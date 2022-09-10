West Virginia football has entered the national conversation again, but this time, it's for all the wrong reasons. The team that started the 2022 season with a nationally televised Backyard Brawl and a season-opening game against a ranked team fell again nine days later to the Big 12's perennial doormat. Losses to Pitt and now Kansas have the Mountaineers at 0-2 for the first time since 1979 and head coach Neal Brown firmly on the hot seat. Nebraska fired its head coach Sunday, and Brown's boss, Shane Lyons, issued a statement on Brown and the start of his fourth season Monday.

MORGANTOWN, WV ・ 20 HOURS AGO