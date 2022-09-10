Russell Wilson will probably retire with the Seahawks one day and all this ugliness will be long forgotten. For now, Seattle’s former franchise quarterback is public enemy No. 1 based on the reaction he got from the crowd at Lumen Field on Monday night. While it’s not a surprise to anyone who’s been following the story the last few years, a lot of pearls are being clutched by sports media over Wilson’s treatment.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 19 MINUTES AGO