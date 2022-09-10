‘I’m not anti-police’: Childersburg pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers files federal lawsuit against city, officers

Read full article on original website
Mistrial declared in Birmingham PD detective’s murder trial
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The trial of a Birmingham Police detective charged with murder ended in a mistrial. Jefferson County District Attorney Danny Carr confirmed a judge declared a mistrial in Alfreda Fluker’s case citing juror misconduct. Fluker is accused of killing Kanisha Fuller as Fuller sat in a...
Eutaw Police get stolen drugs, guns off streets
Birmingham Police adding more technology to their fight against crime
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police officers are giving us a look at some of the new technology that will soon help protect our community. Police equipment company Axon had everything from body cam holsters to internet and infrastructure tools on display outside of BPD headquarters on Tuesday. There were...
Search for suspect in deadly Homewood ATM shooting
Boaz man accused of hitting man in head with aluminum bat over animal issue
ETOWAH Co, Ala. (WBRC) - A Boaz man was charged with attempted murder after Etowah County Sheriff’s Office deputies said he struck another man in the head with an aluminum baseball bat. Deputies confirmed Dylan Ray Oliver, 28, of Boaz, was arrested on Sunday, September 11, 2022, according to...
Man charged, person of interest sought in Talladega stolen vehicle investigation
TALLADEGA Co., Ala. (WBRC) - A 61-year-old Talladega man was charged in a stolen vehicle investigation in Talladega County. Deputies are looking for a 69-year-old Town Creek woman as a person of interest in the case. While investigating vehicle thefts and the subsequent recovery of multiple stolen motor vehicles in...
Casey White, Vicky White shared nearly 1,000 phone calls before April escape
LAUDERDALE Co., Ala. (WAFF/Gray News) - As investigators uncover further details about Casey White’s and Vicky White’s relationship prior to the prison escape that captured national headlines, they discovered the two shared nearly 1,000 phone calls while Casey White was being held at Donaldson Correctional Facility in Bessemer, Alabama, between August 2021 and February 2022.
Eutaw Police: Guns, stolen property found in Greene Co.
GREENE COUNTY, Ala. (WBRC) - What started out as an investigation into a stolen iPad turned out be much more for Eutaw Police. Officers say it started in Pelham on Sept. 9 when three people broke into cars and stole personal items, ranging from iPads to laptops and guns. From...
44-year-old Fairfield man killed in Birmingham shooting
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner said a 44-year-old man was shot and killed in Birmingham Friday night, September 9, 2022. Courtney Demond Hughley, 44, of Fairfield, was shot during a reported assault in the 1200 block of 3rd Avenue North, according to the coroner. The Birmingham Police...
NEW PICTURES RELEASED: 35-year-old man shot and killed in Homewood
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says they are investigating a homicide at Wells Fargo Bank on West Valley Avenue. According to HPD, around 12:43 p.m. officers responded to report of shots fired and a person down at the “stand alone ATM” on the property. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found a male lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.
Alabama could be first to use nitrogen hypoxia for upcoming execution
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A man convicted in a Shelby County workplace shooting in the late 90s is set to be executed next week. The state may become the first in the country to use an untried method to carry out the death sentence. The Deputy Attorney General for Alabama...
Birmingham Police Chief says the exhibition driving speed bumps have curtailed the dangerous driving
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Over the last few weeks you’ve likely driven over Birmingham’s new effort to stop exhibition driving. The city placed speed bumps at two different intersections on 3rd Avenue. One lies at the 3rd Avenue North and 19th Street North intersection according to Chief Thurmond,...
Two shot, man killed after argument in Bessemer
BESSEMER, Ala. (WBRC) - Bessemer Police are investigating after two people were shot and one man was killed in Bessemer on September 11. Police say this happened around 1:10 p.m. near McNeil Park. Four people were involved in an argument, which led to two people being shot. Both victims were taken to UAB. One victim died, another is currently in critical condition.
Birmingham Water Works donates water to people in Jackson
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Water Works is sending water to our Mississippi neighbors. BWW sent 27 pallets of bottled water to the people of Jackson, Miss. Monday. Neighbors there have been under a boil water notice for more than a month. BWW Crews loaded the water on the Christian...
Jefferson Co. coroner needs help finding families of 2 men
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office is requesting assistance in locating family of two decedents who recently died in Jefferson County. If you are family or if you have knowledge of family, please call the Jefferson County Coroner/Medical Examiner’s Office at 205-930-3603. The coroner’s...
One person shot in Jones Valley
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Birmingham Police are investigating after one person was shot in the Jones Valley area on September 11. This happened in the 2400 block of Carlos Avenue SW. Police say the victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries, and that a suspect is in custody. We will continue to update...
51-year-old woman dies following motorcycle accident in Birmingham
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A 51-year-old Birmingham woman died following a motorcycle accident Sunday, September 11, according to the Jefferson County Coroner. The coroner said Mariluz Perez Wilson was a passenger on a motorcycle traveling in the 2800 block of Wilson Road during a rain shower Sunday night around 7:35.
Kroger delivering groceries through Birmingham distribution center
18-wheeler overturns on I-20/59EB at Deadman’s Curve
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - A crash involving an overturned 18-wheeler on I-20/59 EB at Exit 130A commonly known as Deadman’s Curve, slowed traffic Tuesday afternoon. The accident happened near 1st Ave N in Jefferson County around 1:30 p.m., according to ALGO Traffic crews. No word on injuries. Subscribe to...
Motorcycle crash kills 56-year-old man in Jefferson Co.
JEFFERSON CO., Ala. (WBRC) - According to the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office on Saturday, September 10, 2022, around 6:34 p.m., deputies were dispatched to the 5700 block of Birmingport Road in Sylvan Springs to investigate a single vehicle wreck. On the scene, deputies encountered a motorcycle that left the roadway and crashed.
