WEDNESDAY COUNTRY STORE
Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For Sale: Heeler pups, tails docked, 1st shots $400 ; ducklings, 2...
BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL REVEALS HOMECOMING COURT CANDIDATES
Brenham High School has announced its king and queen candidates for 2022 Homecoming. Members of the queen’s court include Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. King nominees are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson,...
Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
House fire leads to wildfire in Walker County
WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have stopped a wildfire in Walker County that began with a home fire Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the fire started at the home in the 300 block of Hoke 2 Road between SH 30 and Pool Road. The homeowner was reportedly asleep when the...
LIVESTOCK JUDGING OPENS WEDNESDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. FAIR
Today (Wednesday) marks the beginning of livestock judging at the 154th Washington County Fair. Many of the fair’s livestock categories will be shown throughout today. That includes the rabbit and barrow shows at 8 a.m., commercial steer grading at 9 a.m., carcass hog awards at 11 a.m., steer show at noon, lamb show at 3 p.m. and goat show at 4:30 p.m.
BRENHAM CITY COUNCIL TO VOTE ON REIMBURSING BAKER KATZ FOR STREET, FACADE IMPROVEMENTS
Several items relating to the Baker Katz shopping center will be brought before the Brenham City Council on Thursday. First will be a resolution to accept the public infrastructure improvements made on Chappell Hill Street, including the widening of the road and the addition of two turn lanes, one on each side of the street.
Texas Musician And Former Contestant On The Bachelorette Spends Part Of His Weekend In The Brazos County Jail
A Texas musician and former contestant on The Bachelorette has not responded on his social media to spending part of his weekend in the Brazos County jail. 36 year old James McCoy Taylor of Katy is out of jail after posting bonds following his arrest by College Station police for DWI and unlawful carrying of a weapon.
Firefighters extinguish grass fire in Burlerson County
SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have extinguished a grass fire that was burning Monday afternoon in Burleson County in the area of FM 60 and FM 50. The Snook Volunteer Fire Department was providing updates here on the department’s Facebook page. Firefighters say it started as a controlled burn...
BRENHAM BOARD OF ADJUSTMENT OKs CHANGES TO MINIMUM PARKING FOR REDEVELOPMENT OF FORMER BRENHAM OFFICE SUPPLY
The Brenham Board of Adjustment approved a request Monday to reduce the number of required off-street parking spaces for an unoccupied commercial building planned for redevelopment. The board granted a special exception to allow 14 parking spaces at the site of the former Brenham Office Supply store and warehouse at...
CURTIS FUCHS INDUCTED TO AG TEACHER HALL OF FAME
Former Brenham FFA Advisor and Ag teacher Curtis Fuchs was recently inducted into the Agricultural Teachers Association of Texas Hall of Fame. This spring Fuchs was surprised with the news that the Brenham FFA and Alumni Association had nominated him to the Hall of Fame for his 43 years of service and dedication to the Cy-Fair and Brenham High Schools Ag education and FFA programs. Mr. Travis Gonzales, Brenham CTE Director and Ag Teacher coordinated the nomination and Mr. Colby Finke, Brenham FFA Ag teacher accepted the plaque in his honor at the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas Conference in August in Corpus Christi, Texas.
WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR AG MECHANIC SHOW RESULTS
The Washington County Fair has released the results of Sunday’s Ag Mechanic Show. Gage Kmiec was the big winner of the show. His truck bed dog box won first place in the Metal Category, and was also named Grand Champion. Kmiec also entered show dividers into the competition, which...
Montgomery County Sheriff’s Seeks Identity of Suspect in Time Wise Burglary in Conroe
CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to identify the pictured male who committed a Burglary of a Business on August 9, 2022. The suspect forced entry into the Time Mart convenience store located at 8780 Felder Lane in Conroe, Texas, and stole several items. Deputies were able to view surveillance video of the incident, and the suspect is believed to be a male wearing a black face mask, black jacket with a hood, a red shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue shoes. The suspect vehicle is a white or cream-colored Volkswagen Beetle with a black soft-top.
RIBBON JONES CROWNED WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN
The queen of the 154th Washington County Fair was crowned Saturday night. Ribbon Jones was named fair queen after selling 3,666 tickets for $146,655. That sets a new individual ticket sales record, which had stood since 2018 when Hanna Warmke sold 4,288 tickets for $128,640. Jones is representing Washington County...
WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE ECONOMIC INCENTIVES FOR CHICK-FIL-A IN BRENHAM
Chick-fil-A is officially on its way to Brenham. Washington County Commissioners at their meeting today (Tuesday) voted 4-1 to approve an economic development agreement between the county and Brenham CFA Series, LLC to build a full-service restaurant in the Brenham Market Square development, located on the north side of Highway 290 between Cantey Street and Chappell Hill Street.
RESULTS FOR 2022 WASHINGTON CO. FAIR BBQ COOK-OFF, WASHERS, CORNHOLE, RANCH RODEO
2022 Washington Co. Fair King of Coals BBQ Cook-off Winners. King of Coals Grand Champion: Bubba Moehlmann / Bubba's Chuckwagon. Reserve Champion: Melissa Moehlmann / Bubba's Chicks. BRISKET:. Bubba’s Chuckwagon. Salty Dog Cookers. Bubba’s Chicks. Fork and Q's #2. Twisted Sisters. Fork and Q's #1. Da'Gummitt Smokers. Drillin...
School bus driver issued citation for failing to yield right of way when turning
BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A school bus from the Bryan school district was involved in a two-vehicle crash on Texas Avenue. The wreck happened Tuesday afternoon around 3:30 p.m. on Texas Avenue near Avondale Avenue. Bryan police say the bus driver failed to yield the right of way while making...
35-Year-Old Justin Thomas Killed In A Motor Vehicle Crash In Brenham (Brenham, TX)
Authorities responded to a motor vehicle crash in Brenham that killed a Washington County man. The crash was reported to have happened at around 10:45 p.m, on [..]. Reduce Points & Insurance Rates with Online Traffic & Safety Driving Education Courses for Texas Drivers.
In Texas youth prisons, children trapped in their cells use water bottles and lunch trays for toilets
(TEXAS TRIBUNE) - Throughout this summer, children in Texas’ youth prison system have repeatedly been trapped in their cells, forced to urinate in water bottles and defecate on the floor. For months, children in at least two of five state lockups reported regularly lacking access to toilets as the...
INDUSTRY MAN ARRESTED EARLY WEDNESDAY
An Industry man was arrested early Wednesday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 12:15, Cpl. Jose Perez and Officer Grayson Marburger responded to the 800 block of Pleasant View Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Once on scene officers made contact with Jesus Eduardo Gonzalez Sanchez, 29 of Industry who was found to be intoxicated in public. After investigation, Officers determined that Sanchez assaulted a family member at the location and were further notified that he had two Brenham Municipal Court warrants for his arrest. Sanchez was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Public Intoxication, and for the two Municipal Court warrants.
Two Brenham residents killed in crash involving a tow truck
BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department confirms two drivers died Thursday morning in a crash involving a tow truck on Highway 105. Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the...
