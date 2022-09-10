ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Man Utd defender Brandon Williams snubs Cristiano Ronaldo and Zlatan Ibrahimovic as he reveals best ever team-mate

By Emillia Hawkins
The US Sun
The US Sun
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Yd2II_0hqArF5s00

MANCHESTER UNITED youngster Brandon Williams snubbed Cristiano Ronaldo, Paul Pogba and Zlatan Ibrahimovic when naming the best team-mate he has played with.

Williams, 22, joined United's academy in 2008 and rose through the ranks to make his first-team debut 11 years later.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4CJ9Ta_0hqArF5s00
Cristiano Ronaldo is not the best player Man Utd kid Brandon Williams has player with Credit: PA

During his time with the Red Devils he has played alongside some of the world's top talents including Ronaldo, Ibrahimovic, Pogba, Bruno Fernandes and, recently, Casemiro.

But, when questioned about the best player he has ever played with, the former Norwich loanee admitted that it was actually Juan Mata.

Speaking to Goal, Williams said: "I'd probably say Juan Mata, because he's a magician on the ball.

"He takes control of games in the way he plays.

"He's a good guy off the pitch as well - he speaks to us and he helps us."

Mata joined United in 2014 for a £37million fee and went on to spend eight years at Old Trafford.

During that time he scored 51 goals and assisted 47 in 285 appearances.

But, he fell out of favour last season and was released when his contract expired in June.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3C2uf1_0hqArF5s00
Brandon Williams says Juan Mata is the best player he has played with Credit: Getty
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3qU2EZ_0hqArF5s00
Mata spent eight years at Man Utd Credit: PA

He has since signed for Turkish giants Galatasaray on a free transfer.

Mata was announced as one of the club's five new signings earlier this week along with PSG striker Mauro Icardi, who joined on a season-long loan.

