ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albany, GA

Comments / 0

Related
southgatv.com

High School Football Game of the Week – Week 5 options

ALBANY, GA – The High School football Game of the Week is officially up and ready for fans to vote for one of three games they want to see the WSWG crew give the most coverage. Fans can choose between:. Turner County vs Westover. Coffee High vs Salem. Monroe...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Three Minutes with Morgan: Ryan Jenkins of Westover

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) -During this walk our sports reporter Morgan Jackson got to learn more about our week 3Player of the Week: Ryan Jenkins. Jenkins is a junior DE at Westover High School. In the Patriot’s win over Spencer, Jenkins had 12 tackles, 4 sacks, 1 blocked kick and a touchdown.
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Upcoming hearing could determine Phoebe, Albany Tech project

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A hearing scheduled for Wednesday morning could determine the future of the Old Albany Middle School. That’s the location Phoebe and Albany Tech want to use for their living and learning community. Construction at the old Albany Middle School is now on pause. That’s due...
ALBANY, GA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Washington, GA
Local
Georgia Sports
City
Monroe, GA
Albany, GA
Sports
State
Washington State
City
Albany, GA
WALB 10

1 injured in Mitchell Co. shooting

BACONTON, Ga. (WALB) - One woman is left injured after a domestic dispute that caused public safety concerns Tuesday night, according to Mithcell County Sheriff’s Office. Deputies responded to a domestic dispute at the BZ Bee convenience store around 9:38 p.m. Deputies said it was an isolated incident and...
MITCHELL COUNTY, GA
WALB 10

‘Black Heroes’ event highlights historic figures in Albany

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - The Albany Museum of Art will be highlighting five influential Black figures from the city on Saturday. Hometown Black Heroes Family Day is inspired by this exhibit and recognizes people who have shaped Albany’s history. Fighters for Freedom by William H. Johnson is a traveling...
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Cave-in closes part of Albany road

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - A cave-in has closed part of an Albany road, according to city officials. The 1300 block of Estelle Street is closed because of the cave-in. City officials said construction to fix the cave-in is expected to last until Wednesday morning. Detours on Shirley Avenue, Maple Street...
ALBANY, GA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Camryn
southgatv.com

Baker County bridge slated for replacement

NEWTON, GA – Baker County commuters need to be aware of the impending closure of Cross Road Bridge over Big Cypress Creek, as Georgia’s Department of Transportation plans a replacement span. GDOT says a 2021 inspection showed the current bridge, constructed in 1960, is showing cracks and leaking...
BAKER COUNTY, GA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Randolph Clay
WALB 10

Rain Keeps Temps in the 70s

Today has been another day of below average temperatures. Some stayed in the 70s with ongoing rainfall. Areas have received about an inch towards Thomas County and Colquitt County. Everywhere else getting rain hasn’t gotten an inch yet. Local Highs - 89 is the Climate Normal. 80 - Bainbridge.
THOMAS COUNTY, GA
Albany Herald

Bikers take in natural beauty of southwest Georgia in Nut Roll

ALBANY — “It was a great day! I just wanted to share that it was great listening and hearing all the people talk about how they really enjoyed this ride. They love riding through the beautiful fields. They love coming back year after year and really missed it the year it didn’t happen. I heard several people talk about how well-organized it is.”
ALBANY, GA
WALB 10

Tifton PD gets state certification

TIFTON, Ga. (WALB) - The Tifton Police Department is being recognized for maintaining several statewide standards, earning a state certification that only over 100 agencies across the state have. By law, there are over 140 standards police officers must uphold. It’s things like professionalism, operational guidelines and transparency. Lt....
TIFTON, GA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Sports
Albany Herald

HOPE CAMPBELL: Misinformation surrounds plans to demolish Albany High building

I am writing this to the citizens of Albany, the Albany City Commission, the Albany Chamber of Commerce, and The Albany Herald in an effort to correct the misinformation circulating with respect to the application by Phoebe Putney Memorial Hospital to the Historic Preservation Commission to demolish four historic buildings, with the Beaux Arts-style high school the centerpiece of the application.
ALBANY, GA
The Albany Herald

Meth-soaked rug leads to arrest of Fitzgerald man

ALBANY — A southwest Georgia man arrested after federal agents discovered nearly two kilograms of methamphetamine soaked in a rug and crystal meth in packages at the Atlanta airport addressed to him from Mexico pleaded guilty to drug distribution recently. Chad Williamson, 42, of Fitzgerald, pleaded guilty to possession...
FITZGERALD, GA
WALB 10

Dougherty Co. leaders considering new housing option

ALBANY, Ga. (WALB) - Dougherty County is considering new plans for a property they’ve been looking to develop for six years now. It’s the National Guard Armory property on N. Jefferson Street. Before the county was considering the property for just recreation. On Monday, County Commissioner Clinton Johnson...
DOUGHERTY COUNTY, GA

Comments / 0

Community Policy