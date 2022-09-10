Steph Curry is one of the greatest players of all time, but just like any human, he has some regrets. Some people say they live without regrets, but that is usually a dishonest view of your own life. There are moments in which we make certain decisions that don't go our way. Some regrets are because our whole life was altered as a result of our actions, while other regrets stem from not acting based on our core values.

NBA ・ 4 HOURS AGO