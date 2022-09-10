Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time
Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
an17.com
Pediatrics at Juban celebrates location with ribbon cutting
Pediatrics at Juban (formerly Kid Med) recently celebrated their new location in Juban Square with an official ribbon cutting. Briana Mayo, Nurse Practitioner, her husband Chad, and Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Kepper, who is one of their providers, were on hand for the ribbon cutting along with Pediatrics staff, representatives from Livingston Parish Chamber, family and friends.
Eater
Members-Only Dinner Club Set to Take Over Top New Orleans Restaurants
A members-only dinner club that lets diners get up close and personal with chefs at top restaurants is expanding to New Orleans this fall, set to take over hotspots like Mister Mao, Addis Nola, and Tava. Tasting Collective is a private dining club — currently operating in a dozen U.S....
WDSU
St. Tammany Crab Festival returns to Slidell after two years
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Crab Festival returned to Slidell Heritage Park for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, bringing with it a NorthShore tradition. “Since 2019. It’s the first time doing it, man. This means a lot to us. It means a whole lot to us because a two-year layoff because of COVID, now you can see everybody is ready to come back out and party," said Delwin Jones, a promoter for the event.
an17.com
Cecil Nelson Bracey, Jr.
Bro. Cecil Nelson Bracey, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior September 8, 2022. He was born in McComb, MS on June 8, 1935. As a young child, his family moved to Oklahoma City, OK and then moved to Baton Rouge, LA where he grew up. As a teenager, his family moved to Bogalusa when his dad opened Bracey’s Plumbing in the early 50s.
brproud.com
Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints
BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
an17.com
John Avery “AJ” Willie, Jr.
With great sorrow the family of John Avery “AJ” Willie, Jr., announces his passing on September 11, 2022. He was born in Folsom, LA on April 6, 1941. AJ is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Evelyn Willie; his parents, John Willie Sr and Angie Willie; his brothers, Earnest Willie and Eddie Willie; his sisters; Casin Passman, Millie Hano, Avis Cook, Anna Mea Re and May Mooney; his son, Johnny Willie and grandson, Aaron Smith. AJ leaves behind a host of family; his children, Shannon (Jeff) Helton, Monica (Troy) Faye, Mike (Nanette) Smith and Matthew Willie; his grandchildren, Jennifer Helton. Jessica Willie, Amber Faye, Kacie Smith, Hunter Willie, Lain Smith and Avery Willie; his great grands, Annabelle Smith and Nathan Smith along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
an17.com
Marvin Conerly
Marvin Conerly transitioned from this life on September 3, 2022. Marvin attended school at Bethel Church and later was employed as a Foreman with Prestressed Concrete in Mandeville, LA where he retired in 1980. Marvin also worked for REA electric company and could oftentimes be found on the Farm in Stoney Point with his Supervisor Mr. Howard. Marvin was a Craftsman and was no stranger to hard work.
NOLA.com
Liuzza's, a Mid-City New Orleans culinary landmark, has a new owner
Liuzza's Restaurant & Bar, a culinary landmark in Mid-City New Orleans, will have new owners next week after the Bordelon family agreed to sell the Creole-Italian stalwart. Brothers Jason and George DeCastro, with partners Erin Clark and Michael Shelow, will take the keys Monday, becoming the latest in a long line of owners of the neighborhood eatery that was established by Vincent Liuzza in 1947.
an17.com
Tammy Joe Williams Pevey
Tammy Joe Williams Pevey, born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away in Denham Springs, Louisiana on September 11, 2022, at the age of 64. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved to fish and look at flowers. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband; Hulon Pevey, children; Misty Normand(Bill Normand), Toni Watson, and stepson Paul Pevey, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, Siblings; Nancy Yates (Morris Yates) Lori Ardoin, Shannon Price (Dwayn Price) She is preceded in death by her parents Ruben Williams and Nancy Honeycutt, and her sister Jan Williams. Visitation will take place at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Thursday September 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service at 3:00 PM. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
The Daily South
Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale
Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
an17.com
Local News 9 13 22
The latest on last night's murder on Rufus Bankston Road and John Kinion Bankston is leading a group to the Capitol tomorrow to oppose plans to pipe carbon under Lake Maurepas. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
an17.com
James Barton deBoisblanc
James Barton deBoisblanc was born in New Orleans, LA on July 29, 1926, the first child of James Louis deBoisblanc and Meryl Margaret DeRussy. Jim attended Loyola University and pursued a graduate degree in psychology at LSU. This was followed by a diverse career in marketing and education. When his...
NOLA.com
A stunt boss in New Orleans' growing film industry, River Ridge man began as an animal wrangler
Wrestling alligators, taming a wild boar, diving off buildings or hanging from helicopters — it’s all in a day’s work for stunt coordinator and animal wrangler Jeff Galpin. An active part of the local film industry now for 32 years, Galpin, 53, is the stunt coordinator on...
NOLA.com
Slidell leaders eye plan to revitalize Slidell waterfront, Olde Towne area
For years, Slidell officials have touted a desire to make the city's Olde Towne area a place that would attract locals and visitors alike, with new amenities to draw people to the area's shops, restaurants and bars. Last January, the city hired two consulting firms to draft a masterplan to...
5 Seafood Restaurants in Louisiana That Are Considered the Best Places To Eat in the Entire State
Disclaimer:The following information was gathered from OpenTable and is for 2022. It is for educational purposes. If you're in the mood for great seafood in Louisiana, you might want to stop by one of the following restaurants.
an17.com
John R. Robinett
Mr. John R. ”Ron” Robinett, 66, of McComb, MS passed from this life on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Mr. Ron was born in Yazoo City, MS on August 31, 1955 and was the son of John Benton Robinett and Ollie Mae Beach Robinett. He worked with the Volunteer Fire Dept in Friendship Community for 35 years and was very proud of that. He also worked for MDOT for 25 years. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He was a woodsman by heart and loved doing woodwork, his garden and his animals. He was a family man and enjoyed his time spent with them. He was a loving husband and brother, a wonderful brother-in-law and great uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
an17.com
Kinion Bankston
John Kinion Bankston of Southern Boyz Outdoors is leading a group to Baton Rouge tomorrow opposing plans for piping carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas.
NOLA.com
South Louisiana to get a sneak peek at fall thanks to cold front moving through this week
Heads up south Louisiana, it’s about to feel like fall. Thanks to a cold front approaching from the northwest, the area will see low temperatures in the 60s and lower 70s, forecasters with the National Weather Service in Slidell and Lake Charles said Monday. Though temperatures during the day...
an17.com
Brown: The searing of a great city's soul (New Orleans is a war zone)
The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the number one location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
