Virginia State

A Virginia man thought he won $600 on a scratch-off. When he went to cash it in officials told him it was actually $1 million.

By Taylor Ardrey
 3 days ago
  • A Virginia man learned that he won $1 million while attempting to turn in a $600 prize.
  • Jose Flores Velasquez learned about his prize from employees at the lottery customer service center.
  • He told lottery officials that he might open a business with his new fortune.

A Virginia man was met with a major surprise when he went to redeem what he thought was merely a $600 lottery prize but later learned that he actually won $1 million, state officials said.

Jose Flores Velasquez purchased the 20X the Money scratch-off ticket from a grocery store in Annadale after work, per the Virginia Lottery on Tuesday.

When he arrived at the lottery company's customer service center, Velasquez was informed that his ticket was worth more than he had expected.

"He had the choice of taking the full $1 million prize over 30 years or a one-time cash option of $759,878 before taxes," lottery officials said. "He chose the cash option. The store receives a $10,000 bonus from the Virginia Lottery for selling the winning ticket."

According to officials, Velasquez may open a business with the prize money. The odds of winning the top prize is 1 in 1,754,400.

Previously a lucky man from Charlottesville won $132,000 in less than two months earlier this year by purchasing 264 winning lottery tickets. In July, a man from Helirco t ook home 250,000 by using numbers that he saw in his dream to play the lottery.

Comments / 1081

Dave Taylor
3d ago

i dont believe in taxes if the states cant afford to pay the full amount then they shouldnt offer it just another way for the government to steal our money

Reply(125)
508
cactus jack
3d ago

Take the cash, put 20% aside for taxes, and invest the rest. Build generational wealth for you and your family. Congrats to you man.

Reply(54)
422
Lanna Mama
3d ago

I had a friend that won a million. bought a bunch of cars but blew thru the cash...had started a renovation of home with second floor added to his ranch home. had vehicles repoed and never finished his home remodel... don't go that route..all spent in under a year. couldn't even afford to have vehicles registered and none had insurance... a fool and his money

Reply(36)
211
