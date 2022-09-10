ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Deadline

Lindsay Lohan’s Netflix Rom-Com ‘Irish Wish’ Adds Ed Speleers, Alexander Vlahos, Ayesha Curry, Elizabeth Tan & Jane Seymour

Netflix has started rounding out the cast for its Lindsay Lohan-led romantic comedy Irish Wish, with Ed Speleers (Outlander), Alexander Vlahos (Sanditon), Ayesha Curry (A Black Lady Sketch Show), Elizabeth Tan (Emily in Paris) and Jane Seymour (The Kominsky Method) signing on for roles. The film from director Janeen Damian (Falling for Christmas) picks up with Maddie as the love of her life gets engaged to her best friend, watching as she puts her feelings aside to be a bridesmaid at their wedding in Ireland. Days before the pair are set to marry, Maddie makes a spontaneous wish for true love, only to...
SFGate

Damien Chazelle’s ‘Babylon’ Trailer Showcases Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie in Scandalous Story of Golden Age Hollywood

Damien Chazelle is returning to the twilight of Hollywood’s silent era in his newest film “Babylon.”. Starring Brad Pitt and Margot Robbie, “Babylon” is set in the late 1920s and captures the film industry’s transition from silent films to “talkies” due to the invention of synchronized sound. Pitt plays a silent film star during the time, and Robbie is a Roaring ’20s icon. As Hollywood shifts around them, they are forced to grapple with an evolving industry.
SFGate

Showtime Announces ‘The Lincoln Project’ Docuseries

Showtime has announced “The Lincoln Project,” a forthcoming documentary following the members of the super PAC amid the 2020 election and after. Directed by Fisher Stevens (“Dirty Money”) and Karim Amer (“The Vow”), the five-part docuseries explores how the Lincoln Project, the fastest-growing super PAC in America made up of a veteran group of former GOP operatives and strategists, accepted the duty of “saving democracy” in their plot to defeat their own party’s sitting president.
Deadline

Roybal Film & Television Production Magnet Fund: Amazon, Disney, Fox, NBCUni, Paramount & WBD Commit $4M+ To School

Amazon Studios, Disney, Fox Corporation, NBCUniversal/Telemundo Enterprises, Paramount, and Warner Bros. Discovery have signed on as Founding Partners of the Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet Fund, which was established by George Clooney, Grant Heslov and Creative Artists Agency’s Bryan Lourd, to support The Roybal Film and Television Production Magnet, a specialized academy created to drive transformational change across the industry by building a more inclusive pipeline of historically underrepresented college- and career-ready students pursuing below-the-line careers in film and television. These studios join previously announced founding partner THE HISTORY Channel/A&E Networks, along with Netflix and Sony Pictures Entertainment, in committing...
SFGate

‘Property Brothers’ Drew and Jonathan Scott Sign New Three-Year Deal at HGTV (EXCLUSIVE)

Following a multi-platform bidding war, “Property Brothers” stars Drew and Jonathan Scott have signed a new exclusive multi-year deal with their longtime home HGTV. Under the three-year talent pact, the twins with a gift for renovation and real estate will produce more episodes of both “Property Brothers: Forever Home” and “Celebrity IOU.” Through their Scott Brothers Entertainment banner, the Scotts will also develop more exclusive home-related series and digital content in partnership with the Warner Bros. Discovery brand.
