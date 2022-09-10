ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Christian Slater Revealed As Part Of ‘Willow’ Cast, New Trailer Unveiled – D23

By Denise Petski
 4 days ago
Christian Slater will be seen in Willow , Disney+’s upcoming live-action series based on the 1988 fantasy film directed by Ron Howard. Slater’s casting was revealed today during Disney’s D23 Expo in Anaheim.

No details on his role were shared other than a “character aiding in quest,” and a friend of Madmartigan.

“I love the fantasy, the sci-fi, just getting to be a part of this show was, I will be honest with you an absolute dream come true,” said Slater. “This was a very fun character, we got to have some improve, ad-libs we came up with stuff on the spot which was fun,” he added.

Ellie Bamber, Ruby Cruz, Erin Kellyman, Amer Chadha-Patel and Tony Revolori star alongside Warwick Davis, who is reprising his title role as Willow Ufgood, a reluctant farmer who plays a critical role in protecting a special baby from a tyrannical queen who vows to destroy her and take over the world.

Joanne Whalley, who portrayed Sorsha, in the film, also returns to reprise her role in the series, reuniting with Davis.

The series, which picks up years after the events of the movie, introduces new characters and is set in a world where brownies, sorcerers, trolls and other mystical creatures flourish. An unlikely group of heroes set off on a dangerous quest to places far beyond their home, where they must face their inner demons and come together to save their world.

No additional details about the series’ storyline have been released, though according to circulated casting information for the series, it revolves around a group on a mission to save a kidnapped prince.

The new incarnation comes from Jonathan Kasdan, who wrote the pilot and serves as co-showrunner alongside Wendy Mericle; Howard and writer Bob Dolman. Kathleen Kennedy and Michelle Rejwan are also executive producers.

Kasdan also spoke with Deadline after the show’s panel, teasing a possible upcoming crossover “from the Ted Lasso universe.”

Watch the official trailer below.

