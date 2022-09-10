BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...

13 HOURS AGO