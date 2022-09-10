ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Maria, CA

The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club celebrates 20th annual car show

By Jillian Butler
KSBY News
KSBY News
 3 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3pdC1I_0hqAoSe600

The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club is celebrating 20 years of raising money for Allan Hancock College students at its annual All Ford Car Show.

The car show is taking place on Saturday, Sept. 10 from 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at Orcutt Union Plaza in Santa Maria.

The Santa Maria Model A Ford Club has been raising money for Hancock’s auto body and auto technology programs throughout the last 20 years, raising over $70,000 for scholarships.

The event will also feature a swap meet, raffle prizes, and music.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Santa Barbara Independent

25th Annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow to Be Held in Santa Ynez

SANTA YNEZ, CA — September 13, 2022 — Dancing, singing and drumming will be on display as Native American tribes from throughout North America descend on Santa Ynez to celebrate their heritage during the 25th annual Chumash Intertribal Powwow. The two-day gathering is open to the public and will be held from 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Oct. 1 and from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 2 at the corner of Meadowvale Road and Highway 246 in Santa Ynez. Admission is $5 and parking is free.
SANTA YNEZ, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

Santa Barbara Should Be Primed for Rare Society

Poets have the old line that the sonnet is a form that only allows for perfection. In the restaurant biz, the same might be true for the steakhouse. It’s a tight and classic genre expressed in not just impeccably seared steaks but also in all the accouterments: alpine-cold martinis, busting with butter and tarragon Béarnaise, and as much cream — that is, all the cream — you can get into every vegetable side.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Orcutt, CA
City
Santa Maria, CA
Santa Maria, CA
Cars
Local
California Cars
Santa Barbara Independent

Heal the Ocean Removes Stranded Sailboat from Santa Barbara’s East Beach

After buffeting Baja California with extreme winds and flooding last week, Hurricane Kay weakened to a tropical storm by Friday, but it was still generating high winds and swells, which combined with a very high tide to dislodge a sailboat at anchor just east of Santa Barbara’s Stearns Wharf, tossing it onto the sands at East Beach early Saturday morning.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
calcoasttimes.com

More than 5,000 customers lose power in SLO County, Santa Maria

More than 5,000 households, spanning from Atascadero to Santa Maria, lost power Tuesday morning. At approximately 8:19 a.m., 3,439 customers combined lost power in northern Santa Barbara County and southern San Luis Obispo County, according to PG&E. The outage stretches from the Huasna area to Santa Maria. Power is expected to return to affected customers by 3:30 p.m.
SANTA MARIA, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Car Show#Exhibition Info#Havingfun#Model A#Vehicles#The Santa Maria Model#Ford Club#Allan Hancock College
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Ford
NewsBreak
Cars
NewsBreak
Music
Lompoc Record

Boutique resort in Vandenberg Village eyes December soft opening

Village Inn resort is seeking local vintage memorabilia, specifically images of Lompoc's main streets during the 50s or 60s. Donated items will grace the walls of the resort restaurant, bar and hotel rooms. To inquire or donate, contact Dave Jaskolski at dave@vcscafe.com. Renovations on a 7-acre historic hotel in Vandenberg...
VANDENBERG VILLAGE, CA
Santa Barbara Independent

‘Poop Water’ Floated as Solution to Santa Barbara County’s Water Woes

A fascinating if dismal report of the state of Santa Barbara County aquifers went to the Board of Supervisors on Tuesday, prompting an odd “poop-fest” of a discussion of toilet-to-tap options, which are technically called “indirect potable reuse.”. The yearly report showed charts spanning decades of groundwater-level...
calcoastnews.com

Driver hits light pole and fire hydrant in SLO

A driver slammed into a fire hydrant and a light pole in San Luis Obispo Saturday morning. At about 6:30 p.m., a caller reported a driver had crashed a black sedan on Broad Street near the Cole car dealership, according to the San Luis Obispo Police Department. The collision caused the fire hydrant to burst, sending water gushing into the air and onto the street.
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
KSBY News

KSBY News

14K+
Followers
6K+
Post
2M+
Views
ABOUT

Read the latest Central Coast, California news and weather from KSBY News, updated throughout the day.

Comments / 0

Community Policy