A Stockton, Calif., man has been found guilty of murder in the December slaying of a Reno man during a drug deal.

Ladonn Lee, 30, was convicted of first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon after a two-week trial. He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 26 by Judge Scott Freeman.

According to the Washoe County District Attorney's office, Lee shot Taylor Dickins, 29, in his vehicle during the early morning hours of Dec. 6, 2021, near West Commercial Row and West Street.

Detectives with the Reno Police Department's robbery homicide unit used surveillance footage and cell phone data to connect Lee to the killing, according to a news release from the DA's office. He was found several days later in Salt Lake City and extradited back to Washoe County.

Prosecutors said Lee left his DNA in a palm print on the driver’s side window during the robbery and murder.

During the jury trial, Deputy District Attorney Nate MacLellan argued that Lee made a cold, calculated decision to execute Dickins for nothing more than spare change and a small amount of drugs.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Stockton man convicted of December murder in downtown Reno