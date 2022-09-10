ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Comments / 0

Related
BBC

William and Harry to walk behind Queen's coffin to Westminster Hall

Prince William and Prince Harry will walk together behind the Queen's coffin in a procession in London on Wednesday. The brothers, along with the King, will follow the coffin on foot from Buckingham Palace to Westminster Hall, where the Queen will lie in state. The procession will leave the palace...
U.K.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Girl gets card after monarch's death

A nine-year-old girl said she was "flabbergasted" when she received a card from the Queen the day after the monarch's death. Lois, from West End in Hampshire, had sent a poem to Her Majesty to celebrate her Platinum Jubilee in June. The postmark on the envelope, which was sent from...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Taking last public photos of the Queen was 'an honour and privilege'

Photographing the Queen was "an honour and a privilege", according to the photographer who took the last public photos of her. PA Media photographer Jane Barlow captured the Queen meeting new Prime Minister Liz Truss on Tuesday, two days before she died. Ms Barlow, who is from Belper in Derbyshire,...
ENTERTAINMENT
BBC

McDonald's to close for Queen's funeral on Monday

McDonald's is to close all of its UK restaurants on Monday 19 September, as a mark of respect to Queen Elizabeth II on the day of her funeral. The fast food chain, which has around 1,300 outlets in the UK, said they would all be shut until 5pm on the day.
FOOD & DRINKS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Queen Elizabeth
Person
Queen Elizabeth Ii
BBC

Stone of Destiny to return to Westminster Abbey for coronation

An ancient symbolic stone is to be moved from Edinburgh Castle to London for the King's coronation. The Stone of Destiny, which was used in the inauguration of Scottish kings for centuries, was seized by King Edward I and built into a throne at Westminster Abbey in 1296. Also known...
POLITICS
BBC

The quiet symbolism of the Queen's farewell to Scotland

King Charles has spoken about his mother's love of Scotland "in whose hills, and in the hearts of whose people, she found a refuge". Today she will leave that Scotland for the last time. In life, Queen Elizabeth came to embody that deep and abiding bond the King evoked on...
U.K.
BBC

Princess Anne: The can-do will-do royal

There is one great final duty that many children feel towards their parents: the duty to see them safely and peacefully to their last rest. Almost all who take on that emotional task do so out of the public glare. But it was always going to be different for Princess...
CELEBRITIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Liverpool#Arsenal#British Royal Family#Uk#Northern Irish#Scottish#Champions League#Borussia Dortmund#Manchester United#Fc Sheriff#Poli
BBC

Queen's funeral: Hospital appointments cancelled on Monday

Some hospital appointments will be cancelled on Monday after it was confirmed the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II will be a bank holiday. Aneurin Bevan health board, which covers the old county of Gwent, said planned appointments and clinics would not go ahead unless a case was urgent. GP surgeries...
HEALTH SERVICES
BBC

Queen's favourite brands hope to keep Royal Warrants

In many cupboards, bathroom cabinets - or even on the side of a few lorries - the Queen's Royal Arms have, as a symbol, shown consumers that those same products grace palaces and castles. But all of that is about to change. When Queen Elizabeth II passed away at her...
ECONOMY
BBC

Queen’s Victoria’s last journey shown through pictures

Photos found on the Isle of Wight show how Islanders marked the death of Queen Victoria in 1901. Thousands of people can be seen lining the streets as the Queen's coffin was taken from Osborne House to the quayside at East Cowes. Osborne House was the Queen's summer home and...
ENTERTAINMENT
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Horse Racing
NewsBreak
Premier League
NewsBreak
Manchester United F.C.
Country
U.K.
NewsBreak
Liverpool F.C.
NewsBreak
Chelsea F.C.
NewsBreak
Sports
BBC

Newspaper headlines: 'The King's vigil' and 'PM under pressure'

Almost all of the front pages feature pictures of King Charles and his three siblings, standing on each side of their mother's coffin, in St Giles' Cathedral in Edinburgh, as members of the public file past. "The King's Vigil" is the Sun's headline, while the Daily Mail describes it as...
FOOD & DRINKS
BBC

James Bond star George Lazenby apologises for 'disgusting' interview

Former James Bond star George Lazenby has apologised after being accused of making "creepy" and "disgusting" comments in an on-stage interview. The actor, who played 007 in the 1969 film On Her Majesty's Secret Service, was appearing as part of an Australian tour called The Music of James Bond. Audience...
CELEBRITIES
BBC

Prince of Wales: Ex-minister wants talks on prince investiture

An ex-UK cabinet minister said he hoped the King and Welsh ministers discuss any plan for a ceremony formally acknowledging the new Prince of Wales. Lord Murphy, who served as a Welsh and Northern Ireland secretary, said such a ceremony could be held in the Senedd. Plaid Cymru leader Adam...
U.K.
BBC

Queen Elizabeth II: Dressmaker 'so lucky' to land dream job

A former dressmaker to the Queen has recalled her "30 fantastic years" making outfits for the monarch. Maureen Rose, from Ringwood in Hampshire, had dreamed of becoming a seamstress aged 10 after seeing the Queen in her wedding dress. She went on to work for the designer Sir Norman Hartnell...
U.K.
BBC

Archie Battersbee: Tributes paid at Southend funeral

Family and friends of Archie Battersbee, who died following a legal battle over his life support, have paid tribute to him at his funeral in Essex. The 12-year-old boy died in August after his parents, Hollie Dance and Paul Battersbee, lost a series of legal hearings around his medical treatment.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy