Leon County, FL

FDOT releases Big Bend Traffic advisory for week of Sept. 11

By Florida Department of Transportation
 3 days ago
Drivers will encounter traffic disruptions on the following state roads in the Big Bend area as crews perform construction and maintenance activities.

Leon County:

  • Orange Avenue/Lake Bradford Road (State Road (S.R.) 371) Resurfacing from Rankin Avenue to Stadium Drive – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures on the following roads:
    • Orange Avenue from Capital Circle Southeast to Lake Bradford Road Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for paving operations.
    • Lake Bradford Road from Stadium Drive to Springhill Road Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16 from 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. for signalization operations.

Liberty County:

  • County Road (C.R.) 67 Yellow Creek Bridge Replacement North of Liberty Farms Road – Traffic on C.R. 67 at Yellow Creek Bridge has been shifted to the temporary bridge structure as crews begin work on the new permanent bridge. Please use caution when driving traveling through the work zone.

Wakulla County:

  • U.S. 98 Resurfacing from East of U.S. 319 (Crawfordville Highway) to West of the Wakulla River Bridge – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures Monday, Sept. 12 through Friday, Sept. 16 from 7:30 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. for striping operations.
  • U.S. 98 Coastal Highway Bike Path – Motorists may encounter intermittent lane closures between Tower Road and Chattahoochee Street Monday, Sept. 12 through Thursday, Sept. 15 from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. The westbound lane will be closed to allow the crew to construct the boardwalk. This work will require flagmen to direct drivers through the work zone, please use caution when traveling in this area.

County
#Fdot#The Big Bend#Construction Maintenance#Big Bend Traffic#Coastal Highway Bike Path
WTXL ABC 27 News

WTXL ABC 27 News

