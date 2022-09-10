Read full article on original website
Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V Is a Scripted Podcast That Will Lead Up to Star Trek II: Wrath of Khan
Star Trek is set to go boldly where it hasn't gone before... into the world of scripted podcasts as Star Trek: Khan - Ceti Alpha V will tell the story of the events leading up to Star Trek II: The Wrath of Khan. This new scripted podcast, which was announced...
Werewolf by Night Explained: Marvel Goes All-in on Classic Horror
Marvel is about to take a dark turn in Werewolf by Night, the upcoming horror special. We first heard about the project back last year. Now, the horror-inspired comic book movie has debuted an impressive trailer at Disney's D23 Expo… and it looks as though Marvel is finally embracing its dark side.
Chucky: Season 2 Exclusive Trailer and Poster Reveal
USA Network and Syfy have released the official trailer for Season 2 of Chucky, which will premiere just in time for the Halloween season on Wednesday, October 5. Here's how the network describes Chucky's sophomore season: "After his diabolical plan to invade America’s children’s hospitals was foiled in season one, Chucky now seeks revenge on those he holds responsible: surviving teens Jake (Zackary Arthur), Devon (Björgvin Arnarson) and Lexy (Alyvia Alyn Lind), along with his ex Tiffany, now his sworn enemy. Meanwhile, can 'Jevon' make it as a couple in the face of adversity at their new Catholic school, not to mention a brand-new onslaught of terror from the demon doll?"
Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War - Official Trailer 2
Prepare to face fate without fear. There is nowhere left to run. Check out the latest, exciting trailer for Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War ahead of the anime's premiere on October 10, 2022.
One Piece Film Red - Official Trailer
One Piece Film Red is coming to theaters in North America on November 4! Check out the trailer here featuring the theme song, New Genesis, by Ado.
Like a Dragon: Ishin! - Official Ambush Trailer
Watch the latest trailer for Like a Dragon: Ishin! and step into the shoes of Sakamoto Ryoma. Here's your first look at the familiar faces that will star in the upcoming remake. Like a Dragon: Ishin! releases on February 21, 2023 for PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X|S, Xbox One, and...
Watch as Vampires Meet Their Doom in This Brutal New Gameplay Trailer for Evil West
Get a look at an early level in Evil West in this extended gameplay trailer for the upcoming third-person action game. Watch as creatures are brutally destroyed within a burning mansion and take a peek at a boss battle.
Joker 2 Gets Another Arkham Asylum Inmate in Jacob Lofland
Maze Runner star Jacob Lofland just joined the upcoming Joker: Folie à Deux. According to The Hollywood Reporter, the 26-year-old actor has joined the Joker sequel in an unknown role, but is thought to be playing a key supporting role as an Arkham Asylum inmate and friend of Arthur Fleck (aka The Joker).
Disney CEO Bob Chapek: Moviegoers Have 'Moved On' From Pre-Pandemic Release Model
Alongside discussing Disney's handling of both the Scarlett Johansson situation and the "Don't Say Gay" controversy in Florida, Disney CEO Bob Chapek has stated that he believes moviegoers have "moved on" from the pre-pandemic release model that was so focused on theaters. Chapek sat down with THR and was asked...
The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom - Trailer Secrets and Easter Eggs
The new trailer contains a surprising number of clues about the game's story, world and mechanics. Here's everything we picked up. The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom will be available on Nintendo Switch on May 12, 2023.
The Retaliators - Review
The Retaliators hits theaters on Sept. 14, 2022. The Retaliators promotes itself as heavy metal horror with a robust original soundtrack featuring scene rockers like Five Finger Death Punch and Papa Roach. Musicians on screen include multiple Five Finger Death Punch performers, legendary Mötley Crüe drummer Tommy Lee, Ice Nine Kills frontman Spencer Charnas — crunchy electric guitar riffs and tattooed band members are the experience's selling point. Writers Darren and Jeff Allen Geare (also known as the Geare brothers) pen sequences of revenge-soaked action and grotesque subterranean imprisonment to an ongoing playlist that sets a music video mood. It's an enticing environment for headbanging horror fans as kicked-out jams drop needles without mercy, but can't hide the rougher production elements of this indie that looks every bit within its slimmer budgetary range.
Lorcana - Disney's Magic: The Gathering Card Game Contender Has TCG Fans Intrigued
Disney is officially taking on the likes of Magic: The Gathering, the Pokémon Trading Card Game, and Yu-Gi-Oh with its own TCG called Lorcana. Featuring the likes of Mickey Mouse, Frozen's Elsa, Robin Hood, and Stitch, the first handful of cards available at D23 are already selling for thousands of dollars and piquing the interest of card game players around the world.
Gotham Knights: Creating a More Dangerous Harley Quinn
Gotham Knights' Harley Quinn is a unique take on the classic character, an older, wiser, more frightening individual, entering the "third act" of her supervillain career. We spoke to the developers to find out how and why they made this new Harley.
Breath of the Wild Sequel Is Offically Titled The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, Out in May
The sequel to Breath of the Wild will be officially called The Legend of Zelda: Tears of the Kingdom, and it's out on May 12, 2023. The title was revealed as part of a new trailer at Nintendo Direct today, which also showed off exploration, new stasis powers, and lots of the sequel's still-unexplained shattered Hyrule.
Lost Loves and Missing Memories
Disney Dreamlight Valley has a unique element in comparison to other life-sim games: Quests. These provide a constant stream of activities to partake in for those of you who aren't as creatively inclined, yet can earn you some unique rewards and benefits for doing so. The page below breaks down...
Disney Dreamlight Valley Wiki Guide
In Disney Dreamlight Valley, Wall-E is one of the characters you can visit in their realms. This IGN wiki guide has everything you need to know about this robot, including where to find him, how to increase his friendship, and the quests available for Wall-E. How to Unlock Wall-E You...
Multiplayer Guide: How to Play Online With Friends
Connecting with friends in Call of the Wild: The Angler is possible thanks to the Apex Connect option on the main menu. On this page, we'll cover how to set up multiplayer so you can connect with your friends online and go fishing together. How to Play Online With Friends.
See How They Run Review
See How They Run hits theaters on Sept. 16, 2022. Tom George attempts to balance two films throughout See How They Run. One is a snippy spoof comedy that disassembles and lovingly mocks whodunits solved by the likes of Hercule Poirot and Sidney Prescott. The other? A deathly serious Agatha Christie mystery worth mentioning alongside Murder on the Orient Express or Identity. Mark Chappell’s screenplay aims to meld satire with suspense for the best of both worlds, falling back on rudimentary humor with the biggest winks and pushiest nudges. See How They Run won’t always keep audience sleuths on their toes, but benefits from its brisk 90(ish) minutes given the surface appeal that can be dryly entertaining with a wry English novelty.
Best Guns Ranked
Knowing what guns to use in Marauders is essential because some guns are just better than others. In this IGN guide, we'll detail everything you'll need to know about some of the best guns in-game, with details on how to make them, their stats, and more. Are you looking for...
David Harbour Set to Star in ‘Gran Turismo’ for Sony and PlayStation (Exclusive)
David Harbour is revving his engines. The Stranger Things star has signed on to star in Gran Turismo, the Sony Pictures and PlayStation Productions feature adaptation of the best-selling racing video game.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Stranger Things' Actor Brett Gelman Discusses Martial Arts Devotion After Season 4 and the Joys of That FlamethrowerNeill Blomkamp's 'Gran Turismo' Movie Lands August 2023 Release in TheatersDavid Harbour, Winona Ryder on Being Inspired by 'Stranger Things' Kids Cast and Hopper's Darker Turn in Season 4 Neill Blomkamp, better known for his sci-fi movies such as District 9 and Elysium, is hitting where the rubber meets the...
