Hopkins County, TX

easttexasradio.com

Sulphur Springs ISD Board Briefs 9.12.22

A regular meeting of the Sulphur Springs ISD school board was held on Monday,. Two people from the public requested to address the Board. Presentation of Professional Development Plan for 2022-2023 by Lisa Robinson. Presentation re: HB 3 Board Outcome Goals by Michael Lamb. ACTION ITEMS. Along with routine matters,...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Roger Dale Case

A funeral service for Roger Dale Case, age 69, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Thursday, September 15, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home Chapel with Bro. Larry Cox officiating. Interment will follow at North Hopkins Cemetery with Mike Norton, Jesse Hull, Darian Chaney, Tony Case, Matt Allen, and Robert Smith serving as pallbearers. Honorary pallbearers will be The Owners and Employees of Vititow Trucking, Michael Case, and Edward Sullivan. Visitation will be held from 6 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, September 14, 2022, at West Oaks Funeral Home.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Shots Fired Call Results In Pursuit, At Least 3 Arrests

A call reporting shots fired on Calvert Street in Sulphur Springs resulted in a pursuit and at least three arrests — a Malakoff woman on a felony charge, and Sulphur Springs and Commerce men on misdemeanor charges, according to arrest reports and officials. Sulphur Springs Police Officers Robble Acosta...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Methamphetamine Found In Fast Food Cup

More than 7 grams of methamphetamine was reportedly found in a fast food cup during an traffic stop late Monday night along I-30 in Hopkins County, according to arrest reports. Hopkins County Sheriff’s Office deputies reported stopping the driver of a white Ford F250 at 11:15 p.m. Sept. 12, 2022,...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
Local
Texas Business
Local
Texas Government
County
Hopkins County, TX
Hopkins County, TX
Government
Hopkins County, TX
Business
KSST Radio

Chamber Connection – Sept. 14

Past cooks have until Friday, Sept. 23, to register for the 53rd Annual Hopkins County Stew. Festival and retain their site from last year. If you have cooked stew in the past or want to for the first time, now is the time to register for Stew Fest, presented by Alliance Bank. The Stew Festival is Saturday, Oct. 22, with Friday night activities, hosted by Bob Evans Foods, will be going on the night before at Buford Park.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Additional Charge Added For Man Jailed Monday For Evading Arrest

An additional charge was added Tuesday afternoon for a Sulphur Springs man jailed on an evading arrest charge Monday, according to arrest reports. A detective advised Sulphur Springs Police Sgt. Brandon Mayes that Dequarian Terran Pitts was scheduled to be at the police department for an interview, and that a felony warrant had been issued for the 22-year-old Sulphur Springs man’s arrest.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
Person
Alan Smith
KSST Radio

Dike Resident Submits Attorney’s Response To Judge’s Letter Regarding Incorporation Petition

Dike resident Kirk Reams Monday morning submitted to Hopkins County Judge Robert Newsom during the public forum portion of the regular Hopkins County Commissioners Court meeting an attorney’s response letter in response to the judge’s letter regarding the incorporation petition submitted to him at a previous meeting. Michele Barnes, another Dike resident, also during public forum at the Sept. 12, 2022, Commissioners Court meeting addressed statements made during the prior court session regarding the community’s outreach efforts regarding the proposed incorporation of the small community of Dike.
DIKE, TX
redfearnrealestate.com

48 County Road 2339, Pittsburg, TX 75686

Perched among the towering trees overlooking deep open waters of Lake Bob Sandlin sits Villa Milla, where indoor and outdoor living spaces all enjoy views of the lake and natural treed lot. Graciously redone with an abundance of natural light throughout, and re-designed for a full house, this lakehouse offers 2 full primary suites with en-suite baths, 2 additional guest bedrooms with shared bath, and a fun half bath. The open great room offers an updated kitchen with quartz counters and a butcher block island, generous dining space, and large family room complete with wood burning fireplace and wood beamed vaulted ceiling. Step out the french doors onto a deck that wraps the back of the home and admire the beautifully landscaped yard, outdoor grilling area with granite work surface, and the multiple lounging areas at different levels as you make your way down to the water. Dive off your own boathouse into the deep water! The fantastic boathouse offers ample storage, granite serving bar, covered and uncovered entertaining areas. If you’re looking for an investment property to VRBO, a second home, or a full time place with a view, look no further! Call today to set up your private showing!
PITTSBURG, TX
easttexasradio.com

Hopkins County Jail Bookings

Hopkins County arrested 62-year-old Fred Lindley, Jr., of Sulphur Springs, on a warrant for Burglary of a Building. His bond is $15,000, and he remains in the Hopkins County Jail. Michael Wayne Putnam. Deputies arrested 47-year-old Michael Wayne Putnam on a Garza County warrant for Violation of Probation for Possession...
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Republicans Rally Around Stump Speakers

Republicans rallied around stump speakers while enjoying homemade ice cream, popcorn and hot dogs Saturday, Sept. 10, 2022, at Hopkins County Civic Center. The prevailing message carried throughout the 2nd Old Time Political Rally hosted by Hopkins County Republican Party was the need to make a big push to get everyone possible to.
HOPKINS COUNTY, TX
KSST Radio

Stephen E. Nelson

A memorial service for Stephen E. Nelson, age 73, of Sulphur Springs, will be held at 2 p.m. Sunday, September 11, 2022, at New Beginnings Fellowship with Bro. Wilton McMorris and Bro. Larry Jordan officiating. Visitation will be held at 1 p.m., prior to service time. Honorary pallbearers will be his many nephews.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Obituary – Kevin Fender

Kevin Fender, age, 67, of Sulphur Springs, Texas, passed away on September 3, 2022, at Christus Mother Frances – Sulphur Springs. Kevin was born on May 2, 1955, in Norco, California, to Harold and Lois Fender. He married Sheila Butler. Kevin worked as an entrepreneur. He loved playing music.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Terry Gene Vance

Terry Vance, age 68 of Sulphur Springs, Texas passed away on September 5, 2022 at Christus Mother Frances – Tyler. Terry was born on November 23, 1953 in Kenent, MO to Perry Stevens and Virginia Faye (Helms) Vance. He was a veteran of the United States Marines. Terry later worked in construction. He loved fishing, being outdoors and cooking.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

Fannie Marie Dial

Fannie Marie Dial was born May 12, 1936, to the late Gurthie Pogue Dial and Sam Dial Sr. She was the 18th of 19 children. She was lovingly known as “Baby Sister,” “Aunt Fannie,” “Mother,” “Ma Dear,” Dear, “Mother-in-Law” and “Princess” by those who loved her. Fannie received her call home on Tuesday, September 6, 2022, from her labor to reward. She was a true servant and worked faithfully until her health failed her and would not allow her to go on. The Blessing in Pastor Harrison ministering online each Sunday allowed her to continue to witness to the Word as it was preached.
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

CHRISTUS Welcomes New Orthopedic Surgeon

Sulphur Springs, Texas – CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs has ONE mission: To Extend the Healing Ministry of Jesus Christ. By Jennifer Heitman, Senior Market Development, CHRISTUS Mother Frances Hospital – Sulphur Springs, [email protected]. New Orthopedic Surgeon. We are excited to welcome to our...
SULPHUR SPRINGS, TX
KSST Radio

