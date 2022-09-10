This is what Kansas State head coach Chris Klieman is saying ahead of the Wildcats' game against Tulane on Saturday, September 17, 2022. “Well, good afternoon, everyone. Recapping a little bit from last Saturday, just really pleased with the guys’ focus and effort and staying engaged through the delays. We had the delay to start the game to shrink in our warmups and handling the adversity of the first break that - I didn't realize how long it was - but it was almost close to an hour. Not quite, but it was close to an hour to be able to come back out and make some plays and then go back in at halftime and continue to keep our focus and not let our guard down and played really good football in some tough conditions, tough environment with the ball being so wet. I was happy we were able to control the line of scrimmage and we were able to make some plays on defense with turnovers. That helped get us some short fields. We got to capitalize more on some of the short fields that we got from an offensive standpoint. But, once again, they were playing a lot of cover zero and just getting everybody up in the box assuming and knowing that it was hard to throw the ball. We popped a couple of runs, so that was big to see. We are excited about getting that win and moving on. We've got a really good Tulane team coming in here. They’re 2-0, they’re playing well. I have a ton of respect for Coach (Willie) Fritz. I've known him for a long time. They've got really, really good players. I think they have a really good quarterback, and obviously they can really run and have some really good athletes on both sides of the ball.”"

MANHATTAN, KS ・ 21 HOURS AGO