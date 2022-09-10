‘I’m not anti-police’: Childersburg pastor arrested while watering neighbor’s flowers files federal lawsuit against city, officers

BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - The Homewood Police Department says they are investigating a homicide at Wells Fargo Bank on West Valley Avenue. According to HPD, around 12:43 p.m. officers responded to report of shots fired and a person down at the “stand alone ATM” on the property. Officers say when they arrived on the scene they found a male lying on the ground suffering from at least one gunshot wound.

HOMEWOOD, AL ・ 2 DAYS AGO