Newcastle out to raid bitter rivals Sunderland in £2.5m transfer swoop for highly-rated teen Chris Rigg

By Alan Nixon
 3 days ago

NEWCASTLE are planning a £2.5million raid for Sunderland super-teen midfielder Chris Rigg.

The England youth ace, 15, is starring for club and country and rated the best young prospect in the UK.

Sunderland's Chris Rigg is being tracked by arch-rivals Newcastle Credit: Getty

He is impressing for the Black Cats’ Under-21s side and was the Young Lions’ skipper for a recent game in Italy.

Sunderland are desperate to keep Rigg but the demand for him is so great they may find that hard.

If he is tempted away, the fee demanded will inevitably be a record for a player his age.

Everton have been after Rigg for months but may not be willing to go high enough with their offer.

But the Geordies know that Rigg’s family follow their club.

The Magpies are also heading the race for young Scottish strike sensation Lennon Miller.

The Motherwell starlet became their youngest ever player when he came on as a sub last month in a League Cup win over Inverness Caledonian Thistle just days after his 16th birthday.

The Toon have been camped at his games, with Scotland also calling him up to their national youth set-up.

Lennon is the son of much-travelled forward Lee, 39, who had spells in England in his career and is still playing in Scotland’s fifth tier.

Lee played for Middlesbrough between 2010-2011.

Sunderland#League Cup#Everton#Motherwell
