Read full article on original website
Related
Minnesota Home For Sale Includes Underground Cave
There is a home sale in Minnesota that is pretty unique as it includes your very own underground cave. Ever wanted to have your own 'man or woman cave'? Who needs to update a basement when you can use an actual cave. There are pretty some pretty unique houses for sale lately in Minnesota.
Ethan Glynn, newly removed from ventilator, smiles and says "roll tide"
BLOOMINGTON, Minn. -- Family members said Monday that the teenage football player who was paralyzed during a game one week ago has been removed from his ventilator, and promptly said his first words since the accident.A week ago last Friday, 15-year old Ethan Glynn suffered a devastating injury during the season opening football game against Chaska. Ethan's parents have been posting updates through a blog on CaringBridge. On Monday, they posted:We had a quiet weekend filled with lots of football and some much-needed rest. Ethan continues to amaze everyone with his grit and determination. Never have we been so excited to hear the words "roll...
'It all got taken away from me so fast': Blaine senior back on field after serious health scare
BLAINE, Minn. — High school football is off and running again in Minnesota, and no one is happier about that than a senior defensive lineman from Blaine. Andrew Edwards nearly died last year, so now, he's savoring every moment. The problem began with COVID in April of last year....
cannonfallsbeacon.com
Rocket football pitches 50-point shutout at Wabasha-Kellogg
The Randolph Rocket football team jumped on Wabasha-Kellogg early and never looked back as they shut out the Falcons 50-0 on the road Friday night. Senior Collin Otto started the game off with a bang as he returned the opening kickoff for a touchdown. After the Randolph defense forced Wabasha-Kellogg to punt, he returned that punt for a touchdown as well and the Rockets led 13-0 less than 3 minutes into the game.
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
fox9.com
Traffic cam captures moments leading up to the crash that killed former Gopher track athlete
(FOX 9) - A Minnesota Department of Transportation (MnDOT) traffic camera captured the moments leading up to the crash that killed a 25-year-old former Gopher track athlete late last month. Eric Walker was an accomplished and beloved student-athlete who broke track records at high school and colligate levels before graduating...
Injury Crash on Highway 61 in Lake City
Lake City, MN (KROC-AM News) - Two people were injured this afternoon in a two-vehicle crash in Lake City. The State Patrol says the injured man and woman were alone in their vehicles when the crash occurred shortly after 1 PM. 50-year-old Stephanie Schoh of Winona was traveling north on Highway 61 when her car collided with a northbound minivan driven by 72-year-old Dennis Whipple of Zumbro Falls.
WTIP
Woman rescued from BWCA after getting lost, wandering for miles through dense forest
A Minnesota woman is safe after spending a rainy September night lost in the Boundary Waters Canoe Area Wilderness near the Gunflint Trail. 56-year-old Jennifer Fitzer, a resident of Golden Valley, Minn., became lost Thursday, Sept. 8 from her group’s campsite on Rib Lake in the BWCA. This was Fitzer’s first trip to the Boundary Waters, according to her brother, Chuck Fitzer. Chuck spoke with WTIP Sept. 12 about the incident.
13 Minnesota colleges ranked among best in the U.S.
A Minnesota college has made the top 10 list of best national liberal arts colleges in the country. According to the U.S. News and World Report, Carleton College in Northfield was the top-ranked national liberal arts college in the state, and ranked 6th overall nationally out of 220 liberal arts colleges – a rise of 3 places from last year.
IN THIS ARTICLE
Southern Minnesota Man Killed in Fiery Crash Overnight
New Prague, MN (KROC-AM News) - The Scott County Sheriff's Office is indicating that alcohol may have contributed to a deadly and fiery single-vehicle crash early today. Deputies responded to a report of a crash around 12:50 AM along a rural road east of Cedar Lake near New Prague. A news release says they found a pickup truck fully engulfed in flames and the woman near the vehicle.
Semi-Truck Rollover Jams Hwy. 52 Traffic
Cannon Falls, MN (KROC-AM News)- A rollover crash involving a semi-truck is slowing traffic on Hwy. 52 this morning. The crash happened between Cannon Falls and Hampton. MnDOT traffic cameras in the area showed an overturned tanker truck resting in the median at Hwy. 52 and Fisher Ave. The rig has since been returned to an upright position with the help of two tow trucks equipped with cranes.
KIMT
2 with life-threatening injuries following motorcycle crash in SE Minnesota
GOODHUE COUNTY, Minn. - Two people suffered life-threatening injuries following a motorcycle crash Monday night in Goodhue County. The Minnesota State Patrol said Bruce Mcallister, 67, of Eyota, and Sylvia Johnson, 53, of Eagan, were seriously injured during the crash on Highway 52. Mcallister was taken to St. Marys and...
North Minneapolis bar manager says the neighborhood is a 'warzone'
The situation in North Minneapolis has worsened as northside business owners and managers are calling it a “warzone,” saying drugs have flooded the streets.
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Southern Minnesota News
4 injured in Highway 15 crash
Four people were injured Saturday in a crash on Highway 15 when a pickup drove through a stop sign. The crash happened at about 4:40 a.m. The Minnesota State Patrol says the pickup, which was westbound on Sibley Co Rd 8 failed to stop at the stop sign entering Highway 15, then collided in the intersection with an SUV that was northbound on Highway 15.
Minnesota Man Sentenced For Causing Deaths of 11 People
St. Paul, MN (KROC-AM News) - A Twin Cities man has been sentenced to life in prison for his role in the deaths of 11 people across the United States. According to the US Attorney for Minnesota, 31-year-old Aaron Broussard of Hopkins operated an online business called PlanetFoodUSA.net and sold deadly doses of fentanyl to unsuspecting customers who believed they were purchasing a supplement similar to Adderall. 11 of his customers died as a result of overdoses of the synthetic opioid and four others suffered serious bodily injury. It was also alleged that Broussard never warned his customers even after he learned that several had been hospitalized and nearly died.
drydenwire.com
Two-Vehicle Crash In Polk County Results In Fatality
POLK COUNTY -- A two-vehicle crash on Sunday has resulted in a fatality, according to a press release from the Polk County Sheriff's Office. On Sunday, September 11, 2022, at 12:12p, the Polk County Sheriff’s Office Dispatch Center received a call of a 2-car motor vehicle crash on County Road G approximately one-half mile west of 210th St in the Town of Eureka.
Watch Minnesota Police Chase A Suspect Traveling At 120mph
It appeared to be a quiet summer evening in the Twin Cities area for a Washington County sheriff's deputy out on patrol. Then around 2:17 a.m., a suspect driving a Dodge Dart (not the cool old school one, the newer four-cylinder compact model) zooms past the officer doing a reported 120 mph in a 60 mph zone.
Hudson Star-Observer
Former 3M exec pleads no contest to trespass charges
Robert Cesena pleaded no contest to three misdemeanors on Monday, Sept. 12, at the St. Croix County Courthouse, stemming from stalking incidents earlier this year. Judge Scott Needham entered a guilty verdict on all three charges, but Cesena will face no imminent penalties, pending completion of a plan hammered out between Cesena’s attorney and prosecutors.
Twin Cities Target store closed Friday after employee's death
A Target store in the Twin Cities closed early on Friday after an employee experienced a medical emergency, and later died. Target has confirmed that its Northtown store at 8600 Springbrook Drive Northwest in Coon Rapids closed Friday afternoon when "a team member ... experienced a medical event while at work."
WEAU-TV 13
Man arrested after fleeing law enforcement, damaging squad car in Durand
DURAND, Wis. (WEAU) - A man is in custody after leading law enforcement on a chase that spanned about five and a half miles in and around Durand Saturday. According to the Pepin County Sheriff’s Office, 43-year-old Shawn Bauer of Arkansaw was arrested after allegedly striking a squad car with his truck and fleeing.
Speedway Digest
5K+
Followers
16K+
Post
500K+
Views
ABOUT
Speedway Digest is Home to NASCAR news, information, results, points and MORE!https://www.speedwaydigest.com
Comments / 0