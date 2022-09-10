ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
‘Tales of the Jedi’ Trailer Traces History of Famous ‘Star Wars’ Heroes and Villains

The first trailer for the upcoming “ Star Wars ” animated anthology series “ Tales of the Jedi ” has been released out from Disney’s D23 event on Saturday. The entire show will release on Disney+ on Oct. 26.

First announced in May for the Star Wars Celebration animation panel, “Tales of the Jedi” is an anthology series tracing the life stories of notable Jedi from across the “Star Wars” canon. The six-episode first season focuses on two main characters: Ahsoka Tano (voiced by Ashley Eckstein), Anakin Skywalker’s (Matt Lanter) former Padawan introduced in “The Clone Wars” TV series, and Count Dooku, the treacherous fallen Jedi played by Christopher Lee in the film series and voiced by Corey Burton in expanded universe material. Ahsoka’s three episodes focus on different points of the Jedi hero’s life, while Dooku’s episodes depict the character’s youth before he turned to the dark side. Each episode will be 15 minutes long.

“Tales of the Jedi” is created by Dave Filoni, the supervising director of “The Clone Wars” and executive producer on “The Mandalorian,” as well as Charles Murray. The voice cast will feature Liam Neeson reprising his role from “The Clone Wars” and “The Phantom Menace, as well as Janina Gavankar as Ahsoka’s mother Pav-ti. Other “Star Wars” characters featured in the series include Bail Organa, Mace Windu, Yaddle and Ponda Baba.

The show is the first of two upcoming series created by Filoni starring Ahsoka; the second, a live-action limited series titled “Ahsoka,” will premiere next year. Rosario Dawson stars as the live-action character, after making her debut in Season 2 of “The Mandalorian.” The series will feature several additional “Star Wars” animated characters making their live-action debuts, including the “Star Wars: Rebels” characters Sabine Wren (played by Natasha Liu Bordizzo), Hera Syndulla and Chopper.

Watch the first trailer below.

