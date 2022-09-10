Mr. John R. ”Ron” Robinett, 66, of McComb, MS passed from this life on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Mr. Ron was born in Yazoo City, MS on August 31, 1955 and was the son of John Benton Robinett and Ollie Mae Beach Robinett. He worked with the Volunteer Fire Dept in Friendship Community for 35 years and was very proud of that. He also worked for MDOT for 25 years. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He was a woodsman by heart and loved doing woodwork, his garden and his animals. He was a family man and enjoyed his time spent with them. He was a loving husband and brother, a wonderful brother-in-law and great uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.

MCCOMB, MS ・ 1 DAY AGO