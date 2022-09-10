Read full article on original website
L.A. Weekly
1 Dead in Traffic Crash on Lawrence Expressway [Santa Clara, CA]
SANTA CLARA, CA (September 13, 2022) – Early Saturday morning, a traffic crash on Lawrence Expressway left one person dead, police said. According to authorities, on September 10th, at around 6:55 a.m. they received reports of a major traffic accident in the area. Furthermore, one person was pronounced dead...
Lassen County News
Unidentified reckless driver killed in 395 crash
An unidentified man driving a 2008 Nissan was killed when he collided head-on with a 2018 Tesla on Highway 395 just south of Old Milford Road about 9:04 p.m. xxx Sept. 9. According to a statement from the California Highway Patrol, Zhang Xiaoming, 50, and Li Zhi, 50, both of Fremont, California, suffered major injuries and were air-lifted to Renown Medical Center in Reno, Nevada.
L.A. Weekly
Rider Killed in Motorcycle Crash on Interstate 880 [San Jose, CA]
Motorcycle Accident near Bascom Avenue Resulted in Fatality. The fatal two-vehicle crash happened around 4:10 p.m. along northbound I-880 near Bascom Avenue. According to the investigators, a motorcyclist was riding a 2013 Harley-Davidson Road Glide on the northbound I-880 off-ramp at a high rate of speed. He failed to negotiate a curve and continued straight, colliding with a 2020 Ford F-150 in the northbound lanes of Bascom Avenue. The impact of the collision seriously injured the motorcyclist.
NBC Bay Area
Caught on Camera: Mountain Lion Spotted Near Downtown San Mateo
A security camera captured a mountain lion strolling through a neighborhood just outside downtown San Mateo early Tuesday morning. Police said the big cat was spotted at about 12:15 a.m. in the Arroyo Court area, which is located right off El Camino Real to the west of downtown. The mountain...
Oakland student charged for accidentally shooting 13-year-old at school, police say
Oakland police say that a 12-year-old Madison Park Academy student accidentally shot a 13-year-old boy on Aug. 29. The 12-year-old has been charged and the victim has been released from the hospital.
1 Person Died In A Motor Vehicle Accident In Pleasanton (Pleasanton, CA)
According to the officials, a motor vehicle accident was reported in Pleasanton on Saturday. The officials stated the crash happened at around 5:46 a.m. on northbound Interstate [..]
KTVU FOX 2
Heavy police activity shuts down 2 lanes on Highway 4 near Antioch
A reported crash and heavy police presence has shut down two lanes of westbound Highway 4 near Antioch. The Hillcrest off-ramp has also been closed, and a Sig Alert has been issued.
L.A. Weekly
Woman Dead, 2 Hospitalized after Car Crash on Dennison Street [Oakland, CA]
40-Year-Old Woman Dies, Child Injured in Auto Accident near Embarcadero. The incident happened around 12:12 p.m., on the 1900 block of Dennison Street near Embarcadero on September 3rd. For reasons under investigation, a man lost control of a vehicle and collided with a parked semi-truck. Upon impact, the 40-year-old female...
L.A. Weekly
One Dead after Pedestrian Crash on Lombard Street [San Francisco, CA]
Pedestrian Fatally Struck in Deadly Collision on Steiner Street. The fatal collision occurred around 5:20 a.m., in the area of Steiner Street and Lombard Street. However, the circumstances surrounding the crash still remain unclear. Due to the extent of injuries sustained, medics pronounced the pedestrian dead at the scene. However,...
CHP investigating shooting on Highway 4 in Oakley
(KRON) — California Highway Patrol detectives assigned to the Golden State Division are investigating a shooting that occurred early Monday on Highway 4 in Contra Costa County. The CHP’s Golden Gate Communication Center was notified of a freeway shooting involving two vehicles at around 5:30 a.m. Monday. The incident occurred near State Route 160. The […]
Shootout at East Bay marijuana warehouse critically injures 2
Two people are in critical condition following a shootout at an East Bay marijuana grow operation on Sunday morning. An investigation remains ongoing.
eastcountytoday.net
1 Shot in Freeway Shooting on Highway 4 Near Hillcrest in Antioch
At 5:36 am Monday, Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a gunshot victim at the eBART station in the City of Antioch. The incident occurred on Westbound Highway 4 at Hillcrest. It was reported that a road rage incident resulted in a shooting that involved four vehicles. At least one person was struck in the gunfire.
UPDATE: Crashes, shooting cause long delays on westbound Highway 4
BRENTWOOD (CBS SF) – Two car crashes and a possible road rage shooting on Highway 4 d all westbound lanes of the highway during the morning commute Monday.The California Highway Patrol first reported an injury crash near Sand Creek Rd. around 6:25 a.m. The crash shut down all four westbound lanes of Highway 4.Traffic was diverted off to Sand Creek Rd. Commuters were advised to expect delays and to use alternate routes to avoid the area. It was one of three traffic incidents on Highway 4 causing community issues Monday morning. Two westbound lanes were blocked near Hillcrest Avenue in Antioch due to police activity, believed to be a road rage shooting. CHP officers said they were investigating the incident, which possibly started on city streets.Around 7 a.m., the CHP reported that all lanes on westbound Highway 4 had reopened but traffic issues remained.This story will be updated.
Fire burns home in Pleasant Hill neighborhood
PLEASANT HILL -- Fire swept through a home in Pleasant Hill Monday afternoon before firefighters were able to extinguish it.The Contra Costa County Fire Protection District (Con Fire) tweeted just after 4 p.m. that the fire burned a home on Sylvia Drive south of Taylor Blvd. and west of Shirley Drive. Con Fire said the fire was contained to a single residence, and structure protection was provided to neighboring homes. No one was hurt and the cause of the fire was still being investigated.
eastcountytoday.net
Traffic Crash Shuts Down Westbound Highway 4 Shutdown at Sand Creek
At 5:00 am Monday, the Contra Costa County Fire Protection District responded to a report of a vehicle crash at Westbound Highway 4 near Sand Creek Road. The crash resulted in the roadway being blocked and debris in the roadway. CHP has requested the roadway be shutdown. CHP Log:. Detail...
NBC Bay Area
Body Found at San Bruno BART Station: Officials
A body was found at the San Bruno BART station Sunday afternoon, officials confirmed. According to an agency spokesperson, "a deceased person was found on the platform" and police do not suspect any foul play. The coroner has been called to the station to continue investigation and a SamTrans bus...
KTVU FOX 2
Car plows through Oakland bike party
A group of Bay Area cyclists were shaken after someone drove a car through their Friday night gathering. Cellphone video shows the vehicle plow through the riders without stopping or yielding.
One dead, two injured after Santa Clara DUI crash
SANTA ROSA, Calif. (KRON) — A woman was killed and two men were seriously injured in a crash early Saturday morning in Santa Clara, according to police. The Santa Clara Police Department believes alcohol and/or drugs were a factor in the crash. Police were called to the intersection of Lawrence Expressway and Poinciana Drive at […]
marinlocalnews.com
Marin 911: Man roots in trash; says he looking for his ‘underground base’
Underground Lair: A homeless man was stopped on Bee Street for rummaging through the trash. He said he wasn’t rummaging for trash but looking for his “underground base.” Police told him to stop rummaging through the trash. Sleeper: A homeless man slept on the sidewalk by the...
Authorities investigating possible shooting on Hwy 4 in Antioch, police say
Authorities are investigating a possible shooting in Antioch, police said.
