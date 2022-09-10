ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pasadena, MD

foxbaltimore.com

City Hall bows to squeegee kids who demand 'no cameras' at meeting

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — Kenny Ebron came to New Shiloh Baptist Church Tuesday night with a message of his own. "Here we have one of the biggest churches in Baltimore talking about squeegee kids. How do we deal with the murders that's happening in the city of Baltimore?" asked Ebron.
BALTIMORE, MD
Wbaltv.com

Family mourns woman killed in B-W Parkway hit-and-run

LINTHICUM HEIGHTS, Md. — Devastated family members are pleading for the public's help after their 21-year-old relative was killed Sunday in a hit-and-run on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway. Mariah Narain's family said she was heading home from work around 6 a.m. "Mariah was beautiful. She lit up the room. Everyone...
CBS Baltimore

Community discussion on solutions for squeegee workers kicks off in West Baltimore Tuesday

BALTIMORE -- Community members with a vested interest in finding solutions and resources for the young people who conduct squeegee work on Baltimore's street corners will convene  at a church in West Baltimore this evening, according to city officials.The talk session is part of Mayor Brandon Scott's Squeegee Collaborative. It is slated to take place at the New Shiloh Baptist Church in the 2100 block of North Monroe Street between 6 p.m. and 8 p.m., city officials said.The squeegee team is led by Deputy Mayor of Equity, Health and Human Services Faith Leach, T. Rowe Price Foundation President John Brothers,...
BALTIMORE, MD
City
Pasadena, MD
Local
Maryland Government
State
Maryland State
Pasadena, MD
Government
Local
Maryland Education
Pasadena, MD
Education
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

8 Best School Districts in Maryland

A good school will open up many opportunities for students throughout their life. Studies conducted in the past have indicated that one’s lifetime earnings increase dramatically with the quality of education one obtains. For most American families, the school district is a significant determinant when purchasing a home. Buying a home in a particular school […]
MARYLAND STATE
Wbaltv.com

End of snow days? Anne Arundel County schools wants to implement virtual learning instead

ANNAPOLIS, Md. — Anne Arundel County is joining the growing list of schools implementing virtual learning days when schools close for snow. After blowing through its snow days last year and ending school on June 24, Anne Arundel County is looking for ways to cut down on snow days and actually end the year earlier, and the answer may be virtual learning.
baltimorefishbowl.com

The Grand Baltimore, closed during the COVID-19 pandemic, to reopen Sept. 22

Another downtown landmark that became dormant during the COVID-19 pandemic is coming back to life. The Grand Baltimore, an ornate wedding and catered-events facility at 225 N. Charles St., will have a grand reopening on Sept. 22 at 4 p.m. A ribbon-cutting ceremony will be followed by networking and cocktails with members of the Baltimore City Chamber of Commerce.
BALTIMORE, MD
NBC Washington

1 Stabbed in Fight at Festival in Hyattsville: Authorities

One person was stabbed and three others were injured in a large fight near the Langley Park Boys & Girls Club Sunday night, authorities said. A large fight broke out about 8:30 p.m. at Catracho Fest in Hyattsville, police said. Original reports said five people were stabbed, but police now tell News4 they can only confirm one person was stabbed.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
Bay Net

Southern Maryland Police Mourn The Death Of Charles County Correctional Officer

LA PLATA, Md. — Across Southern Maryland, police departments and the community mourned the sudden passing of a Charles County Correctional Officer. At about 4:15 a.m. on September 12, troopers from the Maryland State Police La Plata Barrack responded to Maryland Route 488 in the area of Kerrick Drive for reports of a motorcycle crash in the area.
CBS Baltimore

Documents divulge details about women at center of Baltimore County police shooting

BALTIMORE -- Alicia Page and Kelly Anthony are being held without bond after police say they committed a string of crimes over the weekend.According to court documents, workers at a store at The Avenue at White Marsh called security Saturday night because they believed two women "were actively shoplifting."When a security officer confronted one of the women and tried to retrieve a bag full of clothes, officials said the suspect was able win over a struggle with the officer and make an escape into a car that was waiting outside.The Baltimore County Police Department alleges that when a uniformed police...
NewsBreak
High School
NewsBreak
Education
News Break
Politics
WTOP

1 stabbed in fight at music festival in Prince George’s Co.

Police in Prince George’s County say one person was stabbed and three others hurt in a fight that broke out during a music festival in Hyattsville, Maryland, Sunday night. Around 8:30 p.m. Sunday, police were called to the Catracho Fest 2022, a music festival celebrating Honduras’ Independence Day.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
DCist

UMD Students Were Devastated When Their Late-Night Calzone Spot Closed. Now, It’s Coming Back.

For around 20 years, students at the University of Maryland flocked to Route 1 in College Park after nights out for dinner plate-sized calzones from the beloved local storefront of Columbus-based franchise D.P. Dough. The restaurant’s reliable, yet creative handheld cuisine (we’re talking tater tots inside calzones, here) was a source of great comfort and pride to Terps of every age.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
bethesdamagazine.com

How a ‘dirty wellness’ retreat in rural Maryland did my mind and body good

I’m sticking my tongue out in the middle of a field, next to a creek, wearing borrowed galoshes and socks over stretch pants and a tank top. I’ve booked a “mindfulness saunter” at Wishing Star Farm & Wellness, located on 6 bucolic acres north of Baltimore in Glen Arm, Maryland, and my guide is Phil Hosmer, a former corporate banker who quit his job in 2019 to become a nature therapist. He is also sticking his tongue out.
GLEN ARM, MD
PhillyBite

Best Pizza Shops and Restaurants in Maryland

- If you are looking for the best pizza in Maryland, there are many places to choose from. There are various choices, from Casa Della Nonna in Severna Park to Frankly Pizza in Kensington. These restaurants all serve up tasty pies at affordable prices. These restaurants are also a good choice for families.
MARYLAND STATE
The Southern Maryland Chronicle

7 Best Colleges and Universities in Maryland

Maryland is also known as America in Miniature. This is thanks to its diverse geographical landscape, which is impressive for a small state. In the same way that Maryland’s landscape is diverse, so is its education sector. Maryland has a range of higher learning institutions with different fields of expertise. You’ll find prestigious research universities, […]
MARYLAND STATE
NBC Washington

Prominent Reverend's Granddaughter Killed in BW Parkway Hit-and-Run

A woman was struck and killed in a fatal hit-and-run crash early Sunday morning on the Baltimore-Washington Parkway in Anne Arundel County, Maryland State Police said. The woman, identified as 21-year-old Mariah Narain, of Gambrills, was pronounced dead at the scene after receiving medical attention. Maryland State Police responding to...
GAMBRILLS, MD

