Three men from Columbia killed in I-77 fatal crash
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Three men from Columbia were among the four people killed in a crash in Chester County Sunday along Interstate 77. The Chester County Coroner's Officer confirmed three people from Columbia were among the victims: 29-year-old Treshawn Simmons, 29-year-old Daniel Ewing III, and 20-year-old Thomas Grant III.
Man walking across Broad River Road hit, killed by car
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Police say a 69-year-old man died after being hit by a car while walking on Broad River Road. Officers say the incident happened Monday night where Broad River Road meets Omarest Drive, which is just up from the intersection of Broad River and Bush River Road.
Wrong Way Driving Accident Takes 4 lives
ROCK HILL, S.C. (CN2 NEWS) – The South Carolina Highway Patrol says a driver going the wrong way on I-77 early Sunday morning led to the deaths of 4 people and even more injured. Parents of Thomas Grant III, 19, of Columbia who was killed told our news partners...
Tanker traps pickup truck against concrete divider in Aiken County
AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. (WJBF) — South Carolina Highway Patrol investigated a crash Tuesday along Interstate 20 westbound inside of Aiken County near mile marker 1. An investigation revealed that a tanker truck and a pickup truck collided and the pickup truck became trapped between the tanker and a concrete divider. A passenger had to be […]
Columbia Police investigating fatal car crash on Broad River Road
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — Columbia Police Department says to avoid the Broad River Road and Omarest Drive as investigators look into a fatal car crash Monday evening. The incident resulted in the death of a male pedestrian. More information will be posted here when made available.
Head-on crash on I-77 leaves 4 dead in South Carolina
CHESTER COUNTY, S.C. — Authorities are investigating an I-77 crash that left four people dead early Sunday morning in South Carolina. According to Master Trooper Gary Miller with the South Carolina Highway Patrol, the crash happened around 3:10 a.m. on the southbound side near mile marker 69 - which is just north of the Richburg interstate rest area.
Driver dead after hitting box truck head-on, troopers say
PIEDMONT, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - Troopers with the South Carolina Highway Patrol said a driver is dead after a head-on crash in Piedmont Sunday night. Around 10:30 p.m., a driver in a pickup truck was heading east on Highway 8 when it went over the center line and ran into a box truck head-on, according to troopers.
4 killed, 2 hurt in South Carolina crash involving wrong-way driver
Traffic is being diverted to HWY 901 and HWY 9 in Chester County.
Two men charged with murder in Edgefield County
EDGEFIELD COUNTY, S.C. (WFXG) - The Edgefield County Sheriff's Office has arrested two men in connection to a murder in the county. According to the sheriff's office, deputies and the County Coroner's Office responded to a wooded area along Deep Step Rd. Sunday evening. Officials say a hunter discovered a man's body while scouting on National Forest property. The sheriff's Office called SLED in to assist and a crime scene was established.
One dead after collision in Newberry County
NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. (WACH) — The South Carolina Highway Patrol reports one person is dead after their vehicle struck some trees in Newberry County. According to officials, on Friday, September 10, around 5 p.m., a 1997 Ford pickup truck was travelling north on Old Whitmire Highway when the vehicle travelled off the right side of the road and struck some trees.
'I have nowhere else to go': Man living in flooded apartment pleads for change
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WACH) — A Columbia man is frustrated after he says he’s dealt with flooding in his apartment for the last month. He says he’s been offered promises for a permanent fix, but nothing’s panned out as of yet. “The last three weeks or so,...
Lexington Co. woman arrested for stealing over 10K from Barnyard Flea Market
A Lexington County woman has been arrested and charged with breach of trust with fraudulent intent after allegedly stealing more than 10K from her employer. South Carolina Law Enforcement Division (SLED) officials announced Monday that Kathryn Lenni Ward, 36, of Lexington, South Carolina, was arrested by the Wayne County Sheriff’s Department in North Carolina. She was extradited to South Carolina and was served the arrest warrant by SLED agents.
Man dead following house fire in Abbeville Co.
ABBEVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – A man died following a house fire in Donalds. The Abbeville County Coroner’s Office said investigators responded to a fire at Highway 184 East around 5:15 p.m. A man was found unresponsive inside the home according to investigators. The coroner’s office identified the man as Theodore Parker Jr., 58, of […]
Woman charged in West Columbia flea market breach of trust, over $45,000 lost
WEST COLUMBIA, S.C. (WIS) - Investigators with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division said a woman has been charged after a West Columbia flea market reported thousands of dollars were missing. Kathryn Ward is charged with Breach of trust with fraudulent intent, value $10,000 or more. Ward was arrested in...
Officers investigating hit and run in Greenville that left one injured
GREENVILLE, S.C. (FOX Carolina) - The Greenville Police Department said officers are investigating a hit and run that left a pedestrian significantly injured on Saturday night. Officers said a man was hit by a car on Woods Lake Road near Lowndes Hill Road sometime on Saturday night. The driver then...
Coroner identifies victim from Kershaw County apartment shooting
LUGOFF, S.C. (WIS) - Kershaw County Coroner David West has announced that Vance Lamar Fowler, 30, of Elgin was the victim of a homicide at Hallmark Apartments. According to KSCO, deputies responded to a 9-1-1 call around 4:50 p.m. on Friday, September 9. Deputies arrived on the scene to find...
Deputies release images of car in catalytic converter theft case
ORANGEBURG COUNTY, S.C. (WCSC) - Orangeburg County deputies say surveillance cameras captured a car they believe is involved in a catalytic converter theft. The theft happened on Sept. 6 at Dukes-Harley Funeral Home at approximately 7:10 a.m., sheriff’s spokesman Richard Walker said. That’s the time a dark-colored vehicle drove onto the Columbia Road property.
Deputies: Woman arrested after allegedly hitting middle school students on Chester Co. school bus
CHESTER, S.C. (WBTV) - A woman was arrested Friday after deputies with the Chester County Sheriff’s Office say she boarded a school bus and attacked middle school children. According to incident reports, a school bus was stopped at the Pinckney Street bus stop after school. When the driver opened the service door, a group of girls reportedly started fighting.
Sheriff: Columbia teen shoots into home, ends up shooting his hand
COLUMBIA, S.C. — Richland County deputies have arrested a teen they say shot into a home -- but wound up shooting himself. Officers say the incident happened Monday, September 12 on Sutters Mill Road which is just off Clemson Road near Interstate 20. According to deputies, around 1 a.m....
One inmate dead after fight at Broad River Correctional Institutiion
COLUMBIA, S.C. (WOLO) – An inmate at Broad River Correctional Institution was critically injured in a fight at the prison, according to the S.C. Department of Corrections. Investigators say 36-year-old Jermaine Antonio Goss was injured in a fight with his cell mate and was taken to the hospital where he later died.
