Skip Bayless Thinks Steph Curry Is Weak Due To Recent KD Comments

Skip Bayless is one of the biggest haters in the media. When it comes to the NBA, he has quite a few targets, with some of his biggest being LeBron James and Steph Curry. Curry has been a recent target of Bayless, especially since he just won his fourth NBA title. Many are calling Curry a top 10 player of all-time, however, Bayless believes that simply isn't true.
Drake Buys $100K Championship Rings After Winning His Rec Basketball League

Drake is a massive basketball fan. The man can be seen courtside at nearly any Toronto Raptors game, and he's been training his son in the ways of the sport for years. He's also an avid player, and is deeply passionate about hooping in his SBL Recreational Basketball League. The...
Report: Celtics signing veteran forward to training camp deal

The last few weeks have been quiet for the Boston Celtics, but they reportedly broke their silence with a signing on Monday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, veteran forward Jake Layman is joining the C's on a training camp deal with a chance to make the team's roster. Layman,...
New York Knicks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario

Some fans of the NBA will speak about a “rebuilding cycle”. It’s an interesting concept. Every NBA team is trying to win an NBA championship. The only question is: when?. If you’ve got a strong enough team to give you a chance of winning, you don’t need future-focused assets. You need impactful, win-now veterans. On the other hand, once you’ve gotten close, and you haven’t accomplished that goal after several efforts, it may be time to move on.
Houston Rockets Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario

As the NBA evolves, the way we view positions evolves with it. With the three-point revolution, the relevance of big men in the modern NBA came into question. Modern big men answered any and all questions emphatically. With Nikola Jokic winning back-to-back MVPs and Joel Embiid hot on his trail, the center’s place in the modern game is well established. Lately, a new question has emerged around the league:
Steph Curry Explains The Biggest Regret Of His Career

Steph Curry is one of the greatest players of all time, but just like any human, he has some regrets. Some people say they live without regrets, but that is usually a dishonest view of your own life. There are moments in which we make certain decisions that don't go our way. Some regrets are because our whole life was altered as a result of our actions, while other regrets stem from not acting based on our core values.
Nerlens Noel's Lawsuit Against Rich Paul Gets Dismissed

Over the past few months, Detroit Pistons Center Nerlens Noel has been trying to sue agent Rich Paul for $58 million. This all stems from a situation in 2017 in which Noel reportedly turned down a $70 million contract. Noel says he did this at the recommendation of Rich Paul, who was attempting to bring him to Klutch Sports.
