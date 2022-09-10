Read full article on original website
Related
foxbaltimore.com
City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
Wbaltv.com
Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run
LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
foxbaltimore.com
'Nothing stops a bullet like a job'| Educator says Baltimore youth murders tied to schools
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Baltimore City is seeing a sharp increase in young people, school-aged kids, being murdered. This year is one of the worst in recent memory. A former charter school operator, who taught the most recent victim, says there’s only one solution. “The day that this happened,...
Community discussion on solutions for squeegee workers kicks off in West Baltimore Tuesday
BALTIMORE -- Community members with a vested interest in finding solutions and resources for the young people who conduct squeegee work on Baltimore's street corners will convene at a church in West Baltimore this evening, according to city officials.The talk session is part of Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative. It is slated to take place at the New Shiloh Baptist Church in the 2100 block of North Monroe Street between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., city officials said.The squeegee team is led by Deputy Mayor of Equity, Health and Human Services Faith Leach, T. Rowe Price Foundation President John Brothers,...
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
8 Best School Districts in Maryland
A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
Llama Drama: Animal Euthanized After Being Beaten On Baltimore Farm: Report
A popular llama who has been a staple at a Maryland farm for years had to be put down after being severely beaten during an unexplained attack, according to a report from WBAL. “Skippy” suffered three broken legs and multiple compound fractures, the report states, with two completely shattered, prompting...
Wbaltv.com
End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead
ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
baltimorefishbowl.com
The Grand Baltimore, closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen Sept. 22
Another downtown landmark that became dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming back to life. The Grand Baltimore, an ornate wedding and catered-events facility at 225 N. Charles St., will have a grand reopening on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by networking and cocktails with members of the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce.
IN THIS ARTICLE
foxbaltimore.com
EMS worker threatens to drive ambulance into Inner Harbor in fire scanner audio
BALTIMORE (WBFF) — It’s Baltimore City Fire Department radio traffic between an EMT and fire communications making the rounds on social media, that ends with a threat and speaks to a serious problem within the department. “For the third time we told you we are out of service,”...
NBC Washington
1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities
One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
Bay Net
Southern Maryland Police Mourn The Death Of Charles County Correctional Officer
LA PLATA, Md. — Across Southern Maryland, police departments and the community mourned the sudden passing of a Charles County Correctional Officer. At about 4:15 a.m. on September 12, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a motorcycle crash in the area.
Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting
BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
WTOP
1 stabbed in fight at music festival in Prince George’s Co.
Police in Prince George’s County say one person was stabbed and three others hurt in a fight that broke out during a music festival in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Catracho Fest 2022, a music festival celebrating Honduras’ Independence Day.
UMD Students Were Devastated When Their Late-Night Calzone Spot Closed. Now, It’s Coming Back.
For around 20 years, students at the University of Maryland flocked to Route 1 in College Park after nights out for dinner plate-sized calzones from the beloved local storefront of Columbus-based franchise D.P. Dough. The restaurant’s reliable, yet creative handheld cuisine (we’re talking tater tots inside calzones, here) was a source of great comfort and pride to Terps of every age.
bethesdamagazine.com
How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good
I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
PhillyBite
Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland
- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
Bay Net
Hogan Joins Make-A-Wish For Tree House Ribbon Cutting For 6-Year-Old Cancer Fighter
ANNAPOLIS, Md. – Governor Larry Hogan today took part in a special tree house ribbon cutting ceremony in Glen Arm with Make-a-Wish Mid-Atlantic for six-year-old Kalli, who has spent the last two years in treatment for leukemia at Johns Hopkins Hospital in Baltimore City. “During my own cancer battle,...
7 Best Colleges and Universities in Maryland
Maryland is also known as America in Miniature. This is thanks to its diverse geographical landscape, which is impressive for a small state. In the same way that Maryland’s landscape is diverse, so is its education sector. Maryland has a range of higher learning institutions with different fields of expertise. You’ll find prestigious research universities, […]
dbknews.com
Maryland is no stranger to politicians who lie. Wes Moore must avoid being another.
Democratic gubernatorial nominee Wes Moore speaks during the University of Maryland’s Gubernatorial Climate Forum on March 8, 2022. (Cam Andrews/The Diamondback) Views expressed in opinion columns are the author’s own. Whenever someone asks me where I’m from, I say I’m from Baltimore County. As someone from Pikesville, right...
NBC Washington
Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run
A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
Comments / 5