IGN

Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror

Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
IGN

Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Ambush Trailer

Watch the latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! and step into the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma. Here's your first look at the familiar faces that will star in the upcoming remake. Like a Dragon: Ishin! releases on February 21, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and...
IGN

Chucky Season 2: Exclusive Official Trailer

We have the exclusive official trailer and poster reveal for Season 2 of Chucky, which will premiere just in time for the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 5. After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson), and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?
IGN

The Handmaid's Tale Season 5 - Episodes 1-8 - Review

The Handmaid’s Tale Season 5 premieres with two all-new episodes Sept. 14 on Hulu, followed by weekly episodes on Wednesdays. In the fifth season of The Handmaid’s Tale, the series continues to exist in an odd, singular space of being both a vital harbinger of near future, dystopian Christofacist possibilities, and an exhausting watch. In the five years since it first debuted on Hulu, the fictional scenarios posed in Margaret Atwood’s cautionary novel about patriarchal totalitarianism, then translated into this series, have only inched closer to reality. This season drops in a post Roe v. Wade world, which seemed impossible back in 2017, and only goes to show the speed in which rights and protections can change. And that also applies to former handmaid/now Canadian refugee June Osborne’s (Elisabeth Moss) reality, as she’s finally made it out of Gilead and this season finds herself struggling with outsized rage, PTSD symptoms, and the overwhelming grief of not being able to rescue her older daughter, Hannah (Jordana Blake). As always, The Handmaid’s Tale tackles dire storylines inside and outside of Gilead with unflinching brutality, and it hasn’t gotten any easier to watch from a distance, especially if you’re a woman. While the shift in June’s existence does bring some much needed light to the series, it's almost always tempered by something equally awful and that makes willingly spending time within its world a tough choice to make.
IGN

Wanted: Dead - TGS Gameplay Trailer (4K)

Wanted: Dead's fast-action sword gameplay, gun gameplay, soundtrack, minigames, and finishing moves all come together in this brand-new trailer created for the Tokyo Game Show. Wanted: Dead is from a team of ex-Ninja Gaiden developers and will be released for PC, PlayStation, and Xbox platforms on Valentine's Day 2023.
IGN

Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued

Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
IGN

Every Issue of One Piece Has Been Printed in a 21,000 Page Book

The entirety of One Piece (so far) has been printed in a single book spanning 21,450 pages, combining 25 years of manga chapters in a near $2,000 collection. As reported by Siliconera, the book is more of a collectible art piece and not really meant for reading, as doing so would be pretty difficult, considering it's nearly three foot long. Published by JBE Books, only 50 copies of the collection are available and it'll set hardcore One Piece fans back €1,900 (about $1,930).
IGN

Multiplayer Guide: How to Play Online With Friends

Connecting with friends in Call of the Wild: The Angler is possible thanks to the Apex Connect option on the main menu. On this page, we'll cover how to set up multiplayer so you can connect with your friends online and go fishing together. How to Play Online With Friends.
IGN

Joker 2 Gets Another Arkham Asylum Inmate in Jacob Lofland

Maze Runner star Jacob Lofland just joined the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 26-year-old actor has joined the Joker sequel in an unknown role, but is thought to be playing a key supporting role as an Arkham Asylum inmate and friend of Arthur Fleck (aka The Joker).
IGN

Gotham Knights: Creating a More Dangerous Harley Quinn

Gotham Knights' Harley Quinn is a unique take on the classic character, an older, wiser, more frightening individual, entering the "third act" of her supervillain career. We spoke to the developers to find out how and why they made this new Harley.
IGN

Story Mode - Aterna Collectibles

Alterna has plenty of items hidden in its fuzzy depths. IGN's Splatoon 3 wiki guide and walkthrough will help you find every item in all six of Alterna's sites. There are four main collectibles located in Alterna.: Sardinium, Sunken Sea Scrolls, Decorations, and Gold Records. Each main collectible will display on your site map with a checkmark if you've found all of them in that area.
IGN

The Retaliators Review

The Retaliators hits theaters on Sept. 14, 2022. The Retaliators promotes itself as heavy metal horror with a robust original soundtrack featuring scene rockers like Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach. Musicians on screen include multiple Five Finger Death Punch performers, legendary Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas — crunchy electric guitar riffs and tattooed band members are the experience's selling point. Writers Darren and Jeff Allen Geare (also known as the Geare brothers) pen sequences of revenge-soaked action and grotesque subterranean imprisonment to an ongoing playlist that sets a music video mood. It's an enticing environment for headbanging horror fans as kicked-out jams drop needles without mercy, but can't hide the rougher production elements of this indie that looks every bit within its slimmer budgetary range.
IGN

See How They Run Review

See How They Run hits theaters on Sept. 16, 2022. Tom George attempts to balance two films throughout See How They Run. One is a snippy spoof comedy that disassembles and lovingly mocks whodunits solved by the likes of Hercule Poirot and Sidney Prescott. The other? A deathly serious Agatha Christie mystery worth mentioning alongside Murder on the Orient Express or Identity. Mark Chappell’s screenplay aims to meld satire with suspense for the best of both worlds, falling back on rudimentary humor with the biggest winks and pushiest nudges. See How They Run won’t always keep audience sleuths on their toes, but benefits from its brisk 90(ish) minutes given the surface appeal that can be dryly entertaining with a wry English novelty.
