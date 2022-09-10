Read full article on original website
Taurus Lady
3d ago
I had to close my eyes 👀 looking at these uniforms for hrs. 🙄🤷♀️🤐
Reply
7
Beer man
3d ago
Maybe MLB will pass a rule banning intentional walks. They are screwing up the game will every move they make.
Reply
4
Related
CBS Sports
CC Sabathia: Angels' Shohei Ohtani should be American League MVP over Yankees' Aaron Judge
New York Yankees slugger Aaron Judge has garnered a ton of attention as he chases Roger Maris' franchise and American League record of 61 home runs in a single season. Despite what Judge has accomplished, though, CC Sabathia believes that someone else deserve the American League MVP award. The former...
Former MLB Pitcher Killed In Car Accident On Sunday
A heartbreaking story out of New York on Sunday. Per the Associated Press: "Anthony Varvaro, a former Major League Baseball pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a police officer in the [NYC] area, was killed in a car accident Sunday morning on his way to work at the Sept. 11 memorial ceremony in Manhattan, according to police officials and his former teams."
Albert Pujols has incredible gesture for Pirates fans that caught HR 697
Albert Pujols was incredibly gracious toward the Pirates fans that caught his historic 697th home run in Pittsburgh. All you can really say about Albert Pujols in 2022 is wow. After being picked up by the St. Louis Cardinals as somewhat of a nostalgia signing, he’s been actually legitimately useful and has gone on a tear to end the season toward the mark of 700 career home runs.
3 Yankees trade regrets that will sting even more in 2023
The 2022 New York Yankees looked a gift horse in the mouth at the MLB trade deadline, then traded that gift horse for a solid starting pitcher with terrible road splits. If it felt like Brian Cashman’s bizarre sales spree, which featured most of the franchise’s upper-level pitching being cleared out and replaced by injured outfielders, took an ice pick to the season, that feeling was likely justified! According to Andy Martino, some players in the locker room sensed the Yankees taking the foot off the gas pedal on purpose after missing out on Luis Castillo. Fun for us!
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
WATCH: Ump Checks Cleveland Pitcher Karinchak's Hair for Sticky Stuff
Minnesota Twins manager Rocco Baldelli had home plate umpire Ted Barrett check Cleveland Guardians pitcher James Karinchak for foreign substances in Friday night's game. The Guardians have contacted Major League Baseball about the incident.
NBC Sports
Giants option Littell after heated exchange with Kapler
SAN FRANCISCO -- Zack Littell isn't having a good season and has pitched in three of the last four games, so, with the way the Giants handle their active roster, he likely would have been a candidate to be optioned at some point this week anyway. He might have accelerated...
Dodgers News: MLB Rule Changes Ruin Stadium, Jackson Retires, Injuries, Reddick the Cheater and More
As we enter week three in September, the Dodgers have far and away run away with things in baseball. After Sunday afternoon’s win, LA leads all of baseball in some impressive categories including wins with 96 on the season, and perhaps the most eye opening number, run differential with +301. Heading into play on Sunday, that was 135 runs better than the next best team (the Astros).
Paul O’Neill taking shot at Yankees may have turned offense around
Are you sick of watching almost every player on the New York Yankees put forth consistent, non-competitive at-bats since shortly before the All-Star break? Hell, are you sick of watching that for the better part of the last three seasons?. Well, just imagine how former Yankee Paul O’Neill feels! He’s...
RELATED PEOPLE
Dodgers Highlights: L.A. Clinches NL West With Dominant Win in Arizona
Clayton Kershaw threw seven shutout innings and Los Angeles hit three home runs to beat the Diamondbacks, 4-0. With the win, the Dodgers eliminate the Padres and clinch their ninth National League West division title in the last ten years. The Dodgers clinched in their 141st game of the season,...
Top MLB Picks and Predictions Today (Back UNDER in Arizona, Yankees, Mets to Win on Wednesday)
We have another day without the NFL, so why not bet on some baseball on Wednesday night?. The BetSided team has you covered with some of their favorite picks for tonight's MLB action, with odds from FanDuel Sportsbook:. Los Angeles Dodgers vs. Arizona Diamondbacks Odds, Prediction and Pick. If there's...
Red Sox release reliever Hirokazu Sawamura
The Red Sox have released right-hander Hirokazu Sawamura, per Pete Abraham of the Boston Globe. Sawamura asked for his release to pursue other opportunities, according to Chris Cotillo of MassLive. Sawamura, 34, pitched in Japan’s Nippon Professional Baseball for ten years before crossing the Pacific. He signed a two-year deal...
Yankees vs. Red Sox Prediction and Odds for Wednesday, September 14 (Can New York Complete Sweep?)
The New York Yankees are looking for a quick two-game sweep of the Boston Red Sox on Wednesday after taking Tuesday’s game in a thrilling extra-innings contest. Aaron Judge hit two homers for the Yankees in the win, but it was Gleyber Torres’ bases-clearing double in the 10th that helped the Yankees hold on for a 7-6 win.
IN THIS ARTICLE
ESPN
Albert Pujols continues 'absolutely legendary' run, hits 697th home run as St. Louis Cardinals rally
PITTSBURGH -- Albert Pujols hit his 697th home run, moving past Alex Rodriguez into fourth place on the career list and doing it in dramatic fashion with a ninth-inning drive that rallied the St. Louis Cardinals over the Pittsburgh Pirates 4-3 Sunday. The NL Central-leading Cardinals trailed 2-1 when Pujols...
Dodgers Highlights: LA Takes Series Against Padres, Magic Number Down to 2
With an 11-2 win, the Dodgers were able to clinch a spot in the playoffs (for the tenth consecutive year in a row) and take the series against the San Diego Padres. They were also able to drop their magic number down to 2. But they not only won, they...
FOX Sports
MLB Team of the Week: Mike Trout is back to his MLB-ruling ways
Mike Trout has been the best player in baseball for the better part of the past decade. He has missed his fair share of time the past few seasons, but he is back on the field now and proving that he might still be the best player in baseball. On...
MLB・
dodgerblue.com
2022 Dodgers Dress-Up Day: Cody Bellinger Misunderstood Justin Turner’s Chippendales Costume
The annual Los Angeles Dodgers dress-up day was held Sunday for the team’s flight from San Diego to Phoenix, and it produced a wide variety of costumes that had social media buzzing. Among them were Cody Bellinger, Joey Gallo, Andre Jackson and Justin Turner dressing as Chippendales dancers. During...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB World Reacts To Former Pitcher's Heartbreaking Death
A former Major League Baseball pitcher turned police officer was tragically killed in a car accident on Sunday. Anthony Varvaro, a former pitcher who retired in 2016 to become a New York City area police officer, was killed in a car accident on his way to a 9/11 memorial. The...
NBC Sports
Kapler, Littell have tense exchange in Giants' win over Braves
Zack Littell didn't have a good outing in the Giants' 3-2 win over the Atlanta Braves on Monday night at Oracle Park, and his night got worse when manager Gabe Kapler removed him from the game. After Alex Cobb pitched seven scoreless innings, Littell came in and proceeded to allow...
numberfire.com
Brandon Crawford sitting for Giants on Sunday
San Francisco Giants infielder Brandon Crawford is not in the lineup Sunday in the team's game against the Chicago Cubs. Crawford is being replaced at shortstop by Thairo Estrada versus Cubs starter Wade Miley. In 383 plate appearances this season, Crawford has a .226 batting average with a .652 OPS,...
Ron Kulpa Ejects Both Managers in a Ridiculous Sequence
Ron Kulpa is one of the worst umpires MLB has to offer. He proved it again Monday night.
MLB・
FanSided
283K+
Followers
535K+
Post
140M+
Views
ABOUT
300+ fan-dedicated sites. Thousands of stories. Millions of readers. Your No. 1 destination for sports/entertainment coverage and most other awesome stuff.
This account is waiting to be claimed, and is not currently maintained by, endorsed by or affiliated with the publisher.
Comments / 16