Brenham, TX

kwhi.com

WEDNESDAY COUNTRY STORE

Items are not accepted from e-mail, fax or comments section!. Wanted: will buy land, if you’re behind on taxes and want to sell, want to sell land just to make some money, will buy – 979-203-3563. For Sale: Heeler pups, tails docked, 1st shots $400 ; ducklings, 2...
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

BRENHAM HIGH SCHOOL REVEALS HOMECOMING COURT CANDIDATES

Brenham High School has announced its king and queen candidates for 2022 Homecoming. Members of the queen’s court include Brooke Bentke, Destanee Cooper, Jakayla Fisher, Kaitlyn Foster, Lauren Hook, Brynn Planto, Eliah Powell, Piper Puckett, Meg Rodriquez and Emma Workman. King nominees are Eric Aschenbeck, Noah Childs, Josiah Ferguson,...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

Brenham ISD investigates allegations of racism at volleyball game

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - A Houston parent recently shared a video with Fox 26 News in Houston that she says is proof of slurs and monkey sounds that came from Brenham fans at the August 16 volleyball match between Brenham High School and St. Agnes Academy. “I’m hoping to God...
BRENHAM, TX
KBTX.com

House fire leads to wildfire in Walker County

WALKER COUNTY, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have stopped a wildfire in Walker County that began with a home fire Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say the fire started at the home in the 300 block of Hoke 2 Road between SH 30 and Pool Road. The homeowner was reportedly asleep when the...
WALKER COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

LIVESTOCK JUDGING OPENS WEDNESDAY AT WASHINGTON CO. FAIR

Today (Wednesday) marks the beginning of livestock judging at the 154th Washington County Fair. Many of the fair’s livestock categories will be shown throughout today. That includes the rabbit and barrow shows at 8 a.m., commercial steer grading at 9 a.m., carcass hog awards at 11 a.m., steer show at noon, lamb show at 3 p.m. and goat show at 4:30 p.m.
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
KBTX.com

Firefighters extinguish grass fire in Burlerson County

SNOOK, Texas (KBTX) - Firefighters have extinguished a grass fire that was burning Monday afternoon in Burleson County in the area of FM 60 and FM 50. The Snook Volunteer Fire Department was providing updates here on the department’s Facebook page. Firefighters say it started as a controlled burn...
BURLESON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

CURTIS FUCHS INDUCTED TO AG TEACHER HALL OF FAME

Former Brenham FFA Advisor and Ag teacher Curtis Fuchs was recently inducted into the Agricultural Teachers Association of Texas Hall of Fame. This spring Fuchs was surprised with the news that the Brenham FFA and Alumni Association had nominated him to the Hall of Fame for his 43 years of service and dedication to the Cy-Fair and Brenham High Schools Ag education and FFA programs. Mr. Travis Gonzales, Brenham CTE Director and Ag Teacher coordinated the nomination and Mr. Colby Finke, Brenham FFA Ag teacher accepted the plaque in his honor at the Agriculture Teachers Association of Texas Conference in August in Corpus Christi, Texas.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON COUNTY FAIR AG MECHANIC SHOW RESULTS

The Washington County Fair has released the results of Sunday’s Ag Mechanic Show. Gage Kmiec was the big winner of the show. His truck bed dog box won first place in the Metal Category, and was also named Grand Champion. Kmiec also entered show dividers into the competition, which...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
mocomotive.com

Montgomery County Sheriff's Seeks Identity of Suspect in Time Wise Burglary in Conroe

CONROE, TX — The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the community’s help to identify the pictured male who committed a Burglary of a Business on August 9, 2022. The suspect forced entry into the Time Mart convenience store located at 8780 Felder Lane in Conroe, Texas, and stole several items. Deputies were able to view surveillance video of the incident, and the suspect is believed to be a male wearing a black face mask, black jacket with a hood, a red shirt, blue jeans, and white and blue shoes. The suspect vehicle is a white or cream-colored Volkswagen Beetle with a black soft-top.
CONROE, TX
kwhi.com

RIBBON JONES CROWNED WASHINGTON CO. FAIR QUEEN

The queen of the 154th Washington County Fair was crowned Saturday night. Ribbon Jones was named fair queen after selling 3,666 tickets for $146,655. That sets a new individual ticket sales record, which had stood since 2018 when Hanna Warmke sold 4,288 tickets for $128,640. Jones is representing Washington County...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, TX
kwhi.com

WASHINGTON CO. COMMISSIONERS APPROVE ECONOMIC INCENTIVES FOR CHICK-FIL-A IN BRENHAM

Chick-fil-A is officially on its way to Brenham. Washington County Commissioners at their meeting today (Tuesday) voted 4-1 to approve an economic development agreement between the county and Brenham CFA Series, LLC to build a full-service restaurant in the Brenham Market Square development, located on the north side of Highway 290 between Cantey Street and Chappell Hill Street.
BRENHAM, TX
kwhi.com

INDUSTRY MAN ARRESTED EARLY WEDNESDAY

An Industry man was arrested early Wednesday morning on multiple charges. Brenham Police report that early Wednesday morning at 12:15, Cpl. Jose Perez and Officer Grayson Marburger responded to the 800 block of Pleasant View Avenue in reference to a disturbance. Once on scene officers made contact with Jesus Eduardo Gonzalez Sanchez, 29 of Industry who was found to be intoxicated in public. After investigation, Officers determined that Sanchez assaulted a family member at the location and were further notified that he had two Brenham Municipal Court warrants for his arrest. Sanchez was taken into custody for Assault Causing Bodily Injury to a Family Member, Public Intoxication, and for the two Municipal Court warrants.
INDUSTRY, TX
KBTX.com

Two Brenham residents killed in crash involving a tow truck

BRENHAM, Texas (KBTX) - The Brenham Police Department confirms two drivers died Thursday morning in a crash involving a tow truck on Highway 105. Officers responded to the wreck around 7 a.m. in the 1800 block of SH 105 near N Blue Bell Road. The preliminary investigation revealed that the...
BRENHAM, TX

