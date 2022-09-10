Wildfire east of Missoula burning 400 acres

MISSOULA - A wildfire east of Missoula in the Rock Creek area has now burned 400 acres, according to the Saturday update.

The lightning-caused Solomon Fire is burning in the Welcome Creek Wilderness approximately six miles south of the Rock Creek exit off Interstate 90.

The blaze — which was first reported on Aug. 24 — is near Solomon Mountain in upper Solomon Creek, two miles southwest of the Spring Creek Trailhead.

MTN News

Fire managers report the fire continues to slowly grow and exhibit moderate-active fire behavior, primarily on the eastern and the northern flanks of the fire.

The blaze is continuing to slowly burn below Solomon Mountain in heavy dead and down fuels.

Emergency trail closures are in place for public safety:

Solomon Ridge Trail #142, from milepost 0.0 at Solomon Ridge Trailhead to milepost 4.2 at its junction with Trail #232.

Welcome-Sawmill Saddle Trail #232, from milepost 0.0 at its junction with Trail #142 to milepost 5.4.

Sawmill Ridge Trail #178, from milepost 0.0 at Sawmill Fishing Access to milepost 6.4 at its junction with Trail #232.

Welcome Mountain Trailhead

No structures or infrastructure are threatened at this time.