Feuding William and Harry reunite to thank crowds mourning Queen Elizabeth

Feuding royal brothers Prince William and Prince Harry publicly reunited Saturday amid global mourning for their grandmother, Queen Elizabeth II.

The two princes and their wives – Kate, the new Princess of Wales, and Meghan Markle, the Duchess of Sussex — strolled together outside Windsor Castle to thank the crowds that had gathered there to offer sympathy and to view the mounds of bouquets and balloons left by well-wishers.

William, who now holds his father’s title of Prince of Wales and his status as heir to the throne, invited his estranged brother to join him in the brief walkabout, The Post has learned.

The waiting throng erupted in whoops and cheers as the four royals, all in black, emerged from black limousines and walked toward the palace’s opened gates.

Meghan, wearing a boat-neck black dress with a flowing skirt, clutched her husband’s hand tightly as the foursome strolled out to view the array of flowers, notes, and miniature flags.

They then spent nearly an hour shaking hands, accepting flowers, and speaking at length with overjoyed fans who had waited hours in hopes of catching a glimpse of them.

“Oh, it was worth it,” Amanda Goldsmith told the BBC. “I shook William and Catherine’s hands. She is so beautiful and was lovely. She spoke to me for ages. I told them I was sorry for their loss and she said ‘It’s just not the same at the castle without the Queen’.”

The family’s united front came just hours after their father, King Charles III, was formally named Great Britain’s new monarch in a rare meeting of the nation’s Accession Council – and two days after he allegedly banned his difficult daughter-in-law from the queen’s deathbed.

Charles “made it very, very clear Meghan would not be welcome,” a royal source told The Sun.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex were originally planning to travel together to see the Queen earlier this week, Page Six reported – but news soon broke that Harry would be traveling to Balmoral, the royal family’s Scottish retreat, solo.