Law Enforcement

Two men charged as police seize firearms, cocaine and cash as part of ongoing investigation into ‘Dial-a-Dealer’ network

By Ben Talintyre
 5 days ago

Two men have been charged and will face court as police crack down on drug supply through a ‘Dial-a-Dealer’ criminal network.

In 2017 the Central Metropolitan South Region Enforcement Squad (RES), established Strike Force Northrop to investigate and target the ongoing supply of cocaine in the Greater Sydney region.

As part of the investigations on Friday two men, 21 and 22, were arrested in a unit and in an underground carpark on Lusty St, Wolli Creek around 3.15pm.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3SpNhn_0hqAodPD00
Two men, 21 and 22, were arrested in a unit and in an underground carpark on Lusty St, Wolli Creek around 3.15pm on Friday as police crack down on drug supply through a ‘Dial-a-Dealer’ criminal syndicates
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Z0JBz_0hqAodPD00
A search warrant of the unit uncovered two pistols, ammunition, hand cuffs, $63,500 cash, 737g of cocaine, 515g of MDMA and electronic devices

A search warrant of the unit uncovered two pistols, ammunition, hand cuffs, $63,500 cash, 737g of cocaine, 515g of MDMA and electronic devices.

The items were seized and will now undergo further examination.

The two men were taken to Kogarah Police Station where they were charged with an extensive list of offences.

Both men are charged with a range of drug offences including supply prohibited drug (large commercial supply), two counts of possess unauthorised firearm and ammunition, dealing with proceeds of crime and participating in a criminal group.

The duo were refused bail and will face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Ml2Xt_0hqAodPD00
The duo were refused bail and will face Parramatta Bail Court on Saturday

