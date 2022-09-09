ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

The Associated Press

Rodríguez a 25/25 rookie, Mariners beat Padres 6-1

SEATTLE (AP) — Julio Rodríguez hit the fourth leadoff home run of his rookie season, Eugenio Suárez and Carlos Santana both went deep, and the Seattle Mariners beat the San Diego Padres 6-1 on Wednesday. Seattle rebounded quickly from being shut out for the first time in...

