ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hammond, LA

Comments / 0

Related
NOLA.com

Photos: St. Tammany Crab Fest dishes up a good time

Good food, good music and good times were on tap during the St. Tammany Crab Festival Sunday, Sept. 11, 2022, at Heritage Park in Slidell. The two-day event featured live music, food, a marketplace and children's activities.
SLIDELL, LA
an17.com

Pediatrics at Juban celebrates location with ribbon cutting

Pediatrics at Juban (formerly Kid Med) recently celebrated their new location in Juban Square with an official ribbon cutting. Briana Mayo, Nurse Practitioner, her husband Chad, and Nurse Practitioner Jennifer Kepper, who is one of their providers, were on hand for the ribbon cutting along with Pediatrics staff, representatives from Livingston Parish Chamber, family and friends.
LIVINGSTON PARISH, LA
WDSU

St. Tammany Crab Festival returns to Slidell after two years

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — The St. Tammany Crab Festival returned to Slidell Heritage Park for the first time since 2019 on Saturday, bringing with it a NorthShore tradition. “Since 2019. It’s the first time doing it, man. This means a lot to us. It means a whole lot to us because a two-year layoff because of COVID, now you can see everybody is ready to come back out and party," said Delwin Jones, a promoter for the event.
SLIDELL, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Louisiana State
Hammond, LA
Entertainment
City
Hammond, LA
City
Columbia, LA
Local
Louisiana Entertainment
an17.com

Cecil Nelson Bracey, Jr.

Bro. Cecil Nelson Bracey, Jr. went home to be with his Lord and Savior September 8, 2022. He was born in McComb, MS on June 8, 1935. As a young child, his family moved to Oklahoma City, OK and then moved to Baton Rouge, LA where he grew up. As a teenager, his family moved to Bogalusa when his dad opened Bracey’s Plumbing in the early 50s.
MCCOMB, MS
brproud.com

Three of Baton Rouge’s favorite fried chicken joints

BATON ROUGE, La. (BRPROUD) – A comforting meal known for offering the perfect blend of crunchy textures and juicy flavors is a favorite among foodies from Brazil to Austria. Fried chicken is popular in homes across the globe for good reason. It’s a straight-forward dish that can be adapted to the wide-range tastes of various cultures.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

John Avery “AJ” Willie, Jr.

With great sorrow the family of John Avery “AJ” Willie, Jr., announces his passing on September 11, 2022. He was born in Folsom, LA on April 6, 1941. AJ is reunited in heaven with his beloved wife, Evelyn Willie; his parents, John Willie Sr and Angie Willie; his brothers, Earnest Willie and Eddie Willie; his sisters; Casin Passman, Millie Hano, Avis Cook, Anna Mea Re and May Mooney; his son, Johnny Willie and grandson, Aaron Smith. AJ leaves behind a host of family; his children, Shannon (Jeff) Helton, Monica (Troy) Faye, Mike (Nanette) Smith and Matthew Willie; his grandchildren, Jennifer Helton. Jessica Willie, Amber Faye, Kacie Smith, Hunter Willie, Lain Smith and Avery Willie; his great grands, Annabelle Smith and Nathan Smith along with nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
FOLSOM, LA
an17.com

Marvin Conerly

Marvin Conerly transitioned from this life on September 3, 2022. Marvin attended school at Bethel Church and later was employed as a Foreman with Prestressed Concrete in Mandeville, LA where he retired in 1980. Marvin also worked for REA electric company and could oftentimes be found on the Farm in Stoney Point with his Supervisor Mr. Howard. Marvin was a Craftsman and was no stranger to hard work.
MANDEVILLE, LA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Local Life#Havingfun#Performance Info#Murder Mystery#Mystery Dinner#Candlestick#Theatre Director#Performing#Musical Theater#Columbia Theatre
NOLA.com

Liuzza's, a Mid-City New Orleans culinary landmark, has a new owner

Liuzza's Restaurant & Bar, a culinary landmark in Mid-City New Orleans, will have new owners next week after the Bordelon family agreed to sell the Creole-Italian stalwart. Brothers Jason and George DeCastro, with partners Erin Clark and Michael Shelow, will take the keys Monday, becoming the latest in a long line of owners of the neighborhood eatery that was established by Vincent Liuzza in 1947.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

Tammy Joe Williams Pevey

Tammy Joe Williams Pevey, born in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, passed away in Denham Springs, Louisiana on September 11, 2022, at the age of 64. She enjoyed being outdoors and loved to fish and look at flowers. She will be missed by all who knew and loved her. She is survived by her husband; Hulon Pevey, children; Misty Normand(Bill Normand), Toni Watson, and stepson Paul Pevey, 7 grandchildren, 2 great grandchildren, Siblings; Nancy Yates (Morris Yates) Lori Ardoin, Shannon Price (Dwayn Price) She is preceded in death by her parents Ruben Williams and Nancy Honeycutt, and her sister Jan Williams. Visitation will take place at Seale Funeral Home in Denham Springs on Thursday September 15, 2022 from 1:00 PM until service at 3:00 PM. Please sign the online guestbook at www.sealefuneral.com.
DENHAM SPRINGS, LA
The Daily South

Chapel Hart's Mississippi Hometown Declares "Chapel Hart Week" Ahead Of AGT Finale

Country music trio Chapel Hart has the full support of their hometown as they head into the season finale of America's Got Talent this week. Sisters Danica and Devynn Hart, along with their cousin Trea Swindle, make up the fan-favorite group. All three women hail from the tiny town of Poplarville, Mississippi. Poplarville, the county seat of Pearl River County, has the nickname "Blueberry Capital of Mississippi" and boasts a population of 3,000.
POPLARVILLE, MS
an17.com

Local News 9 13 22

The latest on last night's murder on Rufus Bankston Road and John Kinion Bankston is leading a group to the Capitol tomorrow to oppose plans to pipe carbon under Lake Maurepas. Get more local news and videos at AN17.com.
MAUREPAS, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Performing Arts
NewsBreak
Theater & Dance
an17.com

James Barton deBoisblanc

James Barton deBoisblanc was born in New Orleans, LA on July 29, 1926, the first child of James Louis deBoisblanc and Meryl Margaret DeRussy. Jim attended Loyola University and pursued a graduate degree in psychology at LSU. This was followed by a diverse career in marketing and education. When his...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
an17.com

John R. Robinett

Mr. John R. ”Ron” Robinett, 66, of McComb, MS passed from this life on Saturday, August 27, 2022 at University Medical Center in Jackson, MS. Mr. Ron was born in Yazoo City, MS on August 31, 1955 and was the son of John Benton Robinett and Ollie Mae Beach Robinett. He worked with the Volunteer Fire Dept in Friendship Community for 35 years and was very proud of that. He also worked for MDOT for 25 years. He was a member of Friendship Baptist Church. He was a woodsman by heart and loved doing woodwork, his garden and his animals. He was a family man and enjoyed his time spent with them. He was a loving husband and brother, a wonderful brother-in-law and great uncle. He will be greatly missed by all who knew and loved him.
MCCOMB, MS
an17.com

Kinion Bankston

John Kinion Bankston of Southern Boyz Outdoors is leading a group to Baton Rouge tomorrow opposing plans for piping carbon dioxide under Lake Maurepas.
BATON ROUGE, LA
an17.com

Brown: The searing of a great city's soul (New Orleans is a war zone)

The real estate website Home Bay just released its national rankings of the best places in the U.S. to retire. So where is the number one location? Are you ready for this? Numero Uno is the murder capital of America. That’s right. They list New Orleans as the best place to retire. Has this group been paying attention to what’s going on in the Crescent City?
NEW ORLEANS, LA

Comments / 0

Community Policy