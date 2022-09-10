Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pennsylvania Rapper PnB Rock's girlfriend blamed for risking his safety, LAPD says post may have led to his killingVictorPhiladelphia, PA
Philadelphia is Preparing for Busses of Migrants From TexasTom HandyPhiladelphia, PA
High-tech grocery store chain opens new location in PennsylvaniaKristen WaltersBroomall, PA
Fall Fun Activities at the PHS Pop Up Gardens in Manayunk and on South StreetMarilyn JohnsonPhiladelphia, PA
5 Must-Try Foods if You're Visiting Pennsylvania [Food & Drink]Melissa FrostPennsylvania State
Related
50-year-old man shot multiple times in Ogontz alleyway
Police say a 50-year-old man was shot multiple times in an alleyway.
fox29.com
Suspect identified in West Philadelphia hit-and-run crash that injured man, three children
PHILADELPHIA - Police are searching for a day worker who they say stole a truck and crashed into four people, including three children, outside a Philadelphia auto repair store earlier this month. Investigators say the suspect, identified by police as a man around 50-years-old name Dre, was picked up with...
fox29.com
Teenager in custody after gunshot fired inside Philadelphia mall, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say a teenage boy is in custody after an argument lead to a gunshot being fired inside a busy Philadelphia outlet mall on Tuesday night. Police responded to the Fashion District on 9th and Market street around 6:30 p.m. after an officer reported hearing a gunshot. Inspector...
fox29.com
Teens charged in traffic cone beating death of 73-year-old man due in court Wednesday
PHILADELPHIA - Two teenagers charged in the brutal killing of a 73-year-old man who was attacked by a group of teen in June are set to appear in court Wednesday. Richard Jones and Gamara Mosely, both 14 years old, are charged with third-degree murder and conspiracy after turning themselves into authorities earlier this summer.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox29.com
Man, 30, shot and killed in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Wilmington Police are investigating a shooting that left one man dead on Tuesday afternoon. Authorities say that at around 3:39 p.m., officers responded to the 2300 block of North Pine Street for reports of a shooting. Upon arrival, police say they located a 30-year-old man with a...
fox29.com
Police: Man found shot and killed inside vehicle in Southwest Philadelphia, arrest made
PHILADELPHIA - A homicide investigation is underway after police say a man was shot to death in Southwest Philadelphia over the weekend. The 34-year-old victim was reportedly found inside a vehicle at 61st Street and Baltimore Avenue Sunday night. Police say he was suffering from s gunshot wound to the...
fox29.com
Boy, 13, wounded after being shot in West Philadelphia, police say
WEST PHILADELPHIA - A 13-year-old boy is recovering after he was shot in West Philadelphia. Authorities say the shooting happened Sunday afternoon, about 4 p.m., at North 58th and Vine Streets. The boy was shot one time in the groin, officials say. MORE LOCAL HEADLINES. He was taken by police...
fox29.com
Police: Man sought after construction worker shooting erupts on the job in North Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Police are asking for the public's help to identify a suspect after an argument escalated into a shooting last month. The incident began when two construction workers reportedly got into a verbal dispute on the 3400 block of Westmoreland Street on August 26. Police say one of the...
IN THIS ARTICLE
fox29.com
Police: Two hurt in "rolling shoot out" between cars in Philadelphia
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities say two people were hurt when a shooter inside a moving vehicle unleashed a hail of gunfire into another car Tuesday night in Philadelphia's Olney section. Inspector D.F. Pace told reporters police were called to Einstein Medical Center around 7:30 p.m. after two gunshot wound victims arrived...
Man shot after allegedly pointing gun at officers, Philadelphia police say
Police were responding to a disturbance at the apartment complex when shots were fired.
phl17.com
West Philadelphia fatal shooting: Woman shot multiple times in the stomach
Philadelphia (WPHL)- On Friday, a woman was fatally shot multiple times in West Philadelphia. ‘The incident happened on the 800 block of Moss Street just before 1:30 pm. According to police, a 40-year-old woman was shot multiple times in the body. Police rushed her to Penn Presbyterian Medical Center , where she was pronounced dead at 7:02 pm.
phl17.com
Woman critically injured after she was stabbed in the stomach in West Philadelphia
Philadelphia (WPHL)- A woman is fighting for her life after she was stabbed by an unknown person in West Philadelphia Sunday. The incident happened on the 61st and Ludlow Streets just after 6:00 am. According to police, a 36-year-old woman was stabbed once in the abdomen. Medics transported the victim...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
fox29.com
Two women targeted by armed carjackers in Upper Darby neighborhood, police say
PHILADELPHIA - Authorities in a Philadelphia suburb are warning residents about a pair of armed carjackers after two incidents last week, including the gunpoint robbery of a senior woman. The Upper Darby Police Department said the first theft happened on the 500 block of Wilde Avenue early Thursday morning. Two...
fox29.com
Shooting victim speaks out about the life-changing bullet that hit his spine
PHILADELPHIA - In the midst of the city's ongoing gun violence crisis, the shooting victims themselves often get forgotten about. Shooting victims face a lifelong battle as they recover from physical and emotional wounds and for some victims, their lives are forever changed. Doctors told Kareem Tighlman that he'd never...
Philadelphia police: Man found shot to death inside vehicle involved in crash
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Philadelphia police are investigating a car crash and deadly shooting in Cobbs Creek. The crash happened around 11:45 p.m. Sunday on Baltimore Avenue between 60th and 61st Streets.There were two vehicles involved.Police say a man was found shot to death inside one of those vehicles.
qudach.com
14-year-old charged with murder
PHILADELPHIA (WPVI) -- Philadelphia officials said a shade weapon was utilized successful the shooting that killed a recreation halfway worker. The shooting happened Friday astatine the Mill Creek rec halfway connected the 4700 artifact of Brown Street astir 1:30 p.m. Police said Tiffany Fletcher, 41, was caught successful the crossfire...
fox29.com
Police: Man shot in broad daylight and killed in SW Philadelphia
SOUTHWEST PHILADELPHIA - A 24-year-old man is dead after someone shot him in the head in Southwest Philadelphia. Officials say 12th District officers were called to the 2100 block of Cemetery Avenue Sunday afternoon, just before 4:30, on the report of a shooting. When officers arrived, they found the man...
fox29.com
Video shows moments before Philadelphia teen is gunned down in suspected targeted shooting
PHILADELPHIA - The heartbroken father of a Philadelphia teen who police say was targeted by a shooter while walking a dog with a friend is demanding justice as investigators hunt for her killer. Paul Johnson called the fatal shooting of his daughter, Teryn, "overwhelming" a day after police say she...
fox29.com
Suspect accused of stabbing man at Bucks County Wawa sought by police, authorities say
BENSALEM TOWNSHIP, Pa. - Officers with the Bensalem Township Police Department are searching for a man accused of stabbing someone at a Bucks County Wawa. According to police, an arrest warrant has been obtained for Stanley Wilson on attempted homicide and related charges. Authorities say he assaulted and stabbed a...
fox29.com
Watch: Video shows suspected targeted shooting of teen girl in North Philadelphia
New video shows the moments before police say a 17-year-old girl was shot to death while out walking a dog with a friend. Police believe the victim, identified by family members as Teryn, was targeted by a shooter who remains on the loose.
Comments / 0