Fans Think Fabolous's Marriage Is Over After the Rapper Was Spotted With DaniLeigh

When it comes to the relationship status of male rappers, it can sometimes be hard to tell where they stand. After all, some men may have the Drake effect and date multiple women in the entertainment industry. On the flip side, others may fancy the idea of open relationships or simply prefer to keep their romantic life private. However, fans find themselves confused when it comes to Fabolous.
Singer-Rapper ChriseanRock Is Back in Jail — What Happened?

In the land of the on-again, off-again relationships, the permanently broken-up couple is king. Hopefully social media star/singer-rapper ChriseanRock and her boyfriend (we think), rapper Blueface, will reach this conclusion at some point. For now, the world might continue to be greeted by leaked videos of the couple's mostly cantankerous relationship. Once again, their issues have taken to the streets (literally) and ChriseanRock found herself behind bars.
Nicki Minaj Has It Her Way In “Super Freaky Girl” Video: Watch

Who doesn’t love it when Nicki Minaj goes full-on Barbie? The Queen icon has finally released the anticipated visual for her top-charting single, “Super Freaky Girl.” For the new vibrant cinematic music video, Minaj teamed up with Alexander Ludwig of The Hunger Games for the Joseph Kahn-directed video. Nicki can be seen channeling her inner Barbie as she drives her hot pink Lamborghini through a suburban neighborhood, rolling over anyone in her way. She has Ken in the palm of her hand as she hilariously feeds him her underwear before pulling a knife on him (if he doesn’t cooperate). More...
Snoop Dogg Replies to Kanye West Calling His 1994 Tommy Hilfiger Outfit ‘Impactful’

Snoop Dogg has responded after Kanye West shared an image of an “impactful” performance by the west-coast legend that proved hugely influential. “Snoop wearing this Tommy Hilfiger Rugby was the most impactful marketing moment of my young life,” Kanye worte in a recent Instagram post. The picture shows Snoop performing in a classic Hilfiger-branded rugby shirt on Saturday Night Live in 1994. In a comment on the post, which has since been deleted, Snoop replied, “Love u king … Let’s make. A move. Call the play.”
