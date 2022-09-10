See How They Run hits theaters on Sept. 16, 2022. Tom George attempts to balance two films throughout See How They Run. One is a snippy spoof comedy that disassembles and lovingly mocks whodunits solved by the likes of Hercule Poirot and Sidney Prescott. The other? A deathly serious Agatha Christie mystery worth mentioning alongside Murder on the Orient Express or Identity. Mark Chappell’s screenplay aims to meld satire with suspense for the best of both worlds, falling back on rudimentary humor with the biggest winks and pushiest nudges. See How They Run won’t always keep audience sleuths on their toes, but benefits from its brisk 90(ish) minutes given the surface appeal that can be dryly entertaining with a wry English novelty.

