ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Middletown, PA

Comments / 14

PurplePenelope
3d ago

One incident in how many years of that high school? Her kids don't feel safe? Are they athletes involved? Sorry, although this is a horrible and disgusting incident, she's overboard!!! Hazing should be discussed before every school year and the students should sign an agreement.

Reply(4)
4
Nina Cerulli
3d ago

Here we go. It's everybody else's fault Values begin at home. Children need to be held accountable for their actions. And Parents need to hold their kids accountable too.

Reply(3)
6
Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Pennsylvania Football
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
Middletown, PA
Sports
City
Middletown, PA
Local
Pennsylvania Education
Middletown, PA
Education
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Christina Williams
Daily Voice

'Belligerent' Hospital Patient Assaults Nurse, Security Guard In Berks County, Police Say

A belligerent hospital patient was arrested after assaulting a nurse and security guard in Berks County, authorities said. Todd Bennett, 37, was being treated at the Penn State Health St. Joseph Hospital when he became hostile and bit a registered nurse on her arm and spit in a security guard's face on July 31, Bern Township police said in a Sept. 12 news release.
BERKS COUNTY, PA
WGAL

Police respond to death investigation in Springettsbury Township

SPRINGETTSBURY TOWNSHIP, Pa. — One person killed, another injured in a death investigation on Tuesday afternoon in York County. In what was first reported as a stabbing, the incident happened around 1:30 p.m. on the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road in Springettsbury Township. WGAL reporter Ed Weinstock confirmed that...
YORK COUNTY, PA
abc27.com

York man found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of child

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) – A York City man was found guilty of aggravated indecent assault of a child. According to the York County District Attorney’s office, Devin Gottwalt was found guilty on Friday on multiple charges after a week long trial. According to court records, the assaults took...
YORK, PA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Linus School Sports#Bullying#Hazing#High School Football#School Counselors#American Football#Highschoolsports#Middletown High School
abc27.com

Woman stabbed to death in York County, man hospitalized

YORK, Pa. (WHTM) — A 49-year-old woman was found dead in a York County home on the afternoon of Tuesday, Sept. 13. Springettsbury Police Chief Todd King says around 1:23 p.m. police responded to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road for a welfare check on a husband and wife not answering the door.
YORK COUNTY, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Social Media
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
Daily Voice

Infant With 'Critical Injuries' Found Unconcious In Enola: Police

A 51-year-old Enola voice-over artist has been arrested after an infant was found unconscious while suffering from critical injuries, authorities say. East Pennsboro Township Police were called to a report of an unconscious child in the 100 block of South Enola Drive on June 26, according to a release by the department on Sept. 13.
ENOLA, PA
abc27.com

Lancaster man charged with homicide after barricade situation

LANCASTER, Pa. (WHTM) – A Lancaster man has been charged with criminal homicide and recklessly endangering another person after a shooting and barricade situation over the weekend. The Lancaster County District Attorney’s office says Miguel Angel Rodriguez, 38, is accused of fatally shooting his girlfriend Nemesis Florentino in the...
LANCASTER, PA
PennLive.com

1 dead, 1 injured in central Pa. stabbing: report

Officials have confirmed that one person has died and another person was injured in a York County stabbing on Tuesday, according to reports. First responders were called to the 3600 block of Harrowgate Road, Springettsbury Township around 1:22 p.m., Ted Czech, public information officer for York County Office of Emergency Management and York County 911 told the York Daily Record.
YORK COUNTY, PA
PennLive.com

PennLive.com

Harrisburg, PA
179K+
Followers
75K+
Post
63M+
Views
ABOUT

PennLive and The Patriot-News are Pennsylvania's sources for breaking news, sports, entertainment, weather and more. http://www.pennlive.com

 https://www.pennlive.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy