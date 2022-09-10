Read full article on original website
Related
WKYT 27
UK launching one-of-a-kind program to help students become healthy, wealthy & wise
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The University of Kentucky is launching a new program to help students become healthier, wealthier and wiser. Your time in college will teach you a lot. However, between classes for your major and filling general education requirements, practical knowledge can slip through the cracks. UK Invest...
WKYT 27
Lexington non-profit collecting books for eastern Ky. school
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The International Book Project ships books all over the world, and this week they are focusing on helping people in eastern Kentucky in need after the devastating floods. When the non-profit heard that Hindman Elementary School lost over 13,000 books as school was intended to start,...
spectrumnews1.com
As more families switch their kids to private school, one Boone County mom explains why she did
FLORENCE, Ky. — A northern Kentucky parent provided a different perspective on a recent study showing more Kentucky families are turning to non public education for their kids. While the author of the study says it’s likely the pandemic played a large role in this growing trend, Karen KC...
WTVQ
Kentucky unveils first PACE Program
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) — There’s a new program in Kentucky providing all-inclusive care for the elderly. The state’s first PACE Program was unveiled at the Bluegrass Pace Care Center in Lexington Tuesday morning. State and local officials gathered to celebrate the launch which they say offers medical,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
spectrumnews1.com
'We all know that you can't teach a hungry child': Kentucky man plans to travel the nation to demo healthy school meals
RICHMOND, Ky. — School cafeterias across the nation and Kentucky continue to experience supply chain issues. "We all know that you can't teach a hungry child," said Scott Anderson, a former food service director. But Anderson hopes to ease those burdens by offering practical solutions to school districts across...
WKYT 27
Lexington faith leaders weigh in on recent gun violence
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - As gun violence continues to run rampant across Lexington, city leaders are speaking out, as the community demands answers. “It is brazen. It is bold, and it is without shame,” Lexington Mayor Linda Gorton said. Tuesday morning, Mayor Gorton addressed the violence and steps the...
Did You Know the World’s Only Ventriloquist Dummy Museum is in Kentucky?
Typically, when I think of the word, "museum," I usually picture a large building filled with artwork and artifacts from years gone by. Admittedly, that's a pretty narrow view of the word as there are all types of museums that come in all shapes and sizes. By definition, the word, "museum" means, "an institution devoted to the procurement, care, study, and display of objects of lasting interest or value." The final three words of that definition open it up to practically anything. In Indiana, there are museums dedicated to superheroes, quilting, and even windmills. However, our neighbors to the south in Kentucky have one museum you won't find anywhere else on planet Earth, one dedicated to the art of ventriloquism.
WKYT 27
UK Athletics announces dates for Big Blue Madness & campout
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - Although the football season is just getting started, it’s never too early to talk basketball. UK Athletics announced Tuesday that Big Blue Madness will return on Friday, October 14. The campout, where fans will try to score tickets for the event, will be October 1-2....
IN THIS ARTICLE
WKYT 27
Plan for proposed new school in Fayette Co. takes next step forward
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - The plan for a proposed new school in Fayette County has taken another step forward. Construction could start soon for the school on Polo Club Boulevard. It’s a project that’s been in the works for almost a decade. “The first step of course is...
WKYT 27
Lexington designer busy planning out the look of 2022 St. Jude Dream Home
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - WKYT is a proud partner with St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital for this year’s Dream Home giveaway. The home being built in the Homeplace subdivision off Polo Club Boulevard in Hamburg is nearing completion. Lexington designer and owner of Dogwood Home Furnishings Tambra Woods has been tasked with staging the new construction to look like your dream home. Woods says partnering with St. Jude is a win for everyone.
Kentucky Kernel
OVERWHELMED: Not a lot of space in K-Lot
University of Kentucky’s Kroger parking lot, K-Lot, has become crowded as the largest incoming class in university history fills the campus. Students who hold the periphery permit struggle to find parking with the given parking locations. Parking lot attendants wore neon hazard vests and patrolled the area during the...
WKYT 27
Big names to perform at Rupp Arena benefit concert for EKY flood victims
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WKYT) - A benefit concert to help Kentuckians affected by flooding will be held in Lexington. “Kentucky Rising” will be held at Rupp Arena on October 11. Organized in response to the devastating flooding in the Kentucky region earlier this summer, the event will feature performances by Chris Stapleton, Dwight Yoakam and Tyler Childers.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTVQ
Georgetown Chick-fil-A temporarily closing for remodel
GEORGETOWN, Ky. (WTVQ) — Chick-fil-A in Georgetown will temporarily close beginning this week for a remodel. The restaurant said on Facebook it has been a pleasure to serve the community for over 12 years, and now is the time for a change. “We are excited for the new changes...
wmky.org
Upward Bound Associate Director Arrested
An Upward Bound employee has been arrested for the second time this summer. 33-year-old Samantha Bryant has been the Associate Director of Upward Bound Math and Science at Morehead State University since March of 2018. She has been employed at MSU since 2009. Bryant was arrested early Saturday morning for...
WKYT 27
Nicholasville business takes home Food Truck State Championship title
ROCKCASTLE COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - The best in mobile dining gathered in Rockcastle County on Saturday for the 2nd annual Kentucky Food Truck State Championship. The event took place in Renfo Valley at the Kentucky Music Hall of Fame and Museum and Renfo Valley Entertainment Center. Food trucks competed for...
WKYT 27
Kentucky teacher accused of driving to school drunk
GARRARD COUNTY, Ky. (WKYT) - A Kentucky teacher is accused of driving to school drunk and getting into a crash along the way. According to an arrest citation, a deputy was called to Garrard County High School on Tuesday morning for a report about a teacher that had been involved in a crash and was suspected of drinking.
kmmo.com
LEXINGTON POLICE RESPOND TO POSSIBLE THREAT TO HIGH SCHOOL
The Lexington Police Department was advised by the School District on a possible threat to the High School on Tuesday, September 13. A release says the Lexington Police Department used every resource available to investigate the accusations. The Police Department and the School placed security measures in place to ensure the safety of the staff and students.
foxlexington.com
Lexington grandmother talks about UK Hospital arrests
LEXINGTON, Ky. (FOX 56) — Two armed men were arrested at UK Hospital Saturday night as victims of a shooting on Georgetown Road were being transported in. Now, the grandmother of the arrested subjects is speaking up, saying there is more to the story. Andre Maxberry pleads for the...
WTVQ
State Street ‘chaos’ leaves a family frustrated, car totaled
LEXINGTON, Ky. (WTVQ) – A University of Kentucky win over Florida over the weekend resulted in a wild night on State Street. Now, Lexington police are asking the community for help in an investigation of property damage after one student watched his car get flipped by a mob of fans.
'Unacceptable': Gov. Beshear on recent Lexington gun violence
Governor Andy Beshear says the violence Lexington saw this past weekend is "entirely unacceptable." The governor says instances of gun violence have happened all across Kentucky in recent years.
Comments / 0