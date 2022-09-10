Read full article on original website
BBC
William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall
Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death
A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
BBC
Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'
Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
BBC
McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday
McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
BBC
Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation
An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
BBC
Prince William to fashion role for modern Wales - Mark Drakeford
Prince William will try to carry out his new role in a way fitting for modern Wales, Mark Drakeford has said. The first minister said he had a "very warm" conversation with the prince after he and his wife Catherine were named Prince and Princess of Wales. Mr Drakeford said...
BBC
The quiet symbolism of the Queen's farewell to Scotland
King Charles has spoken about his mother's love of Scotland "in whose hills, and in the hearts of whose people, she found a refuge". Today she will leave that Scotland for the last time. In life, Queen Elizabeth came to embody that deep and abiding bond the King evoked on...
BBC
Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal
There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
BBC
Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday
Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
BBC
Lady Mary Peters says attending Queen's burial service at Windsor will be a 'privilege'
Lady Mary Peters says attending the Queen's burial committal service at Windsor Castle will be a "privilege on what will be a very moving occasion". Queen Elizabeth appointed the Olympic great to numerous honours including most recently the Lady Companion of the Order of the Garter in 2019. That particular...
BBC
Queen's favourite brands hope to keep Royal Warrants
In many cupboards, bathroom cabinets - or even on the side of a few lorries - the Queen's Royal Arms have, as a symbol, shown consumers that those same products grace palaces and castles. But all of that is about to change. When Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her...
BBC
Queen’s Victoria’s last journey shown through pictures
Photos found on the Isle of Wight show how Islanders marked the death of Queen Victoria in 1901. Thousands of people can be seen lining the streets as the Queen's coffin was taken from Osborne House to the quayside at East Cowes. Osborne House was the Queen's summer home and...
BBC
Newspaper headlines: 'The King's vigil' and 'PM under pressure'
Almost all of the front pages feature pictures of King Charles and his three siblings, standing on each side of their mother's coffin, in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, as members of the public file past. "The King's Vigil" is the Sun's headline, while the Daily Mail describes it as...
BBC
James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for 'disgusting' interview
Former James Bond star George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making "creepy" and "disgusting" comments in an on-stage interview. The actor, who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, was appearing as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond. Audience...
BBC
Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture
An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
BBC
Queen Elizabeth II: Dressmaker 'so lucky' to land dream job
A former dressmaker to the Queen has recalled her "30 fantastic years" making outfits for the monarch. Maureen Rose, from Ringwood in Hampshire, had dreamed of becoming a seamstress aged 10 after seeing the Queen in her wedding dress. She went on to work for the designer Sir Norman Hartnell...
BBC
Archie Battersbee: Tributes paid at Southend funeral
Family and friends of Archie Battersbee, who died following a legal battle over his life support, have paid tribute to him at his funeral in Essex. The 12-year-old boy died in August after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, lost a series of legal hearings around his medical treatment.
