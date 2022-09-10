ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego, CA

Taurus Lady
3d ago

I had to close my eyes 👀 looking at these uniforms for hrs. 🙄🤷‍♀️🤐

Beer man
3d ago

Maybe MLB will pass a rule banning intentional walks. They are screwing up the game will every move they make.

The Spun

Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday

A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
NEW YORK CITY, NY
FanSided

Albert Pujols has incredible gesture for Pirates fans that caught HR 697

Albert Pujols was incredibly gracious toward the Pirates fans that caught his historic 697th home run in Pittsburgh. All you can really say about Albert Pujols in 2022 is wow. After being picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals as somewhat of a nostalgia signing, he’s been actually legitimately useful and has gone on a tear to end the season toward the mark of 700 career home runs.
PITTSBURGH, PA
FanSided

3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023

The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
BRONX, NY
California Sports
NBC Sports

Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler

SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
Dodgers Nation

Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More

As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
LOS ANGELES, CA
MLB Trade Rumors

Red Sox release reliever Hirokazu Sawamura

The Red Sox have released right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Sawamura asked for his release to pursue other opportunities, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Sawamura, 34, pitched in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball for ten years before crossing the Pacific. He signed a two-year deal...
BOSTON, MA
FOX Sports

MLB Team of the Week: Mike Trout is back to his MLB-ruling ways

Mike Trout has been the best player in baseball for the better part of the past decade. He has missed his fair share of time the past few seasons, but he is back on the field now and proving that he might still be the best player in baseball. On...
MLB
numberfire.com

Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Sunday

San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Crawford is being replaced at shortstop by Thairo Estrada versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. In 383 plate appearances this season, Crawford has a .226 batting average with a .652 OPS,...
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
FanSided

FanSided

