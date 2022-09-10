An Industry man was arrested early Wednesday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 12:15, Cpl. Jose Perez and Officer Grayson Marburger responded to the 800 block of Pleasant View Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Once on scene officers made contact with Jesus Eduardo Gonzalez Sanchez, 29 of Industry who was found to be intoxicated in public. After investigation, Officers determined that Sanchez assaulted a family member at the location and were further notified that he had two Brenham Municipal Court warrants for his arrest. Sanchez was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Public Intoxication, and for the two Municipal Court warrants.

INDUSTRY, TX ・ 1 HOUR AGO