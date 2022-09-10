Read full article on original website
Related
BMW, Mercedes, And Toyota Assembler Wants US Plant
Magna Steyr is a Canadian-owned company, but its most prominent plant is situated in Graz, Austria. There, the automaker produces vehicles for some of the world's finest OEMs. In its repertoire are the Toyota GR Supra, the BMW Z4, and the Mercedes-Benz G-Class. Magna Steyr is one of the best, but because the recently passed Inflation Reduction Act stipulates that final assembly of an EV must take place in North America for said EV to qualify for tax credits, it now needs to find an American site on which to put down roots for future projects.
We Found An Aston Martin Valhalla Selling For $1.2 Million
Originally codenamed the AM RB 003, the Aston Martin Valhalla is an upcoming supercar that will slot below the $3 million Valkyrie but above the long-delayed mid-engined Vanquish. The Valhalla was originally expected to use an in-house V6 hybrid powertrain, but will dump that setup in favor of a V8 hybrid from AMG. This is likely the same engine and hybrid system that will debut in the Mercedes-AMG C63.
Rivian And Mercedes-Benz Join Forces To Build The Ultimate Electric Van
We all know that Rivian builds vans for Amazon, or that it is at least trying to. In addition to producing the R1T truck, these delivery vans will be the face of Amazon on the streets in the coming years. They're also electric, as the only gas-powered machine at Rivian is the generator they use when the power's out.
BMW Prepares Ground-Breaking Battery Tech For New EVs
If automakers want EVs to appeal to a broader audience, several issues, namely travel range and charging, need to be addressed. As such, several marques have invested in exploring energy-efficient solutions, such as solid-state batteries which, theoretically should bring untold benefits to motorists. BMW is one of many companies that...
RELATED PEOPLE
Tesla Reveals Five-Year Roadmap
Tesla will strive to further reduce manufacturing costs. More data collection is required for the evolution of FSD. Tesla has achieved astonishing success in a relatively short time on the market. Its electric vehicles have outperformed legacy automakers in numerous key markets around the world, despite the fact that Tesla has a very small range of just four vehicles at present. But the competition is catching up, so what's next for Elon Musk's controversial company?
10 Cars Worth More Used Than New
We all know the new and used car market is currently a dumpster fire due to several parts shortages, the most famous of which is the ongoing semiconductor chip shortage. While we can't wait to not write the words "semiconductor chip shortage" ever again, the effects on the market are fascinating.
Ferrari Can't Keep Up With Demand For Purosangue's V12
Yesterday, Ferrari finally revealed the Purosangue, its first production four-door four-seater ever. Electrically operated doors (the rear of which are rear-hinged) open to reveal a luxurious cabin designed to be occupied by no more than four people. It's an unconventional thing, the idea of a four-door Ferrari, but the magicians in Maranello have certainly created something that stands apart from what else is available at this end of the economic scale.
BMW Fixes One Of The Biggest Issues With EV Charging
BMW may get a lot of flak for its latest design direction, but there's no denying the Munich-based brand is at the forefront of innovation. As it moves into the electric era, vehicles such as the BMW i7 continue demonstrating this ethos with cutting-edge technology and features. But soon, the brand's entire electric range will benefit from the nifty Plug & Charge function.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Tesla Sitting On EV Credit Goldmine Worth Billions
Elon Musk is sitting on a metaphorical goldmine, and this time he doesn't even have to lift a finger to gain access to even more billions to add to the $270.7 billion he already has. Tesla is exceptionally fortunate, as it makes a great deal of profit from selling electric car credits. These credits will become more valuable now that the state of California has passed the Clean Cars II Act.
New Pilot TrailSport Will Be Honda's Most Rugged SUV Ever
The all-new Honda Pilot and Pilot TrailSport will be revealed this fall, which means the Japanese manufacturer is trying to create hype by releasing teaser images. The first teaser was terrible and felt like a page from a Where's Waldo book. This time we have six new images, and the...
Elon Musk Wants Teslarati To Decide On Supercharger Locations
Tesla remains the EV market leader, and with that comes the massive responsibility to provide a national charging network for its ever-expanding client base. Electrifying America's roads and providing accessible charging stations is a hot topic: manufacturers are spending billions to stake a claim in this ballooning industry, and some are getting increasingly crafty with their charging offerings.
V8-Powered DeLorean Alpha2 Will Enter Production
In case you haven't heard, DeLorean isn't run by a DeLorean anymore. The company has some new custodians, and they're shaking things up a bit. The new DeLorean firm has shown off a number of new cars. Some were just wild concepts. Others, however, have the potential to be very, very real.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Hyundai And Kia Reveal Solution For TikTok Theft Problem
Hyundai and Kia owners are facing an astonishingly ridiculous problem. Even though its cars meet Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, they are stupidly easy to break into. You can teach a five-year-old to break into one of these Korean cars using nothing more than a USB and a screwdriver. To...
Volkswagen Reveals 382-HP Electric Rally Car
Save for its iconic hot hatch duo, Volkswagen isn't best known for making high-performance vehicles. Even its electric models, such as the ID.4, have been doused in common sense and boast middling performance figures. But the German brand has thrown its pragmatism out the window and unveiled a hugely exciting concept - meet the ID.Xtreme, an all-electric off-roader with 382 horsepower.
Tesla Wants To Reduce The World's Dependence On China For Lithium
Chile currently leads the way in terms of lithium mining, but lithium as a raw material is useless to battery manufacturers. Lithium needs to be refined into lithium hydroxide, and China does more refining than any other country. By 2025, China is expected to refine almost 1.1 million metric tons of lithium, reports Bloomberg, beating its next closest rival, Chile, by over 70,000 metric tons. Clearly, the EV revolution puts all the cards in China's hands, and if the semiconductor supply shortage has taught us anything, it's that carrying all your eggs in one basket - or using only one country to supply a certain resource - can have far-reaching consequences.
Greenpeace Is Not Happy With Toyota's Car Production
There was a time when it seemed as though Japanese automakers were at the forefront of electrification and more environmentally-friendly vehicles, but a new Greenpeace study that ranked the world's top carmakers on their climate change efforts demonstrates how much things have changed. Cars like the Toyota Prius, Honda Clarity, and Nissan Leaf helped to put hybrids on the map, but each of these carmakers has been more reluctant to embrace EVs - at least, not at the speed of their European, Korean, and American rivals. Greenpeace didn't mince its words when relegating these three companies behind other automotive giants in their efforts to combat climate change.
New EV Crate Motor Will Give An Easy 590 HP To Any Classic Car
Custom applications for EV motors are no new idea. The instant a Tesla Model S leaves the assembly line, someone is going to gut it, drop the motor in a BMW, and send it 'round the Nurburgring. Ford will even sell you an electric crate motor, just like it would a V8.
All-Electric Rolls-Royce Spectre Hits The Nurburgring
Almost a year ago exactly, Rolls-Royce teased its first-ever electric production vehicle as the Spectre. The name implies an eeriness, and because there won't be any engine noise, a spectral experience is guaranteed. But unlike other mainstream automakers that use their first electric products as a test of the public's reaction to new designs and technology, the Spectre will be very similar to existing V12-powered Rollers, both in execution and in exterior styling. The interior won't be changing much either, which will keep brand loyalists - who are typically very traditional - happy.
How The Manual Transmission Has Evolved
If we break a car's transmission down to its simplest and most essential aspects, its job is to regulate the power supplied by the engine to the wheels. It does this by changing the gears in the unit to optimize the engine's output compared to the speed of the car and its load. An automatic transmission takes care of everything for the driver. However, there are still enough car enthusiasts who enjoy controlling that aspect of the car for the manually operated transmission to live on and for manufacturers to keep developing them. And that's despite automatic transmissions now being more efficient and faster than using a clutch pedal to disengage drive, moving a lever manually, and re-engaging the clutch.
The Hyundai N Vision 74 Is A Design Masterpiece
Under the watchful eye of design visionary Luc Donckerwolke, the Hyundai Motor Group has been spewing out some fine-looking cars of late. Aside from the handsome Ioniq 5, several concepts have caused quite a stir in the past year. We've been shown the stunning Genesis X Speedium and, more recently, the delightfully retro N Vision 74.
CarBuzz.com
58K+
Followers
20K+
Post
9M+
Views
ABOUT
CarBuzz is a multi-platform automotive news and car-buying source, specializing in current events, in-market trends and enthusiast content. From new car data and thoughtful editorials to all the juicy details on the latest supercar, we have an expansive online presence, including web, mobile apps and social media.https://carbuzz.com/
Comments / 0