Wiggins Minutes May be Hard to Find With Loaded OKC Roster
After earning a contract last season, Aaron Wiggins may have to earn any minutes this season with a full roster in front of him.
hotnewhiphop.com
Skip Bayless Thinks Steph Curry Is Weak Due To Recent KD Comments
Skip Bayless is one of the biggest haters in the media. When it comes to the NBA, he has quite a few targets, with some of his biggest being LeBron James and Steph Curry. Curry has been a recent target of Bayless, especially since he just won his fourth NBA title. Many are calling Curry a top 10 player of all-time, however, Bayless believes that simply isn't true.
hotnewhiphop.com
Drake Buys $100K Championship Rings After Winning His Rec Basketball League
Drake is a massive basketball fan. The man can be seen courtside at nearly any Toronto Raptors game, and he's been training his son in the ways of the sport for years. He's also an avid player, and is deeply passionate about hooping in his SBL Recreational Basketball League. The...
Miami Heat Land DeMar DeRozan In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
If you have even a passing interest in the NBA, you know what the Chicago Bulls were doing in the 1990s. Even if you’re too young to remember, surely, you’ve seen The Last Dance. If somehow, you’ve found your way to our website, and you don’t know, here’s...
Memphis Grizzlies Land Julius Randle In Blockbuster Trade Scenario
It’s hard to set out criteria for who qualifies as a star player in the NBA. Sometimes, it’s obvious. There are players in the NBA whose stardom cannot be denied. These are your perennial All-NBA candidates. People who are otherwise indifferent to basketball probably know who they are.
The 4x NBA All-Star Free Agent Nobody Is Talking About
On Tuesday, September 13, DeMarcus Cousins remains a free agent. The four-time NBA All-Star has played for the Denver Nuggets, Houston Rockets, Los Angeles Clippers, Sacramento Kings, New Orleans Pelicans, Golden State Warriors and Milwaukee Bucks.
Atlanta Hawks Sign Former NBA Lottery Pick
Jarrett Culver signed a Two-Way contract with the Hawks today. The former NBA lottery pick has played for the Timberwolves and Grizzlies.
Candace Parker poses in iconic photo with Justin Fields
Justin Fields met Sky guard Candace Parker after Sunday's game to take an iconic photo. Parker flashed a signature Walter Payton for the Bears' win over the San Francisco 49ers, 19-10. Fields recorded 148 total yards and two touchdowns in a gusty, upset win over the 49ers. Unfortunately, the Sky...
Talented Former NBA Star Signs With A New Team
Jordan Crawford has signed with Manama Club, a team in Bahrain. The former NBA star has played for the Golden State Warriors, Boston Celtics, Washington Wizards, New Orleans Pelicans and Atlanta Hawks.
NBC Sports
Report: Celtics signing veteran forward to training camp deal
The last few weeks have been quiet for the Boston Celtics, but they reportedly broke their silence with a signing on Monday. According to CLNS Media's Bobby Manning, veteran forward Jake Layman is joining the C's on a training camp deal with a chance to make the team's roster. Layman,...
New York Knicks Land Bojan Bogdanovic In Major Trade Scenario
Some fans of the NBA will speak about a “rebuilding cycle”. It’s an interesting concept. Every NBA team is trying to win an NBA championship. The only question is: when?. If you’ve got a strong enough team to give you a chance of winning, you don’t need future-focused assets. You need impactful, win-now veterans. On the other hand, once you’ve gotten close, and you haven’t accomplished that goal after several efforts, it may be time to move on.
Boston Celtics ranked just third in Marc Stein's latest NBA power rankings
The Boston Celtics’ widely-lauded offseason has taken a bit of a hit among analysts after one of the two major moves made by the organization appears to have been for naught after veteran forward Danilo Gallinari tore his left ACL in FIBA qualifiers earlier this summer. With the rest...
Houston Rockets Land Mike Conley In Major Trade Scenario
As the NBA evolves, the way we view positions evolves with it. With the three-point revolution, the relevance of big men in the modern NBA came into question. Modern big men answered any and all questions emphatically. With Nikola Jokic winning back-to-back MVPs and Joel Embiid hot on his trail, the center’s place in the modern game is well established. Lately, a new question has emerged around the league:
Boston Celtics Agree To Training Camp Deal With Former 2016 Draft Pick
The Boston Celtics have agreed to a training camp deal with former 2016 second-round pick Jake Layman, who has played for the Portland Trail Blazers and Minnesota Timberwolves.
Yardbarker
Jazz GM: Trade Talks Continue On Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay
Well, the how basketball-loving universe knows that they are looking to also ship off some of their other veterans — namely, Bojan Bogdanovic, Mike Conley, Rudy Gay and probably even Jordan Clarkson. Jazz GM Justin Zanik admitted as much during a meeting with the media. “Those conversations continue to...
hotnewhiphop.com
Steph Curry Explains The Biggest Regret Of His Career
Steph Curry is one of the greatest players of all time, but just like any human, he has some regrets. Some people say they live without regrets, but that is usually a dishonest view of your own life. There are moments in which we make certain decisions that don't go our way. Some regrets are because our whole life was altered as a result of our actions, while other regrets stem from not acting based on our core values.
NBA Power Rankings: Where Do Rockets Ride?
The Rockets are looking to improve off their 20-62 mark from last season.
hotnewhiphop.com
Nerlens Noel's Lawsuit Against Rich Paul Gets Dismissed
Over the past few months, Detroit Pistons Center Nerlens Noel has been trying to sue agent Rich Paul for $58 million. This all stems from a situation in 2017 in which Noel reportedly turned down a $70 million contract. Noel says he did this at the recommendation of Rich Paul, who was attempting to bring him to Klutch Sports.
The Atlanta Hawks Have Waived A Player
On Sunday, the Atlanta Hawks announced that they have waived Chaundee Brown Jr. The 23-year-old played in five games last season for the Hawks and Los Angeles Lakers.
NBA Scout Sees Lauri Markkanen As Trade Fit For Miami Heat
The Utah Jazz have completed their biggest moves of the NBA offseason, moving All-Stars Rudy Gobert and Donovan Mitchell in blockbuster deals. This is Danny Ainge’s MO, as he clears house whenever he takes over a front office and the same has occurred in Utah. With the rebuild underway,...
