San Francisco, CA

Mina Kimes: 'Of course' Seahawks fans are booing Russell Wilson

Russell Wilson will probably retire with the Seahawks one day and all this ugliness will be long forgotten. For now, Seattle’s former franchise quarterback is public enemy No. 1 based on the reaction he got from the crowd at Lumen Field on Monday night. While it’s not a surprise to anyone who’s been following the story the last few years, a lot of pearls are being clutched by sports media over Wilson’s treatment.
SEATTLE, WA
