IGN
Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror
Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
IGN
Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V Is a Scripted Podcast That Will Lead Up to Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan
Star Trek is set to go boldly where it hasn't gone before... into the world of scripted podcasts as Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V will tell the story of the events leading up to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. This new scripted podcast, which was announced...
David Harbour To Star In Sony Pictures and Playstation Productions Adaptation Of ‘Gran Turismo’
David Harbour is set to star in Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions film adaptation of Gran Turismo. Neill Blomkamp is directing the film based on a screenplay written by Jason Hall and Zach Baylan. PlayStation Production’s Asad Qizilbash and Carter Swan, Doug Belgrad, and Dana Brunetti are producing. Game creator Kazunori Yamauchi and Hall are executive producing.Based on a true story, the film is the ultimate wish fulfillment tale of a teenage Gran Turismo player whose gaming skills won a series of Nissan competitions to become an actual professional race car driver. Sony Pictures will release the film in theaters on August 11,...
IGN
Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Ambush Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! and step into the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma. Here's your first look at the familiar faces that will star in the upcoming remake. Like a Dragon: Ishin! releases on February 21, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and...
IGN
Chucky Season 2: Exclusive Official Trailer
We have the exclusive official trailer and poster reveal for Season 2 of Chucky, which will premiere just in time for the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 5. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?
IGN
Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued
Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
IGN
Disney CEO Bob Chapek: Moviegoers Have 'Moved On' From Pre-Pandemic Release Model
Alongside discussing Disney's handling of both the Scarlett Johansson situation and the "Don't Say Gay" controversy in Florida, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has stated that he believes moviegoers have "moved on" from the pre-pandemic release model that was so focused on theaters. Chapek sat down with THR and was asked...
IGN
King Thanos Will Soon Threaten the Multiverse In a New Disneyland Ride at Avengers Campus
D23 Expo 2023 was home to some big announcements for Disney's theme parks and cruise line, including a new Multiverse ride at Disney California Adventure that will see the Avengers facing off against King Thanos. King Thanos' arrival at Avengers Campus was only one of the many big reveals at...
IGN
Multiplayer Guide: How to Play Online With Friends
Connecting with friends in Call of the Wild: The Angler is possible thanks to the Apex Connect option on the main menu. On this page, we'll cover how to set up multiplayer so you can connect with your friends online and go fishing together. How to Play Online With Friends.
IGN
Joker 2 Gets Another Arkham Asylum Inmate in Jacob Lofland
Maze Runner star Jacob Lofland just joined the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 26-year-old actor has joined the Joker sequel in an unknown role, but is thought to be playing a key supporting role as an Arkham Asylum inmate and friend of Arthur Fleck (aka The Joker).
IGN
Wanted: Dead - TGS Gameplay Trailer (4K)
Wanted: Dead's fast-action sword gameplay, gun gameplay, soundtrack, minigames, and finishing moves all come together in this brand-new trailer created for the Tokyo Game Show. Wanted: Dead is from a team of ex-Ninja Gaiden developers and will be released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on Valentine's Day 2023.
IGN
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Wall-E is one of the characters you can visit in their realms. This IGN wiki guide has everything you need to know about this robot, including where to find him, how to increase his friendship, and the quests available for Wall-E. How to Unlock Wall-E You...
IGN
Gotham Knights: Creating a More Dangerous Harley Quinn
Gotham Knights' Harley Quinn is a unique take on the classic character, an older, wiser, more frightening individual, entering the "third act" of her supervillain career. We spoke to the developers to find out how and why they made this new Harley.
IGN
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - Official Trailer 2
Prepare to face fate without fear. There is nowhere left to run. Check out the latest, exciting trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ahead of the anime's premiere on October 10, 2022.
IGN
The Retaliators Review
The Retaliators hits theaters on Sept. 14, 2022. The Retaliators promotes itself as heavy metal horror with a robust original soundtrack featuring scene rockers like Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach. Musicians on screen include multiple Five Finger Death Punch performers, legendary Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas — crunchy electric guitar riffs and tattooed band members are the experience's selling point. Writers Darren and Jeff Allen Geare (also known as the Geare brothers) pen sequences of revenge-soaked action and grotesque subterranean imprisonment to an ongoing playlist that sets a music video mood. It's an enticing environment for headbanging horror fans as kicked-out jams drop needles without mercy, but can't hide the rougher production elements of this indie that looks every bit within its slimmer budgetary range.
IGN
Every Issue of One Piece Has Been Printed in a 21,000 Page Book
The entirety of One Piece (so far) has been printed in a single book spanning 21,450 pages, combining 25 years of manga chapters in a near $2,000 collection. As reported by Siliconera, the book is more of a collectible art piece and not really meant for reading, as doing so would be pretty difficult, considering it's nearly three foot long. Published by JBE Books, only 50 copies of the collection are available and it'll set hardcore One Piece fans back €1,900 (about $1,930).
IGN
Lost Loves and Missing Memories
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
IGN
Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key - Announcement Trailer
Watch the announcement trailer to see characters, the world, and more from Atelier Ryza 3: Alchemist of the End & the Secret Key. The JRPG is coming to Nintendo Switch, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, and Windows PC via Steam on February 24, 2023. The final chapter of Ryza’s story follows...
IGN
Best Guns Ranked
Knowing what guns to use in Marauders is essential because some guns are just better than others. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about some of the best guns in-game, with details on how to make them, their stats, and more. Are you looking for...
IGN
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Trailer Secrets and Easter Eggs
The new trailer contains a surprising number of clues about the game's story, world and mechanics. Here's everything we picked up. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
