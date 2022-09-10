Read full article on original website
First Alert Weather: Cool with more chances of wet weather
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The umbrella came in handy on Saturday as light to pockets of moderate rain fell in the region. A stationary front is draped from southwest to northeast across the Badger State and will only shift a little to the east over the next 12 to 24 hours. The light rain will taper off Saturday evening from Wausau and Marshfield to the north and west, while light rain or showers will continue for points to the southeast Saturday night. Lows overnight into Sunday morning in the upper 40s in the Northwoods to the low 50s in Central Wisconsin.
Rhinelander supper club evacuated in Friday night fire
An historic Rhinelander supper club was damaged in a kitchen fire, sending patrons and staff into the parking lot on a busy Friday night. The Al Gen Dinner Club, 3428 North Faust Lake Road, Rhinelander, has been a northwoods staple for decades. But just before 8 p.m. Friday, firefighters were called to the restaurant after flames were seen from the kitchen area. Officials from Pine Lake Fire say crews attacked the fire from inside, stopping the flames from spreading to the dining area and bar.
3 Towns in Wisconsin That Are A Must Visit For A Weekend Getaway
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from the TrivagoMagazine website and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some amazing towns for a weekend getaway in Wisconsin, you might want to consider the following places.
WISN
Wisconsin DOT exploring cable barriers after truckers killed in head-on crossover crash on I-43
The cause of a fatal crash in Ozaukee County Thursday evening remains under investigation. A northbound truck, driven by 50-year-old Milton Christensen of Suring, Wisconsin crossed the median around 6:30pm Thursday on I-43, just south of Belgium. The semi drove head on into a southbound truck driven by 69-year-old Richard Wysocki of Wausaukee, Wisconsin. Both men were killed.
WSAW
Fire damages popular Rhinelander area supper club
RHINELANDER, Wis. (WSAW) - No one was injured following a fire at Al Gen Dinner Club on Friday night. Firefighters responded just before 8 p.m. The supper club is located on North Faust Lake Road in the town of Pelican. When crews arrived they found flames coming from the kitchen....
UPMATTERS
Major semi-truck crash on I-43 leaves two dead from northern Wisconsin
BELGIUM, Wis. (WFRV) – Two truck drivers from northern Wisconsin are dead following a head-on collision on I-43 in the Town of Belgium on Thursday. According to a release, Milton Christensen, 50, from Suring was traveling north on I-43 when his semi-truck left the roadway, traveling through the interstate median at around 6:35 p.m.
wpr.org
ATV/UTV ridership in Wisconsin, illegal driving
A trail in Pembine, Wisconsin remains closed after a UTV/ATV driver apparently went off the trail and caused more than $25,000 in damages to an area golf course. A DNR recreation warden talks reckless driving and safety. We also explore the challenges and benefits of expanding ATV trails. Wisconsin Public...
Five fishing spots in Wisconsin that are considered the best in the state
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from PlanetWare and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're looking for some great fishing spots in Wisconsin, you might want to consider stopping by one of the following locations.
WJFW-TV
Lincon County Sheriff's Office looking for a stolen speed limit sign
LINCOLN COUNTY (WJFW) - The Lincoln County Sheriff's Office is asking for the public's help regarding a stolen street sign. A 45 mph speed limit sign was stolen sometime between Sept. 10 and Sept. 12 near Somo Dam Dr. and County Rd. CC. The sign is approximately four feet by...
Fox11online.com
Man's appeal in 1976 Marinette County campground murders continues after his death
(WLUK) – Even though Raymand Vannieuwenhoven has died, the appeal of his conviction for the 1976 murders at a Marinette County campground continues. Ellen Mathys and David Schuldes were murdered at McClintock County Park happened in 1976. The case unsolved more than four decades In 2019, a DNA sample from evidence at the crime scene was determined to be from a particular family. After samples tested from Raymand Vannieuwenhoven’s brothers weren’t a match, a sample from him -- obtained from a licked envelope for a survey on a phony police performance filled out by Raymand -- was a match, according to the complaint.
WJFW-TV
Man charged in fatal Langlade County crash to have initial appearance adjourned
LANGLADE COUNTY (WJFW) - The man charged in the hit and run death from June, had his initial appearance adjourned Monday, to allow him more time to get an attorney. Cory Hansen, 30, is facing four felony charges including first-degree reckless homicide, homicide by intoxicated use of vehicle, hit and run-involve death and battery or threat to judge, prosecutor or law enforcement officer.
Speedway Digest
