kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS VOTE 4-1 TO APPROVE BUDGET, TAX RATE
Washington County Commissioners formally adopted the budget and tax rate for the new fiscal year at their meeting today (Tuesday), although not unanimously. Commissioners voted 4-1 to approve a budget of $40,330,551 and a tax rate of $0.3860 per $100 valuation. Commissioner Joy Fuchs voted against approval. The new budget...
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE ECONOMIC INCENTIVES FOR CHICK-FIL-A IN BRENHAM
Chick-fil-A is officially on its way to Brenham. Washington County Commissioners at their meeting today (Tuesday) voted 4-1 to approve an economic development agreement between the county and Brenham CFA Series, LLC to build a full-service restaurant in the Brenham Market Square development, located on the north side of Highway 290 between Cantey Street and Chappell Hill Street.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON REIMBURSING BAKER KATZ FOR STREET, FACADE IMPROVEMENTS
Several items relating to the Baker Katz shopping center will be brought before the Brenham City Council on Thursday. First will be a resolution to accept the public infrastructure improvements made on Chappell Hill Street, including the widening of the road and the addition of two turn lanes, one on each side of the street.
kwhi.com
BURTON SCHOOL BOARD HEARS BOND PROJECT UPDATE
The Burton School Board heard an update on the timeline for the ongoing bond project at its meeting Monday. Stad Tomlinson, Project Manager for DSA Construction Management, said drawings to be provided for bidders are expected this Thursday. Once they are received, it will take a day or so to be uploaded to the firm’s website to make them viewable to the public. The drawings will be put out on several bidding platforms.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT OKs CHANGES TO MINIMUM PARKING FOR REDEVELOPMENT OF FORMER BRENHAM OFFICE SUPPLY
The Brenham Board of Adjustment approved a request Monday to reduce the number of required off-street parking spaces for an unoccupied commercial building planned for redevelopment. The board granted a special exception to allow 14 parking spaces at the site of the former Brenham Office Supply store and warehouse at...
kwhi.com
CITY OF BRENHAM SEEKING VOLUNTEERS FOR BOARDS, COMMITTEES
The City of Brenham is looking for volunteers to serve on its advisory boards, commissions and committees. Community members are encouraged to apply to serve on the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee, Board of Adjustment, Brenham Community Development Corporation, Brenham Housing Authority, Building Standards Commission, Library Advisory Board, Main Street Board, Parks and Recreation Board, and Planning and Zoning Commission.
kwhi.com
LIVESTOCK JUDGING OPENS WEDNESDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. FAIR
Today (Wednesday) marks the beginning of livestock judging at the 154th Washington County Fair. Many of the fair’s livestock categories will be shown throughout today. That includes the rabbit and barrow shows at 8 a.m., commercial steer grading at 9 a.m., carcass hog awards at 11 a.m., steer show at noon, lamb show at 3 p.m. and goat show at 4:30 p.m.
kwhi.com
WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR AG MECHANIC SHOW RESULTS
The Washington County Fair has released the results of Sunday’s Ag Mechanic Show. Gage Kmiec was the big winner of the show. His truck bed dog box won first place in the Metal Category, and was also named Grand Champion. Kmiec also entered show dividers into the competition, which...
KBTX.com
House fire leads to wildfire in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have stopped a wildfire in Walker County that began with a home fire Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the fire started at the home in the 300 block of Hoke 2 Road between SH 30 and Pool Road. The homeowner was reportedly asleep when the...
Panr
23367 High Point St 45B
This a SHARED 4 bedroom, 1700 sq ft townhome. New flooring in all bedrooms and comes furnished as you see in the pictures. Each bedroom is rented and you share the kitchen, living room and laundry room. All bedrooms have a full private bathroom & bedrooms come furnished with a...
kwhi.com
RIBBON JONES CROWNED WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN
The queen of the 154th Washington County Fair was crowned Saturday night. Ribbon Jones was named fair queen after selling 3,666 tickets for $146,655. That sets a new individual ticket sales record, which had stood since 2018 when Hanna Warmke sold 4,288 tickets for $128,640. Jones is representing Washington County...
KBTX.com
Hot Homes: For sale in Bryan
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - In the market for a new home? Check this one out!. Cherry Ruffino joined The Three to talk about this bright and spacious 5 bed, 5 1/2 bath home in Bryan. For more details, watch the video above, or contact Cherry Ruffino here.
kwhi.com
WEDNESDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For Sale: Heeler pups, tails docked, 1st shots $400 ; ducklings, 2...
kwhi.com
CURTIS FUCHS INDUCTED TO AG TEACHER HALL OF FAME
Former Brenham FFA Advisor and Ag teacher Curtis Fuchs was recently inducted into the Agricultural Teachers Association of Texas Hall of Fame. This spring Fuchs was surprised with the news that the Brenham FFA and Alumni Association had nominated him to the Hall of Fame for his 43 years of service and dedication to the Cy-Fair and Brenham High Schools Ag education and FFA programs. Mr. Travis Gonzales, Brenham CTE Director and Ag Teacher coordinated the nomination and Mr. Colby Finke, Brenham FFA Ag teacher accepted the plaque in his honor at the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas Conference in August in Corpus Christi, Texas.
KBTX.com
Another change is coming to FM 2818 this week in College Station
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Be kind to College Station drivers. Last week was a really rough week and it could be another one this week. The Texas Department of Transportation says work crews are slated to switch southbound traffic on FM 2818 (Harvey Mitchell Parkway) to a new configuration beginning Sunday night from Jones Butler Road to FM 60. Traffic will remain in this configuration until the Spring of 2023.
kwhi.com
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL REVEALS HOMECOMING COURT CANDIDATES
Brenham High School has announced its king and queen candidates for 2022 Homecoming. Members of the queen’s court include Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. King nominees are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson,...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM POLICE MAKE SEVERAL WEEKEND DRUG POSSESSION ARRESTS
Brenham police report multiple drug possession arrests over the weekend. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Ashley Burns responded to the 800 block of West First Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed that the back seat passenger, 19-year-old Marvin Beasley of Converse, was in possession of a controlled substance. Beasley was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
KBTX.com
Firefighters extinguish grass fire in Burlerson County
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have extinguished a grass fire that was burning Monday afternoon in Burleson County in the area of FM 60 and FM 50. The Snook Volunteer Fire Department was providing updates here on the department’s Facebook page. Firefighters say it started as a controlled burn...
KBTX.com
School bus driver issued citation for failing to yield right of way when turning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A school bus from the Bryan school district was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Texas Avenue. The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue. Bryan police say the bus driver failed to yield the right of way while making...
kwhi.com
BRENHAM MAN FACES WEAPON, MARIJUANA POSSESSION CHARGES
Brenham police arrested a local man Saturday night on marijuana and weapon possession charges. Police stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Medical Courts for a moving violation. While speaking with the driver, officers established probable cause for a search and found narcotics and a firearm...
