BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON REIMBURSING BAKER KATZ FOR STREET, FACADE IMPROVEMENTS
Several items relating to the Baker Katz shopping center will be brought before the Brenham City Council on Thursday. First will be a resolution to accept the public infrastructure improvements made on Chappell Hill Street, including the widening of the road and the addition of two turn lanes, one on each side of the street.
BRENHAM BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT OKs CHANGES TO MINIMUM PARKING FOR REDEVELOPMENT OF FORMER BRENHAM OFFICE SUPPLY
The Brenham Board of Adjustment approved a request Monday to reduce the number of required off-street parking spaces for an unoccupied commercial building planned for redevelopment. The board granted a special exception to allow 14 parking spaces at the site of the former Brenham Office Supply store and warehouse at...
WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR AG MECHANIC SHOW RESULTS
The Washington County Fair has released the results of Sunday’s Ag Mechanic Show. Gage Kmiec was the big winner of the show. His truck bed dog box won first place in the Metal Category, and was also named Grand Champion. Kmiec also entered show dividers into the competition, which...
CITY OF BRENHAM SEEKING VOLUNTEERS FOR BOARDS, COMMITTEES
The City of Brenham is looking for volunteers to serve on its advisory boards, commissions and committees. Community members are encouraged to apply to serve on the Animal Shelter Advisory Committee, Board of Adjustment, Brenham Community Development Corporation, Brenham Housing Authority, Building Standards Commission, Library Advisory Board, Main Street Board, Parks and Recreation Board, and Planning and Zoning Commission.
LIVESTOCK JUDGING OPENS WEDNESDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. FAIR
Today (Wednesday) marks the beginning of livestock judging at the 154th Washington County Fair. Many of the fair’s livestock categories will be shown throughout today. That includes the rabbit and barrow shows at 8 a.m., commercial steer grading at 9 a.m., carcass hog awards at 11 a.m., steer show at noon, lamb show at 3 p.m. and goat show at 4:30 p.m.
$7.5M frontage road project begins on I-45 northbound in Conroe area
The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. (Courtesy Pexels) The Texas Department of Transportation is beginning a project to add a new northbound frontage road on I-45 just north of Conroe. The frontage road will be for northbound drivers and will span three lanes between FM 830 and FM 1097 in Willis. According to a Sept. 1 update from TxDOT, the project was 1% complete and underway by James Construction Group. The frontage road is 90% funded by federal dollars.
House fire leads to wildfire in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have stopped a wildfire in Walker County that began with a home fire Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the fire started at the home in the 300 block of Hoke 2 Road between SH 30 and Pool Road. The homeowner was reportedly asleep when the...
VERIFY: Yes, gas stations can charge more for paying with a credit card
HOUSTON — The cost of gas may be falling but we’re still looking for ways to save when we fill up. A viewer in Spring reached out to our VERIFY team when he thought he caught some gas stations breaking the law and charging more for gas. Stephen...
CURTIS FUCHS INDUCTED TO AG TEACHER HALL OF FAME
Former Brenham FFA Advisor and Ag teacher Curtis Fuchs was recently inducted into the Agricultural Teachers Association of Texas Hall of Fame. This spring Fuchs was surprised with the news that the Brenham FFA and Alumni Association had nominated him to the Hall of Fame for his 43 years of service and dedication to the Cy-Fair and Brenham High Schools Ag education and FFA programs. Mr. Travis Gonzales, Brenham CTE Director and Ag Teacher coordinated the nomination and Mr. Colby Finke, Brenham FFA Ag teacher accepted the plaque in his honor at the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas Conference in August in Corpus Christi, Texas.
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Seeks Identity of Suspect in Time Wise Burglary in Conroe
CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to identify the pictured male who committed a Burglary of a Business on August 9, 2022. The suspect forced entry into the Time Mart convenience store located at 8780 Felder Lane in Conroe, Texas, and stole several items. Deputies were able to view surveillance video of the incident, and the suspect is believed to be a male wearing a black face mask, black jacket with a hood, a red shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue shoes. The suspect vehicle is a white or cream-colored Volkswagen Beetle with a black soft-top.
BRENHAM MAN FACES WEAPON, MARIJUANA POSSESSION CHARGES
Brenham police arrested a local man Saturday night on marijuana and weapon possession charges. Police stopped a vehicle around 10 p.m. in the 600 block of Medical Courts for a moving violation. While speaking with the driver, officers established probable cause for a search and found narcotics and a firearm...
BRENHAM HERITAGE MUSEUM SET TO REOPEN IN NOVEMBER
The Brenham Heritage Museum is two months away from welcoming the public for the first time in five years. The museum is slated to hold the grand reopening of the historic Post Office building on Thursday, November 17th. This is the first phase of the museum’s reopening plan after it closed in August 2017 due to safety concerns prompted by flood damage in May 2016.
BRENHAM POLICE MAKE SEVERAL WEEKEND DRUG POSSESSION ARRESTS
Brenham police report multiple drug possession arrests over the weekend. Around 12:15 a.m. Saturday, Sgt. Ashley Burns responded to the 800 block of West First Street in reference to a suspicious vehicle. Upon arrival, a probable cause search of the vehicle revealed that the back seat passenger, 19-year-old Marvin Beasley of Converse, was in possession of a controlled substance. Beasley was arrested for Possession of a Controlled Substance.
WEDNESDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For Sale: Heeler pups, tails docked, 1st shots $400 ; ducklings, 2...
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL REVEALS HOMECOMING COURT CANDIDATES
Brenham High School has announced its king and queen candidates for 2022 Homecoming. Members of the queen’s court include Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. King nominees are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson,...
DEPUTY FINDS NUMEROUS DRUGS DURING A TRAFFIC STOP
A Houston area man was taken into custody after a traffic stop last (Tuesday) night in Fayette County turned up numerous drugs. Fayette County Sheriff’s Deputy Duane Meagher stopped a 1998 Volkswagon Beetle on Interstate 10 at Mile Marker 674 in the Schulenburg area for an equipment violation. Meagher...
INDUSTRY MAN ARRESTED EARLY WEDNESDAY
An Industry man was arrested early Wednesday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 12:15, Cpl. Jose Perez and Officer Grayson Marburger responded to the 800 block of Pleasant View Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Once on scene officers made contact with Jesus Eduardo Gonzalez Sanchez, 29 of Industry who was found to be intoxicated in public. After investigation, Officers determined that Sanchez assaulted a family member at the location and were further notified that he had two Brenham Municipal Court warrants for his arrest. Sanchez was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Public Intoxication, and for the two Municipal Court warrants.
RESULTS FOR 2022 WASHINGTON CO. FAIR BBQ COOK-OFF, WASHERS, CORNHOLE, RANCH RODEO
2022 Washington Co. Fair King of Coals BBQ Cook-off Winners. King of Coals Grand Champion: Bubba Moehlmann / Bubba's Chuckwagon. Reserve Champion: Melissa Moehlmann / Bubba's Chicks. BRISKET:. Bubba’s Chuckwagon. Salty Dog Cookers. Bubba’s Chicks. Fork and Q's #2. Twisted Sisters. Fork and Q's #1. Da'Gummitt Smokers. Drillin...
Texas Musician And Former Contestant On The Bachelorette Spends Part Of His Weekend In The Brazos County Jail
A Texas musician and former contestant on The Bachelorette has not responded on his social media to spending part of his weekend in the Brazos County jail. 36 year old James McCoy Taylor of Katy is out of jail after posting bonds following his arrest by College Station police for DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Montgomery County Crime Stoppers Featured Felons For 9/09/2022
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX — Serving Montgomery, Liberty and San Jacinto Counties. Featured Felons for the Week of 9-09-2022. All warrants confirmed active as of 9-06-2022. If you recognize any of the above suspects, do not attempt to apprehend them. Call Crime Stoppers at:. 1-800-392-STOP; Smart Phone app “P3TIPS”. IMPORTANT…
