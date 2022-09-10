ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Philadelphia, PA

Comments / 0

 

Local
Pennsylvania Crime & Safety
Philadelphia, PA
Crime & Safety
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Overbrook, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
fox29.com

Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say

WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
WILMINGTON, DE
fox29.com

Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
phl17.com

West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach

Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
qudach.com

14-year-old charged with murder

PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials said a shade weapon was utilized successful the shooting that killed a recreation halfway worker. The shooting happened Friday astatine the Mill Creek rec halfway connected the 4700 artifact of Brown Street astir 1:30 p.m. Police said Tiffany Fletcher, 41, was caught successful the crossfire...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
fox29.com

Police: Man shot in broad daylight and killed in SW Philadelphia

SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 24-year-old man is dead after someone shot him in the head in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 12th District officers were called to the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 4:30, on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man...
PHILADELPHIA, PA

