Man arrested following armed robbery at a Dollar General in Youngsville

Police continue to investigate an armed robbery that took place at a store in Youngsville Friday night.

On September 9, 2022, at 9:24 pm a man identified by police as 25-year-old Kendell Javone Onezine, entered the Dollar General, fired one round from his weapon and ordered all customers inside the store to get on the ground. The Onezine then stole items and cash from the customers, according to Youngsville Police Chief Rickey Boudreaux.

Onezine ordered the store clerk to open the safe and register to remove all the cash.

Police said Onezine exited the store and ran to a vehicle that was parked at the business. While Onezine was running to the vehicle, he fired one round at a person parked in the parking lot. He fled the scene traveling north on Louisiana Highway 89.

Onezine was followed by the witness in the parking lot, and a license plate was obtained, Boudreaux stated.

Chief Boudreaux said the witness who followed the suspect was the same person who was shot at in the parking lot by the suspect.

Onezine was later located and arrested by Youngsville Police on the following:

Simple criminal damage to property; bond $1,500.

Armed robbery; bond $75,000.

