs, strigoi, political intrigue, and romance in the six-book Vampire Academy series—and I never forgot just how incredible that world was. Vampire Academy was a series that captured my imagination and haunted my dreams, but even in those wildest dreams, I never could have imagined getting to screen the first eight episodes of a series that strikes right at the heart of what makes Meade’s world so compelling. Of course, it took someone like Julie Plec and her fellow Vampire Diaries alum, Marguerite MacIntyre, to create a series that has me wanting to climb onto the highest rooftop at St. Vladimir's to shout about how incredible it is.
'The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power': Every Episode 3 Easter Egg You Might Have Missed
The third episode of The Lord of the Rings: The Rings of Power finally brought audiences to the shores of Númenor, and pulled back the curtain on a number of the plot developments that had been hinted at in previous episodes. Along with that new episode, though, came a whole new set of Easter eggs based on other elements of Tolkien’s work, and a number that recalled the Peter Jackson trilogy as well. Here are all the Easter eggs you might have missed in Episode 3.
Squid Game Director Addresses Reality Spin-Off Series
The creator of the popular Korean series Squid Game has acknowledged concerns over Netflix’s spin-off series, Squid Game: The Challenge. During the Emmys, director Hwang Dong-hyuk urged people not to take the new reality series "too seriously." As revealed in an article by Entertainment Weekly, Hwang assured interviewers that...
How to Watch ‘The Woman King’
Viola Davis has played such a variety of characters that it’s not surprising to see her do something new and different every single time. But The Woman King will see the Academy Award-winning actor in a never-seen-before role, and we can’t wait for it to land at the theaters this fall.
'Barbarian' Ending Explained: The Horrors and Resilience of Womanhood
Editor's Note: The following contains spoilers for the film Barbarian. Proceed with caution. Anyone even remotely familiar with horror movies knows the final girl trope. Our final girl is the badass who confronts the killer at the end of the film and lives on to fight another day, that is, if she doesn’t die in the sequel. Over time, many have become exasperated with the predictability of the final girl’s survival or have written long think pieces on how the trope serves to further subjugate women by attributing the final girl’s survivability as contingent to her virtuousness. So it’s not at all surprising that the last person left standing in Zach Cregger’s film Barbarian is our heroine Tess (Georgina Campbell). Despite all odds, Tess emerges from beneath the bowels of Barbary Street (mostly) intact– at least she keeps her eyes. But what’s a final girl without any cuts or bruises? After being held in captivity and relentlessly chased throughout the second and third acts of the film, Tess’ survival seems to almost beg the audience to suspend belief. The ending to Barbarian, however, isn’t the obligatory satisfaction of the final girl trope it seems to be. In fact, the finale relies on the fact that the last one standing is a woman. After all, it’s hard to believe that the Mother (Matthew Patrick Davis) would have ever willingly let a man kill her. Don’t worry, we’ll unpack this together.
The Misguided Moral of the 'Pinocchio' Tale
Pinocchio is structured similarly to one of Aesop's Fables in that its has an overt thesis tied to its tale: Don't behave badly, or bad things will happen to you. It's not a particularly objectionable message, and has proven its ability to stand the test of time. The iconic story is still being brought to life on film more than 80 years after the Disney classic hit theaters, and almost a century and a half since the novel was published. It's a story filled not only with magic, captured more eloquently in some adaptations than others, but also a moral message that might serve as a northern star for children as they come across the countless crossroads they will face on their odyssey of growing up. But as outwardly un-condemnable as the message might seem, it has some major flaws that might misguide children as they try to navigate their still unfamiliar world. Pinocchio has sinister subtext that preaches blind acceptance, one that refuses to differentiate between enacting and understanding.
'Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild' Sequel Gets Title and Release Date
Fans of the The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild have been waiting for years, including a delay, for the release of the sequel to the beloved open-world title. Nintendo has released a new trailer for the highly anticipated follow-up which also included the game's official name, The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, as well as its new release date of May 12, 2023.
'Halloween Ends' Soundtrack Scares Up October Release Date
The release date for the upcoming Halloween Ends soundtrack has just been set, and the track list is scaring up some serious excitement from horror fans and music nerds alike. The new film, which is set to conclude the relaunched Halloween saga that premiered in 2018, has done an excellent job of balancing tribute to the previous installations of the horror franchise and bringing a fresh perspective to a long-running series. The new soundtrack for the upcoming film continues that tradition, by including a new, but just as haunting John Carpenter score for the film. The soundtrack is set to be released on October 14, 2022.
Daniel Radcliffe and Evan Rachel Wood on Going Big as Weird Al & Madonna in 'Weird: The Al Yankovic Story'
Just as Weird Al is a one-of-a-kind creator and artist, you’ve never seen a biopic quite like Weird: The Al Yankovic Story. This exaggerated biopic features Daniel Radcliffe as “Weird Al” Yankovic, a young man expected to follow in his father’s footsteps and become a factory worker — that is until he gets his hands on an accordion. His father may not support his dream, but that doesn’t stop Al from embracing his passion and talent for whipping up brilliant song parodies, a craft that turns him into a chart-topping sensation.
