pittsburghsportsnow.com
Where Do Some of Pitt’s Early Injuries Stand Entering Week 3?
It is imperative for college teams to stay healthy through the season, and unfortunately for Pitt, it’s already been a rough slate of injuries. The top two quarterbacks, a top running back and a couple of starting offensive linemen and defensive linemen have already been afflicted by the injury bug so far this season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Consistency in the Wide Receivers Room Needed to Achieve Long-Term Goals
If there’s been one constant on Pitt’s offense so far this season, it’s Jared Wayne. The Kenny Pickett to Jordan Addison connection — for good reason — stole national headlines last season. Jared Wanye’s quietly stellar season sometimes slipped through the cracks. If teams slept on him last season, that was on them. But it won’t be possible this season.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pat Narduzzi Rues Decision On Final First Half Offensive Possesion, No Injury Update
Kedon Slovis took some shots, stood tall in the pocket and weathered the thunder and lightning throughout much of the first half against Tennessee Saturday, but he couldn’t outlast the storm. Pitt stopped the Tennessee offense late in the first half, a Calijah Kancey tackle for loss and a...
Is the fate of the football coach linked to the fate of the AD?
West Virginia football has entered the national conversation again, but this time, it's for all the wrong reasons. The team that started the 2022 season with a nationally televised Backyard Brawl and a season-opening game against a ranked team fell again nine days later to the Big 12's perennial doormat. Losses to Pitt and now Kansas have the Mountaineers at 0-2 for the first time since 1979 and head coach Neal Brown firmly on the hot seat. Nebraska fired its head coach Sunday, and Brown's boss, Shane Lyons, issued a statement on Brown and the start of his fourth season Monday.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
5-Star WR Hykeem Williams Talks Pitt Visit, Gameday Atmosphere: ‘I Loved It’
During this recruiting cycle, Hykeem Williams has become household name and has transformed into a ‘celebrity’ in the world of high school football recruiting. That’s what happens when you’re a five-star recruit and have the opportunity to attend virtually any university that he chooses to. After...
Explaining Neal Brown's buyout and how and when numbers drop
The amount that West Virginia would have to pay Neal Brown if it chose to fire him today is less than it was yesterday. The same would be true tomorrow. And the day after. And the day after that. It is not true that the buyout drops from $20 million...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Basketball Season Doesn’t Look Much Brighter Than Football This Year
Morgantown, West Virginia – Recent Hall of Fame inductee Bob Huggins has never liked to find players in the transfer portal, but Huggins landed a top ten transfer class, adding Iowa transfer Joe Toussaint, South Carolina transfer Erik Stevenson, Texas transfer Tre Mitchell and Washington transfer Emmitt Matthews, Jr., as well as JUCO additions Mohamed Wague and Jimmy Bell Jr.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
The Frank Walker Law/PSN Daily Notebook- September 14
The PSN Daily Notebook is sponsored by Frank Walker, one of Pittsburgh and West Virginia's most respected criminal defense and injury lawyers. Mr. Walker has offices in Pittsburgh and Morgantown and has been named one of Top 100 National Trial Lawyers and is rated a perfect 10.0 Superb by Avvo for ethics, experience and results. To reach Mr. Walker, you can call 412-532-6805 or go to his website frankwalkerlaw.com. For real talk, real experience and real results, contact Frank Walker Law.
voiceofmotown.com
ESPN Predicts Disastrous Season for West Virginia
Morgantown, West Virginia – The West Virginia Mountaineers are off to the worst start since 1979 at 0-2, losing at Pitt and at home against Kansas in the the first two games of the season. Unfortunately, it looks like it will only get worse for the Mountaineers. At this...
voiceofmotown.com
West Virginia Coaching Hotboard, 1.0
Morgantown, West Virginia – It’s a matter of when not if Neal Brown will be fired by West Virginia University. Nothing short of a miraculous turnaround will save his job and that’s extraordinarily unlikely with a brutal Big 12 Conference schedule looming. A $16.9 million buyout of...
pittsburghsportsnow.com
PSN Launches ‘Just Buckets’ Podcast with Pitt’s Jamarius Burton
Pittsburgh Sports Now is pleased to announce the launch of “Just Buckets,” the latest addition to PSN’s ever-growing podcast collection. “Just Buckets,” co-hosted by Pitt basketball star Jamarius Burton and Pittsburgh Sports Now writer George Michalowski, is a first-of-its-kind show that will give fans a unique point of view before and during the Pitt basketball season. The NIL-compliant show will be distributed across Pittsburgh Sports Now’s multiple social media platforms, with the full shows posted on Pittsburgh Sports Live’s YouTube Channel.
pittsburghsportsnow.com
Pitt Displays a New View of the Arena and Sports Performing Center
Pitt Athletics showed a new view of the Arena and Sports Performing Center Monday and their plan to achieve that in a meeting Monday. The meeting involved a joint Development Activities Meeting of Oakland Planning & Development Corp. and the Oakland Business Improvement District and it included how the building will fit into the current landscape. The University started construction for the arena in the past year on the former Petersen Events Center lawn. The complex will sit in-between the Petersen Events Center and Panther Hall, a Pitt student housing building.
Defense in Depth to host Big Daddy Guns for Wednesday announcement
MORGANTOWN — We now know Big Daddy Guns is not coming to The Deck, but is the firearms retailer still coming to Monongalia County? Defense in Depth will play host Wednesday as the book. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
Defense in Depth will not host Big Daddy Guns announcement; new site to be determined
MORGANTOWN — The Big Daddy Guns press event planned for Wednesday evening will not be hosted by Defense in Depth. A representative of Defense in Depth said Tuesday that "an employee, wi. You have reached content available exclusively to Dominion Post subscribers.
WTRF
West Virginia granted $150 million for road work in every county
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (WTRF) – The West Virginia House of Delegates unanimously passed the Special Session 4 Road Bill at their Special Session Monday night. This bill approves the transfer of $150 million in surplus revenue funds to the Department of Transportation to pave the secondary roads in every county in West Virginia.
WDTV
Donate Life West Virginia recognizes 11 WVU Medicine hospitals
MORGANTOWN, W.Va (WDTV) - Eleven of WVU Medicine’s member and managed hospitals have been recognized by Donate Life West Virginia. The recognition came on Sept. 9 at the Donate Life West Virginia Hospital Challenge Awards Luncheon at Stonewall Resort in Roanoke. The Challenge encourages West Virginia hospitals to increase...
Metro News
West Virginia Department of Education name Teacher, School Service Personnel of the Year
CHARLESTON, W.Va. — The West Virginia Department of Education named the Teacher of the Year and School Service Personnel of the Year on Tuesday during a ceremony at the State Culture Center. Amber Nichols, a kindergarten teacher at Eastwood Elementary School in Morgantown, has taught for 21 years. Nichols...
When will it snow in West Virginia and Ohio?
Wheeling, W VA. (WTRF) – Just in a moment’s notice, the Fall feeling weather can turn bitter cold and white across the Ohio Valley. So that got us thinking…. when can we expect the first snowfall across the Ohio Valley? Well, the exact answer may come as a slight sticker shock. On average, the region […]
wajr.com
Big Daddy Guns plans Morgantown press event Wednesday
MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – We could learn about the future of Big Daddy Guns in the area Wednesday when it holds a press conference in Morgantown. The event will be held at Defense In Depth with doors opening at 6 p.m. and the press conference starting at 6:30 p.m. Big...
Family wants answers after pallbearer killed by officers in West Virginia
The family of a West Virginia man is seeking answers after authorities fatally shot him at a funeral.
