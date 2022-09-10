Who doesn’t love it when Nicki Minaj goes full-on Barbie? The Queen icon has finally released the anticipated visual for her top-charting single, “Super Freaky Girl.” For the new vibrant cinematic music video, Minaj teamed up with Alexander Ludwig of The Hunger Games for the Joseph Kahn-directed video. Nicki can be seen channeling her inner Barbie as she drives her hot pink Lamborghini through a suburban neighborhood, rolling over anyone in her way. She has Ken in the palm of her hand as she hilariously feeds him her underwear before pulling a knife on him (if he doesn’t cooperate). More...

CELEBRITIES ・ 11 DAYS AGO