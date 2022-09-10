Read full article on original website
High School Football Game of the Week – Week 5 options
ALBANY, GA – The High School football Game of the Week is officially up and ready for fans to vote for one of three games they want to see the WSWG crew give the most coverage. Fans can choose between:. Turner County vs Westover. Coffee High vs Salem. Monroe...
Three Minutes with Morgan: Ryan Jenkins of Westover
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -During this walk our sports reporter Morgan Jackson got to learn more about our week 3Player of the Week: Ryan Jenkins. Jenkins is a junior DE at Westover High School. In the Patriot’s win over Spencer, Jenkins had 12 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 blocked kick and a touchdown.
PHOTOS: Albany State University football faces off against Florida A&M University
On Staurday September 10, the Golden Rams faced off against the Rattlers for the second game of the season. The Rams lost 13 to 23, providing FAMU with their first win of the season and ASU with their first loss.
Upcoming hearing could determine Phoebe, Albany Tech project
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning could determine the future of the Old Albany Middle School. That’s the location Phoebe and Albany Tech want to use for their living and learning community. Construction at the old Albany Middle School is now on pause. That’s due...
1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting
BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mithcell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
Exchange Club ready to 'make memories' with return of fair
ALBANY — While the world around it is going virtual, events like the annual Exchange Club Fair in Albany remain in the realm of the here and now. As James E. Strates Shows Promotions man Marty Biniasz puts it: “Call us the anti-virtual experience.”. Officials with the Exchange...
‘Black Heroes’ event highlights historic figures in Albany
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art will be highlighting five influential Black figures from the city on Saturday. Hometown Black Heroes Family Day is inspired by this exhibit and recognizes people who have shaped Albany’s history. Fighters for Freedom by William H. Johnson is a traveling...
Cave-in closes part of Albany road
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cave-in has closed part of an Albany road, according to city officials. The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in. City officials said construction to fix the cave-in is expected to last until Wednesday morning. Detours on Shirley Avenue, Maple Street...
Deborah Williams Jones tapped to be first Randolph County manager
CUTHBERT — After a lengthy career in education, Americus native Deborah Williams Jones is stepping into a career that she had contemplated for decades. Jones was selected this week as the first county manager in Randolph County’s history to lead operations in the rural county whose county seat is Cuthbert.
Baker County bridge slated for replacement
NEWTON, GA – Baker County commuters need to be aware of the impending closure of Cross Road Bridge over Big Cypress Creek, as Georgia’s Department of Transportation plans a replacement span. GDOT says a 2021 inspection showed the current bridge, constructed in 1960, is showing cracks and leaking...
Georgia's rural Black voters helped propel Democrats before. Will they do it again?
One group that could help 2022 statewide Democratic candidates is Georgia's rural Black voters. They helped Stacey Abrams get close in 2018 and later pushed two Democratic U.S. senators to victory.
Georgia Power work leads to temporary closure of Cox Landing
ALBANY — Cox Landing just off Philema Road in Albany was closed Friday so that Georgia Power could use the site to launch a barge and equipment. Cox Landing is expected to be closed Monday and Tuesday as well. Georgia Power has requested and received permission to use the...
Dougherty County commissioners consider use of 18 acres at former National Guard facility
ALBANY — A possible plan for property near Tift Park deeded to the county by the state became clearer on Monday with a report to the Dougherty County Commission on a private-public partnership to create apartments and recreational facilities. Central to the concept is the involvement of the Albany-Dougherty...
Rain Keeps Temps in the 70s
Today has been another day of below average temperatures. Some stayed in the 70s with ongoing rainfall. Areas have received about an inch towards Thomas County and Colquitt County. Everywhere else getting rain hasn’t gotten an inch yet. Local Highs - 89 is the Climate Normal. 80 - Bainbridge.
Bikers take in natural beauty of southwest Georgia in Nut Roll
ALBANY — “It was a great day! I just wanted to share that it was great listening and hearing all the people talk about how they really enjoyed this ride. They love riding through the beautiful fields. They love coming back year after year and really missed it the year it didn’t happen. I heard several people talk about how well-organized it is.”
Tifton PD gets state certification
TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Police Department is being recognized for maintaining several statewide standards, earning a state certification that only over 100 agencies across the state have. By law, there are over 140 standards police officers must uphold. It’s things like professionalism, operational guidelines and transparency. Lt....
HOPE CAMPBELL: Misinformation surrounds plans to demolish Albany High building
I am writing this to the citizens of Albany, the Albany City Commission, the Albany Chamber of Commerce, and The Albany Herald in an effort to correct the misinformation circulating with respect to the application by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to the Historic Preservation Commission to demolish four historic buildings, with the Beaux Arts-style high school the centerpiece of the application.
Meth-soaked rug leads to arrest of Fitzgerald man
ALBANY — A southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty to drug distribution recently. Chad Williamson, 42, of Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession...
Dougherty Co. leaders considering new housing option
ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is considering new plans for a property they’ve been looking to develop for six years now. It’s the National Guard Armory property on N. Jefferson Street. Before the county was considering the property for just recreation. On Monday, County Commissioner Clinton Johnson...
Dougherty Grand Jury: If necessary, bring in National Guard to fight crime
ALBANY — The Dougherty County Grand Jury was presented with 101 indictments, and 100 were returned as true bills in July presentments. There was one no bill, and an additional 33 were filed by the District Attorney’s office for accusations.
