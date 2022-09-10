ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Reno, NV

Stockton man convicted of December murder in downtown Reno

By Peggy Santoro, Reno Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
Reno-Gazette Journal
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=244siq_0hqArED900

A Stockton, Calif., man has been found guilty of murder in the December slaying of a Reno man during a drug deal.

Ladonn Lee, 30, was convicted of first degree murder with the use of a deadly weapon after a two-week trial. He is scheduled for sentencing on Oct. 26 by Judge Scott Freeman.

According to the Washoe County District Attorney's office, Lee shot Taylor Dickins, 29, in his vehicle during the early morning hours of Dec. 6, 2021, near West Commercial Row and West Street.

Detectives with the Reno Police Department's robbery homicide unit used surveillance footage and cell phone data to connect Lee to the killing, according to a news release from the DA's office. He was found several days later in Salt Lake City and extradited back to Washoe County.

Prosecutors said Lee left his DNA in a palm print on the driver’s side window during the robbery and murder.

During the jury trial, Deputy District  Attorney Nate MacLellan argued that Lee made a cold, calculated decision to execute Dickins for nothing more than spare change and a small amount of drugs.

This article originally appeared on Reno Gazette Journal: Stockton man convicted of December murder in downtown Reno

Comments / 0

Related
FOX40

Man accused of ordering cannabis deliveries and robbing the suppliers

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — Detectives from the Sacramento Police Department arrested a man on Sept. 8, who was wanted for three separate incidents of robbery and theft. According to a news release from the Sacramento Police Department, throughout August and early September, Jaron Silva, 22, ordered cannabis to be delivered to a residence and then […]
SACRAMENTO, CA
KOLO TV Reno

Man arrested in Reno in 50 year old homicide cold case

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) - A man has been arrested in Reno in connection to a nearly 50 year old homicide case in Hawaii. On Jan. 1 1972, a roommate discovered the lifeless body of a woman in her Waikiki apartment. After the Hawaii Police Department investigated, no viable leads were initially discovered.
RENO, NV
NBC Bay Area

Police Arrest 2 Women Suspected in at Least 13 Armed Robberies in SF

Two women accused of a series of armed robberies in San Francisco have been arrested by San Francisco police. The pair are suspected of robbing multiple victims at gunpoint in at least 13 holdups, according to San Francisco District Attorney Brooke Jenkins. The robberies occurred between Aug. 6 and Aug....
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Washoe County, NV
Crime & Safety
County
Washoe County, NV
Reno, NV
Crime & Safety
City
Reno, NV
Stockton, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Stockton, CA
Local
Nevada Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
thefallonpost.org

Arrests and Bookings August 29 through September 4

All information for the arrest reports provided by the New River Township Justice Court and is considered by law to be public information. All subjects are innocent until proven guilty in a court of law. Warrant Bookings. Lancer Wagar, Fallon PD; Rogers County District Court, 12th Judicial District Court. Kyle...
FALLON, NV
KOLO TV Reno

Stockton man guilty of Reno murder for spare change and some drugs

RENO, Nev. (KOLO) -A Stockton, Calif., man faces life in prison after a Washoe District Court jury found him guilty of first degree murder for what a prosecutor called spare change and a small amount of drugs. Washoe District Court Judge Scott Freeman is scheduled to sentence Ladonn Gregory Lee,...
RENO, NV
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Sentencing#Drugs#Dna#Salt Lake City#Violent Crime
crimevoice.com

Woman arrested in connection to alleged armed robbery in Turlock

Turlock police have announced the arrest of an armed robbery suspect following an extensive investigation. Police began investigating an armed robbery that occurred on the morning of August 23, in which a woman allegedly entered a business on Lander Avenue, wearing a mask and armed with a handgun, and later fled in a gold SUV.
TURLOCK, CA
crimevoice.com

Traffic stop leads to firearms arrest in Stockton

Originally Published By: Stockton Police Department Facebook Page. “Stockton Police Community Response Team Officers attempted to stop a vehicle for traffic violations, and the driver failed to yield. The suspects fled into a residence, and officers arrested them without incident. A search warrant for the home was authored, and several firearms were recovered. Arrested were Damarea Mckenzie, 21, and Dimitrius Wilkins, 30, for evading, and Raymond Rivera, 35, for weapons charges.”
STOCKTON, CA
CBS San Francisco

Police investigating separate waterfront shooting, stabbing deaths in Vallejo

VALLEJO (BCN/CBS SF) -- Police in Vallejo were investigating the stabbing death of a man on Sunday evening and a shooting case from last Tuesday that has been elevated to a homicide after the victim succumbed to his injuries on Monday.On Sunday, officers responded to the 100 block of Yolano Drive at approximately 9:23 p.m.  Upon arrival, police located a 46-year-old man suffering from at least one stab wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.The motive and circumstances of the stabbing are currently under investigation. The victim's identity is being withheld pending notification of his relatives.On Sept. 6, officers responded to a shooting in the 2400 block of Sacramento Street. Upon arrival, police discovered a 35-year-old Fairfield man who was suffering from at least one gunshot wound. On Monday, the man died from his injuries.The motive and circumstances of the shooting are still under investigation and the identity of the man is currently being withheld.These are the 17th and 18th homicides of the year in Vallejo.Anyone with information regarding these homicides is asked to contact Detective Yanette Hernandez at (707) 917-4123, Detective Stephanie McDonough at (707) 648-5425,  or Detective Bradley Phillips at (707) 648-4514.
VALLEJO, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KCRA.com

One dead, another hospitalized after shooting at Sacramento sports bar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. — One person is dead and another was hospitalized after a shooting at a sports bar in the Natomas area of Sacramento early Tuesday morning, police said. The shooting happened at the Cheers Sports Bar on West El Camino Avenue and Truxel Road just after midnight, according to authorities.
Fox40

1 dead, 1 injured in early morning shooting at Sacramento Bar

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (KTXL) — One man was killed and another was injured in a shooting early Tuesday in Sacramento, the Sacramento Police Department said. Police said that when officers responded to the call of a shooting inside of Cheers, a bar on West El Camino Avenue, they found two men both having been shot at least once.
SACRAMENTO, CA
crimevoice.com

Construction Worker Suspected of Drug Dealing is Arrested at Target Store

SAN RAFAEL — An extensive undercover investigation culminated in the arrest of a construction worker suspected of dealing drugs. The man was in possession of a large quantity of suspected narcotics when he was arrested. Christian Diaz-Villatoro, 29, a resident of Oakland, was arrested at the Target store at...
SAN RAFAEL, CA
CBS Sacramento

Passenger killed in rollover crash near South Lake Tahoe; Antelope woman suspected of DUI

EL DORADO COUNTY – A woman suspected of driving drunk has been arrested after a crash near South Lake Tahoe that left her passenger dead over the weekend. California Highway Patrol says, just before 7 p.m., a driver made an unsafe turn near Pioneer and Golden Bear trails. Her car then overturned, causing major damage to the roof. Officers say the right front passenger, a 34-year-old man from South Lake Tahoe, died in the crash. The driver, 26-year-old Antelope resident Diana Shemyakina, was arrested on suspicion of DUI after officers say she showed objective signs of being drunk. Shemyakina also suffered major injuries in the crash and was taken to Barton Memorial Hospital for treatment. 
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA
KRON4 News

Police seize over 10,000 cannabis plants, firearms

ANTIOCH, Calif. (KRON) – The California Department of Cannabis Control and Antioch police seized over 10,000 unlicensed indoor cannabis plants with an estimated value of $7.3 million, according to a press release. The California Department of Fish and Wildlife, the Drug Enforcement Agency and Antioch Code Enforcement assisted. All told, approximately 10,451 plants were found, […]
ANTIOCH, CA
Reno-Gazette Journal

Reno-Gazette Journal

1K+
Followers
325
Post
187K+
Views
ABOUT

Reno Gazette-Journal | Reno news, community, entertainment, yellow pages and classifieds

 https://rgj.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy